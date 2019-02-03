Podcast: AMD, Microsoft, Apple Earnings, FaceTime Bug, Apple-Facebook-Google Spat

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the recent earnings announcements from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), as well as discussing the implications of the group FaceTime bug Apple disclosed the week, and debating the impact of the recent spats between Apple and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over enterprise application certifications.
Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.
Disclosure: None.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.