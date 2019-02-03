Podcast: AMD, Microsoft, Apple Earnings, FaceTime Bug, Apple-Facebook-Google Spat

Debating the impact of recent spats between Apple and Facebook and Apple and Google over enterprise application certifications.

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the recent earnings announcements from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), as well as discussing the implications of the group FaceTime bug Apple disclosed the week, and debating the impact of the recent spats between Apple and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over enterprise application certifications.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None.

