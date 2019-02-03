February finds markets at a crossroads, with the main question being whether today's narrative is any more real than the story responsible for the Q4 malaise.

Thanks in large part to the Fed's dovish capitulation, January marked the best start to a year since 1990 and represented one of the most dramatic snapbacks in decades.

One of the more amusing things about Q4 2018 was the extent to which market participants fell victim to a series of narratives that, ultimately, were the product of a confused perspective - a kind of fata morgana.

The "imminent US recession" story became the predominant market meme starting in late November. That narrative gained significant traction early in December when the 2s5s and 3s5s inverted. The incoming data, while exhibiting signs of wanting to roll over, wasn't even close to "recessionary". Traders and investors were thus suffering from a kind of parallax effect due primarily to a misunderstanding of the mechanics behind Fed normalization.

There were other examples of the confused perspective. For instance, the November collapse in crude (USO) prices was generally seen as confirmatory evidence to support the global slowdown story. But as I patiently explained to readers over on my own site, the idea that WTI would log what, at the time, were the first, second and third worst single-session declines since September 2015 all in the space of ten days due solely to global growth concerns was an absurd proposition. Rather, the November collapse in crude was the product of momentum chasers (i.e., "first mover" CTAs piling on amid WTI's record losing streak) pushing prices through key strikes tied to producer hedges. Dealers who were short those puts where then forced to sell more and more oil to stay delta-hedged. I flagged that on November 14, and it struck again less than a week later. Ultimately, Bloomberg fingered a giant Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) hedge that came in the money as one of the key accelerants. Of course, that kind of wild action doesn't happen in vacuum. As dealers' short gamma effects exacerbated the move lower in WTI, somebody unwound a long WTI/short Nat Gas spread trade (that was detailed extensively by popular buysider Kevin Muir as it happened), making things worse.

Needless to say, the vast majority of investors did not immediately grasp all of that and so, the mid- to late-November collapse in crude prices was instead viewed as simply an extension of the bear market in oil and a sign that the fundamental factors (e.g., demand worries amid signs of slowing global growth) which contributed to it must be getting worse. Obviously, there were political considerations at play in crude as well, but that's another conversation.

The crude story was a microcosm of Q4 more generally. "There [was] too much new information, and not enough understanding," Deutsche Bank wrote last week, adding that "there was an open contest for a narrative" but that does not necessarily mean that investors wanted to most accurate story. Rather, faced with confusion, people will generally choose "the [story] capable of providing the best fit."

The best fit in Q4 (and particularly in December) was that the US was headed for a recession and the Fed was either willfully ignorant or else a deliberate enabler, perhaps spurred along by a desire to reassert their independence in the face of withering criticism from the White House.

Meanwhile, market participants began to lose track of their own role in shaping the outcome. This started in the bond market in early December. I documented it at length in something called "Curve Inversions And The Reality Distortion Loop Of Reverse-Engineered Growth Slowdowns."

Recession fears and the creeping suspicion that the Fed had already tightened the economy into a slowdown prompted market participants to pull forward end-of-cycle trades and those trades were then cited by the same people making them as "evidence" of the slowdown narrative's veracity. That sounds ridiculously self-referential when you read it typed out a month later, but anyone who has ever traded (and as usual, when I say "traded," I mean professionally) knows it's very hard to discern in real time.

Critically, this type of confusion eventually becomes self-fulfilling if it persists long enough to dent consumer sentiment and affect the psychology of corporate management teams. At that point, the narrative starts to manifest itself in real economic outcomes (e.g., reduced consumer spending, guide downs, cuts to capex plans, etc.). Then it's too late. The die is cast. Here's how Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey described the situation in late December when he slashed is his 2019 S&P target all the way to 2,665 from 3,079:

Lower equities; wider credit spreads; higher costs of capital; diminished access to capital; less investment and risk taking slower economy; with the cycle repeating and feeding upon itself.

The key thing to understand about all of the above is that virtually none of it was "real," per se. Sure, US equities (SPY) needed to de-rate off the September highs. And yes, there were fundamental reasons (i.e., supply/demand dynamics) that explained why crude dove initially. And yes, credit spreads needed to widen out to reflect high leverage and late-cycle concerns (generally) and the proliferation of BBBs in the IG universe and lower crude prices (in high grade and junk, respectively). But by the end of December, all of this (lower stocks, wider credit spreads, collapsing breakevens in rates, etc.) had run too far, too fast.

Jerome Powell's tone deaf December 19 press conference didn't help matters. By the time the December Fed meeting rolled around, market participants were hyper-sensitive to the balance sheet runoff issue. Balance sheet normalization was supposed to be "like watching paint dry," but President Trump's tweet about the "50 Bs" turned "watching paint dry" into a national pastime. Powell didn't appear to appreciate that and so, he characterized runoff as on "auto-pilot" at the December press conference, heightening market concerns. Here's some quick context from SocGen which helps to congeal an otherwise highly complex debate:

Adding the current effective Fed rate of about 2.5% to the swift 300bp hike in the ‘shadow rate’ in the middle of 2014, reflecting the winding down of QE, the degree of tightening at present stands at about 5.5%, which is more elevated than the recent cycles. By contrast, rates went up only by about 4% in the post dotcom tightening cycle of 2000s.

Again, this is a contentious discussion, but for anyone not well-versed in the topic, that encapsulates things. Fed hikes and balance sheet rolloff both exert a tightening impulse and the latter is exacerbated by increased Treasury supply to fund the tax cuts. As the Fed pulls the price insensitive bid, more of the onus for absorbing Treasury issuance falls to markets. The more issuance there is at a time when the Fed is pulling back, the less liquidity available for risk assets. Meanwhile, Fed hikes drive up the yield on USD "cash", making it viable (as an asset class) for the first time in a decade. Last year, USD "cash" outperformed around 90% of global assets.

(BofAML)

On top of Powell's December communications misstep, there were two additional catalysts for the December plunge. One was obviously the hit to sentiment from the government shutdown. The other was an acute lack of liquidity - and by that I mean it disappeared almost entirely.

Market depth (already severely diminished) became hopelessly impaired. The purple arrows in the right pane below are my annotations and are meant to drive home one simple point: As bad as liquidity was during the February 2018 VIX spike and the October rout, it was worse in December and the drought lasted longer.

(Goldman)

That's the kind of market that greeted a harrowing bout of mutual fund selling in December and it also explains why the pension bid (i.e., the vaunted rebalancing flow) catalyzed such a massive rally on December 26 (the best day for US stocks since 2009) and such a stark reversal on December 27 (when a huge bid for stocks with all the fingerprints of a fixed asset allocation shift came calling in the afternoon).

In other words: When large flows meet zero liquidity, you get wild swings. The dashed lines in the charts below represent those two flows (i.e., the mutual fund exodus and the pension flow into equities at the end of December) adjusted for prevailing liquidity.

(JPMorgan)

While "a complete disaster was averted by [the] fixed-weight portfolio rebalances that were buying a significant amount of stocks during the last week of the year" (to quote Marko Kolanovic), it was too late to avoid the worst December since the Great Depression.

But again, much of what you saw in Q4 was the product of a subverted perspective. Most investors (even professionals) cannot be expected to digest all of the above in real time. Rather, they search out the "best fit" narrative and run with it, leading directly to an overshoot in risk assets. That overshoot corrected itself in dramatic fashion in January, which marked the best start to a year for stocks since 1990 (eclipsing even last year's torrid start).

(Goldman)

The December-January "snapback" was among the most dramatic in decades.

(Bloomberg's Tom Psarofagis)

Needless to say, the YTD surge in risk assets (high yield credit tightened an astonishing ~92bps off the wides, just to give you another example) is largely attributable to the Fed's dramatic dovish pivot which began in earnest on January 4 when Jerome Powell spoke in Atlanta while seated across from Bernanke and Yellen.

Wednesday's Fed meeting and subsequent press conference not only reiterated the dovish relent, but in fact represented one of the more dramatic dovish turns in recent memory - especially in the context of a Fed chair who, since taking the reins, has demonstrated a remarkable propensity to stick to the (relatively) hawkish script. Wall Street was incredulous. Those interested can read a summary of analyst takes on the January Fed statement and presser here, but suffice to say the buzzword is "capitulation." It's now clear that the next move for rates could be a cut and thanks to the "special statement" on the balance sheet, we now know that runoff will almost surely end sooner than the Fed previously suggested.

The question now, though, is whether market participants are again falling victim to a subverted perspective, only this time in the form a narrative that ignores deteriorating data (although ISM turned around in January, the read on December was horrid) and evidence of political tumult with clear ramifications for markets, and focuses squarely on the prospect of the Fed put being sufficient to sustain a rally. This is precisely the opposite of Q4, when the data stateside wasn't yet flashing "bright red" (so to speak) and when the shutdown didn't yet threaten to collide with the expiration of the trade truce with China and, critically, the debt ceiling debate.

Comments out of the White House this week suggest that the President is highly unlikely to accept any immigration proposal that doesn't fund a border wall and a draft of the Democratic offer contains no such funding. That means it's just as likely as not that the government will be shuttered again on February 15, setting the stage for the impasse to run into the March reinstatement of the debt ceiling and the expiration of the 90-day trade truce with China.

Treasury will muddle through using extraordinary measures, but as BofAML wrote last week, "sometime in the summer Trump will need the cooperation of the Democrats to avoid a default [and] the question is what the latter will ask for in exchange and whether Trump is prepared to pay the price."

As far as the trade talks are concerned, it's getting harder and harder for Washington and Beijing to figure out new ways to suggest that progress is being made on the key structural issues at the heart of the dispute (e.g., IP theft and forced technology transfer) when it's abundantly clear that no such progress exists. That's not to say there's been no progress whatsoever - clearly, there's been quite a bit of progress since December. But what's not at all clear is that the real sticking points are any closer to being resolved.

So, if the question in Q4 was "Why exactly are you selling?", the question now might well be "Why exactly are you buying?" The easy answer in both cases was/is "The Fed".

In Q4, Jerome Powell had supposedly tightened the economy into a slowdown and his steadfast refusal to budge on the balance sheet discussion was supposedly evidence of inexplicable belligerence. Now, the Fed has at best put the onus on the data when it comes to justifying further hikes. At "worst" (and that characterization depends on your definition of "worst"), Powell has seemingly signaled that further hikes are off the table (we'll have to wait for the March SEP, but you get the idea). At the same time, tweaks to balance sheet runoff are now explicitly on the table.

To be clear, the "don't fight the Fed" mantra is a powerful incentive and could well serve to pull reluctant fundamental/discretionary investors off the sidelines (where the Long/Short crowd has been parked since the massive de-grossing/de-netting/de-leveraging that accompanied the October selloff in hedge fund consensus Tech/Growth/Momentum longs).

Additionally, the longer volatility stays suppressed, the more scope there is for re-risking (i.e., buying) from vol.-targeting strategies. CTAs, meanwhile, will mechanically continue to cover shorts on the way higher.

It's also worth noting that if you - like me - think rates volatility is the best way to measure the effectiveness of the monetary policy "put" in a world where a massive accumulation of debt makes a selloff at the long-end a complete non-starter, then central banks have been incredibly effective at offsetting "implied political volatility" (where that's proxied by the Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index). Here are some remarkable visuals to that effect (the top pane is US rates volatility in white versus the Policy Uncertainty Index, while the bottom pane is EU rates volatility in yellow set against the same Uncertainty Index).

(Bloomberg)

All of that said, don't forget that the reality of the situation is that US monetary policy is as tight as it's been for the entirety of some investors' adult lives and ECB net asset purchases ended in January. Barring a scenario where the Fed not only halts balance sheet runoff, but begins to grow the balance sheet again and the ECB concurrently moves in a similar direction (or perhaps institutes a new round of TLTROs), monetary policy is "accommodative" only by pre-crisis standards.

Given that, it's hard to imagine that monetary policy in the US and Europe, as it stands right now, can offset a debt ceiling scare in the US, the expiration of the Sino-US trade truce without a deal that keeps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods from more than doubling next month and/or a recession in Germany (which looks like a very real possibility).

On the bright side, Friday's jobs report and ISM print suggest that the US recession story is still just that - a story.

But the overarching lesson from Q4 is that when things get dicey and developing a true understanding of the factors at play requires a serious effort to engage with complex dynamics, market participants will opt instead for a "best fit" narrative to rationalize their decision making. In many cases, that involves ignoring facts and evidence if engaging with them is deemed too difficult. In Q4, that precipitated panic selling into a low-liquidity environment.

The dramatic snapback in risk assets during the first month of 2019 lends credence to the idea that some of the narratives which prevailed late last year were indeed examples of fata morgana - a product of what Deutsche Bank recently described as "financial parallax".

The problem, though, is that investors and traders can never really know what's "real" and what isn't because of their own role in shaping that reality.

And on that note, I'll leave you with a quote from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic, whose name will be familiar to anyone who frequents my site and who, thanks to a Bloomberg article published last month, is now known as perhaps the only strategist on Wall Street to nail the S&P in 2018:

The problem of conceptualizing the economic signals from current market behavior lies in the fact that the markets are a potentially key driver of the picture they are interpreting [and] as a consequence, the reality which they experience is never fully complete. Not because a large part of it eludes them, but because the entire configuration contains a ‘blind spot’ due to the market’s inclusion in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.