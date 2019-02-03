Seeking Alpha Q4 2018 Board Letter

We have many exciting plans in play to improve our product, grow our audience and grow our top and bottom lines.

2018 was an exceptional year for SA, our users and our authors. Seeking Alpha grew on almost every key metric.

As I hope you know, I am a fan of transparency. Once again, I am making our board letter available to our dedicated users and authors.

Dear investors and team,

I hope you are well. I am going to divide this letter into 2 sections:

Review of how 2018 played out. Proposed goals, metrics, and targets for 2019.

2018 review

2018 was a remarkable year for SA. Thanks to launching Essential (formerly PRO), we grew subscription ARR by 130%. Although we missed our 200% growth target, over 10 months Essential has grown to be our biggest subscription product. Total subscribers to Essential will be close to 12K by year end, and 3-month retention, at above 80%, is the best of any of our plans. Retention has improved as the year progressed and we introduced more Essential-only features.

Our other subscription products: Marketplace ARR grew by 35% to $1.8M. We now have a team in place whose job is to drive increases in MRR growth and retention, and I am optimistic we can grow the Investor Marketplace meaningfully in 2019.

PRO+ MRR did not grow. We introduced one new feature early in 2018 - a daily Top Idea - that did not lead to growth. We recently introduced another two features: i) PRO+ Live, which gives subscribers real-time, institutional-grade insight into key global macro and cross-asset themes driving today’s price action, and ii) the Author Quality Filter, an overlay that allows PRO+ subs to toggle SA between institutional-grade authors and all authors. Time will tell whether these features retrigger PRO+ growth.

In media sales, we will beat our Ebitda target by 10%, and beat our revenue target, despite needing to rebuild our account management team, and having to replace our VP Sales mid year.

Overall, we reached new highs in both revenue (+32%) and Ebitda of (+162% (Ebitda margin of 18%)).

We set out to strengthen our balance sheet this year, and have done so. Our cash balance is triple what it was a year ago.

In terms of audience, monthly unique visits grew starkly in 2018. However, we failed to translate that growth into increases in logged-in users, and user comments were flat. Our lack of focus on conversion was intentional; we chose to prioritize bottom-of-funnel, opening up SA (taking down roadblocks), and SEO. In 2019, growing engagement is one of our top three goals.

In December, we completed our first-ever acquisition, CressCap! CressCap provides factor ratings for companies compared to their peers (e.g. how does JNJ’s profitability/growth/valuation rank vs. other healthcare conglomerates?). The CressCap team joins SA next week. Over the coming months, we will integrate CressCap quant ratings into our experiences. Some of it will be free, some Essential only, and some PRO+ only. We are big fans of CressCap’s approach and product. The addition of quant factor ratings to our core experiences (quote page, portfolio, etc.) will be a meaningful improvement to them.

We added two key functions to SA senior management, Marketing and Data. It is taking time for each function to ramp up, but the combination of strong analytical insights and measurement combined with a considered approach to how we market ourselves should fuel growth in 2019.

Contributor payments were stable in 2018. But we made major changes to how we pay contributors in order to incentivize high-quality content that is driving subscriptions. Note as well the strong growth in payments to our 160 Marketplace authors. SA has the opportunity to become a major supporter of independent investment research, empowering both those who build standalone businesses on SA (Investor Marketplace), and those who share their investment theses with our readers (Essential). Aligning SA with its contributors creates a deep moat around our unique content.

In mobile, we froze app development and launched a long-overdue rebuild of SA mobile web. Once deployed and functional (Q1 2019), we will replace our existing mobile apps by wrapping SA mobile web inside the app container (Q2), allowing us to develop for a single, unified mobile experience. We will then iterate rapidly on mobile (H2), combining our unparalleled news and opinion with core mobile experiences like portfolio and razor-targeted notifications.

To summarize: We got green lights on two of our top three goals for 2018. We have lots more to do to fuel growth. And we have a strong balance sheet from which to do so.

2019 top three goals, metrics and targets

We propose the following three goals for 2019:

Grow media Ebitda by 40% on revenue growth of 16%. Grow subscription ARR run-rate by 105%. Grow user engagement: We are in the process of locking down a metric and growth target. One possibility is number of users with more than X article reads per month.

How do we get there?

Media Ebitda growth

Focus accounts. We began the shift to focus accounts (reducing the number of accounts per seller and going after big wins from top clients) in 2016. It has been hugely successful. We are further reducing the number of accounts per rep and moving low-spending clients and non-endemics to inside sales. Inside sales. Allows us to command higher CPMs from non-endemics, and move low-spending endemics away from reps so they can execute on their focus accounts. Alpha Studio. Companies are increasingly looking for branded content solutions.

Our media team has a track record of defining multi-year roadmaps and executing. The roadmap is creative and thoughtful. I’m confident execution will be strong.

Subscription ARR growth

Subscriptions are a fast-growing but relatively immature direction for Seeking Alpha. Acquiring subscribers that happily pay for an enhanced investor experience on SA gives us the ability to invest in significant upgrades to our free experience.

Growth will come from:

Content. Essential gives us the opportunity to create a virtuous circle: invest in content creation → more subscribers. In 2019, we will focus on investing in high-value content with strong unit economics. Product. We will continue to build out an awesome quote page experience, including the introduction of CressCap quant ratings. We also plan to upgrade the portfolio feature with member-only features, and to introduce author ratings on stocks (from very bullish to very bearish) exclusive to members. Rebuild top of funnel. In Essential, top of funnel has shrunk as users stop clicking on locked articles. Marketplace has also suffered from reduced leads. We will pinpoint opportunities to grow our top of funnel. Marketing. In 2018 we focused on conversion optimization. In 2019 we’ll expand into brand marketing, PR, targeted audience acquisition, and SEO. Data. In 2018, we began upgrading our data and BI systems to support larger data sets and the creation of predictive models. In 2019, we will improve campaign measurement, and deliver gradient-changing insights about our users and our content, and more intelligent targeting of our users. Audience. Record numbers of readers are hitting SA each month, but we're converting less of them to regular users, and those who do convert are churning faster than they did a year ago. In 2019 we will add resources to grow the number of users with desirable engagement characteristics. Institutional. We have yet to seriously penetrate professional stock-pickers with PRO+. We will add resources to better understand this demographic and leverage that understanding to fuel online and offline sales of PRO+ and Institutional Marketplace.

User engagement

Growing the number of regular SA users with desirable engagement characteristics is a key driver in all areas of our business. Potential opportunities:

Improve stock discovery. When we help users discover new potential investments, the next thing they do is research those stocks on SA. Improve content discovery. The more articles people read, the more likely they are to subscribe. Market data. Investors are huge data consumers. We are shifting data providers and continue to enhance quote pages and other experiences with high-quality data.

To summarize: we will grow media Ebitda through investment in client-focused services; grow subscription ARR through investment in product, content, marketing and data; and grow engagement through sticky experiences.

Many digital publishers are struggling. Conversely, publishers with a unique value proposition, great unit economics and a devoted audience are positioned to grow ad sales and get a healthy percentage of their users into a membership plan. We are among the second group. 2018 demonstrated this, and 2019 will be a year in which we double down on it.

Thanks for reading. I look forward to seeing you at next week’s meeting at our NYC office, 52 Vanderbilt, 13th floor, 10:00 AM ET.