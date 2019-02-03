Summary

The "good news" of the General Electric earnings report on Thursday was that "there were no nasty surprises."

The "bad news" of the General Electric earnings report on Thursday was that the company has a ways to go in order to fix its credibility problem.

One way to try and regain "trust" within the investment community is for GE to replace its accounting firm, KPMG, an organization it has been associated with for 110 years.