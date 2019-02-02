The Polar Vortex is bringing cold weather to parts of North America to create natural gas demand in excess of what has been seen for some time. This event may provide a seasonal boost to the stock of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in excess of the January effect trading rally. Such an event would be cheered by long-term suffering shareholders. Later, the benefits of the recent merger with WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) could provide another decent pricing boost.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 2, 2019

Stock has rallied nicely from its December lows. When most would have sold their January effect trades, I decided to hang on to my WildHorse shares until the winter weather pattern became more apparent. The stock had really not rallied that much on better oil prices. That was especially true when considering how much the market dropped the stock price on the oil pricing decline.

Now the higher gas demand should bode well for the stock regardless of the company's hedging policy. In fact, the company may be able to use this latest cold weather event to establish some favorable longer term hedges. There is usually some price weakness after a merger that involves the issuance of stock to new shareholders. But the weather news could override the merger situation and provide the stock a reason to continue the recent price rally.

Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019, Investor Update

Both WildHorse Resource Development and Chesapeake Energy kept drilling and operating to raise production since the second quarter. Therefore, the fourth-quarter update could prove an interesting and pleasant adjustment to the combined oil production shown above.

In the meantime, the sale of the Utica Shale leases provided enough cash to offset the increased debt incurred with this acquisition. So Chesapeake Energy basically swapped primarily Utica gas production for Eagle Ford liquids production. The market has not yet factored in an increasing cash flow and higher profitability expectations from these two transactions. Yet, the financial debt should not materially change from the levels of before the two transactions.

What will change is the market expectations of additional debt to recover the production lost by the Utica lease sales. The Eagle Ford properties have the potential of superior cash flow than the properties they replaced. The payback on these Eagle Ford properties should be shorter. Hence, Chesapeake will have the ability to raise cash flow faster with these Eagle Ford properties as long as oil prices do not sustain a significant price drop from current levels.

Management already stated an intention to release four rigs while still maintaining some growth prospects for the current fiscal year. Oil is far more profitable than gas, so production may not have to grow in total for cash flow to increase over the previous fiscal year. Instead, the newfound emphasis on liquids production may provide far more than expected profit and cash flow growth. Total production growth does appear to be the guidance for fiscal year 2019 with concrete details to follow in early calendar year 2019.

Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019, Investor Update

Chesapeake Energy has long held some very low costs in the industry. The challenge will be to keep rock bottom costs as the liquids production increases the value per BOE of the revenue stream. Lease operating, finding and development costs will probably increase per BOE. However, management knows that current margins need to widen to help the company outgrow the long-term debt straitjacket.

Existing onerous midstream contracts also become less of an issue with a successful acquisition like the WildHorse acquisition. The nearly all-stock transaction provided a badly needed equity injection while the liquids rich Eagle Ford properties provide a way to increase cash flow from operations faster. Past transgressions of overspending and under-producing (related to investor or market expectations) will then begin to fade. The growing oil volumes should become significant enough to lend a fundamental support to the stock price not seen in quite a while with Chesapeake Energy's common stock.

Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019, Investor Update

Much of the debt repaid by the Utica Shale lease sales will be replaced by the recently completed acquisition of WildHorse Resources obligations. That will probably mean some refinancing activity for the company in 2019. The market appears pleased with the debt repayment process so far, as well as the company's return to investment grade health progress. Therefore, it is very likely that the market will be receptive to the issuance of bonds to roll over any coming debt due as well as acquisition related debt. There is always some risk that the debt market could change its mind and become more hostile to Chesapeake's debt issuance. But right now that risk appears to be small.

The company does have considerable bank lines available should debt refinancing need to be deferred to a later time period. The projected future cash flow increases could also result in lower future debt costs. The company is still technically leveraged and more risky than many companies. However, the market can now see a very reasonable path to an investment grade rating by this large company. Another sale of leases would probably cement the pathway to an investment grade rating. But for the first time in a while, another sale of a significant group of leases may not be necessary.

Source: Chesapeake Energy January 2019, Investor Update

The emphasis on oil and liquids production should significantly increase the value of the revenue stream per BOE in the coming fiscal year. Production growth on top of that value increase would provide a double boost to profitability and cash flow.

The cash generating gas assets that remain successfully compete for capital dollars based upon the respective lease profitability. The Haynesville area in particular has been a pleasant surprise since new completion techniques have revived the area.

Those gas assets could be particularly profitable over the next few weeks as some areas of the United States freeze a lot more than usual (as projected). Over the long run, the latest moves to increase profitability give the company a reasonable chance to achieve an investment grade rating far sooner than anticipated. The high leverage risks appear on their way out to be replaced with a far more robust and profitable future.

The stock price, which has dropped for several years as the latest management turned the company around, appears to be ready for a long-term rally. The weather may provide the first impetus to rally. But it will be followed by the benefits of the merger with WildHorse Resource Development. For the first time in a long time, this stock is becoming suitable for long-term buy and hold investors. It is currently a fairly speculative stock. But that speculative phase could vanish within a couple of years as financial leverage decreases and financial strength increases.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.