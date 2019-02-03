Summary

After the success of a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position in 2017, I started presenting similar concentrated portfolios built around other conservative stocks, including Coca-Cola in 2018.

Here, I update the performance of the Coca-Cola portfolio halfway through its planned six-month duration.

I show how, taken together, the performance of these portfolios exemplifies a "heads you win, tails you don't lose too much" approach.