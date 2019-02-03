Can Roper Technologies Maintain Its Acquisition Strategy?

Summary

Roper Technologies has grown its business and expanded its margins over time. This has been driven by numerous strategic acquisitions.

The balance sheet has become stretched, and the company's CROCI has declined. Due to the company's cash flow and pending divestitures, we maintain bullish outlook.

The stock has appreciated 10% in January. This has placed shares just out of range of our target price. Roper Technologies is a fantastic company worthy of your watch list.