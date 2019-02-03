Honeywell: An Underrated Industrial With Expanding Margins

Shares are in line with historical norms. Due to the company's fundamentals and actions to develop organic growth, we like the current valuation for long-term investors.

The company has shed non-core assets and has positioned itself in end markets with strong growth potential such as aerospace and industrial productivity.

The industrial sector is a very crowded space in the investing world. The explanation for this is simple. Industrial businesses drive our society forward through advancements in the production of the goods and services that our society consumes. There are various companies in the sector that have proven to be lucrative investments over time. Because of how crowded the space is, it can be difficult sometimes for a strong company to stand out. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is an industrial conglomerate that fits this mold. Because it lacks a storied dividend growth streak, it flies under the radar of dividend growth investors. Because it isn't a Dow Jones constituent, it isn't as well known to retail investors. The company boasts a number of qualities such as strong profit metrics, solid growth, a strong balance sheet - all of which make Honeywell a long-term wealth generator worthy of more attention from investors.

Honeywell International is an industrial conglomerate that designs and manufactures a wide range of products. These products are sold into a number of industries, including residential, industrial automation, aerospace, oil & gas, and defense technology. The company had generated more than $42 billion in total revenue (which will drop to around $35 billion following recent spin offs of its Transportation Systems business (Garrett Motion (GTX)) & Homes and Global Distribution businesses (Resideo (REZI))). Honeywell is a global company with sales and operations in various countries around the globe.

Financial Performance

Being an industrial stock, Honeywell has been negatively impacted by economic downturns over the years. Still, revenue and earnings have trended higher over the long term. Prior to the shake up in 2018, revenue has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 2.28% and earnings at 9.42%. The business profile at Honeywell has changed recently, which we will explore further down.

In the meantime, we want to review Honeywell's financial performance. How has the business improved/deteriorated over time, and in what areas? We start by looking at Honeywell's operating margin and FCF conversion rate. We want to see that a company is consistently profitable, or becomes increasingly profitable over time. We also want to see that a company is able to generate strong streams of cash flow.

Over the past decade, Honeywell has seen drastic expansion in both metrics. The operating margin has more than doubled since 2012, and the FCF conversion rate of 12% clears our standard benchmark (10%). Becoming increasingly profitable and generating more cash over time is obviously a sign that management is improving the business.

Another perspective is the cash return on capital invested (CROCI). This essentially measures how effective the company/management is at generating cash returns on the resources that it deploys. It is also a baseline indicator of the strength of a company's competitive "moat". We typically look for this rate of return to come in at the low-teens or higher.

As we can see, the current rate of almost 17% meets this criteria. It is also a positive to see that the CROCI has trended higher (although it is a very modest upward trend) over time. Being a large industrial conglomerate, Honeywell routinely dabbles in mergers and acquisitions. There is a lot of execution risk present whenever a diversified company divests and acquires multiple assets. Assets have to be acquired at feasible costs, and integrated into the business effectively. Honeywell's solid CROCI signals that management is succeeding in adding value to the company, rather than destroying value due to poor execution.

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. It is obviously important for a company to avoid taking on too much debt. An over-leveraged company can be vulnerable to rising interest rates, or face a potential cash flow squeeze in the event of an unexpected downturn in the business.

Honeywell is currently carrying $9.8 billion in cash against total debts of $18.25 billion. The company's leverage ratio of 2X EBITDA is below our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. On top of that, Honeywell's cash pile is a great financial cushion. It has enough cash to wipe out more than half of its total debt load.

Dividend Outlook

Honeywell froze its dividend during the recession almost a decade ago, so the company is currently rebuilding its dividend growth streak. It currently stands at eight years. The dividend is paid out quarterly, and totals an annual sum of $3.28 per share. The dividend yields 2.28%, which isn't terrible - but still falls short of what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (yielding 2.68%).

Since freezing the dividend, Honeywell has returned it to a very solid growth trajectory. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10.8%. Management has been pretty consistent with this growth rate (most recent raise was 10.1%). Investors should be aware that should a significant economic downturn occur, the dividend could again be frozen. The payout ratio barely exceeded 60% of cash flow when it was last frozen. This shouldn't be a deterrent, as Honeywell's dividend still "gets to where it needs to go" over the long term. Given strong cash generation and a low payout ratio, we see continued growth at 7%-10%.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Honeywell has just recently gone through a bit of a shakeup that management expects will result in a more profitable, higher growth entity. The company spun off non-core assets in Garrett Motion (Transportation Systems) and Resideo (Residential and Global Distribution).

The spin offs have left Honeywell with a more focused portfolio with exposure to various growth areas (60% of portfolio saw 5%+ organic growth in 2018).

The shuffling of Honeywell's portfolio is also expected to further boost margins. Management has projected margin expansion of 110-140 basis points in FY19.

Honeywell has built strong positions in markets poised for continued growth. Its large exposure to commercial aerospace will benefit Honeywell as increased globalization will require more investments into aircraft. Aftermarket and original equipment sales generate 65% of revenues in Honeywell's Aerospace segment. Honeywell's second largest market - Industrial Productivity - will provide growth as manufacturers across the world strive for increased efficiency by investing in smarter machines and production methods.

Investors should note that the company's largest risk remains the macroeconomic environment. Honeywell is sensitive to recessions, when certain customers (such as industrials) will cut spending. While a recession will negatively impact the business, Honeywell's strong financial position should enable the company to endure these down-cycles.

Valuation

Honeywell is currently trading at just under $145 per share. In an up and down year, the stock is currently near the midpoint of its 52-week high. Management is guiding FY19 earnings per share at between $7.80-$8.10. This would put the stock at an earnings multiple of 18.125X. This is right in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 18.06X.

Looking at valuation from a cash flow basis, Honeywell is currently offering a FCF yield of 5.56%. This is near its multi-year peak going back five years.

Based on the stock trading within historical norms, and a solid cash flow yield, we think that Honeywell is at a reasonable entry point for long-term investors. As an industrial stock, a downturn in the economic environment could push shares downward further yet.

Wrapping Up

We are bullish on Honeywell's long-term potential as a dividend growth stock. The company's strong financial position (high cash balance, manageable leverage ratio) combined with management's willingness to shed non-core assets and "focus" on the portfolio should continue what has been a multi-year uptrend in margin and cash flow generation.

There is always macroeconomic risk to the share price due to Honeywell's industrial exposure. However, investors should feel confident in Honeywell's fundamentals.

