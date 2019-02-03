Comcast: Good 4Q But Challenges Remain

Post-Sky acquisition, the Comcast (CMCSA) thesis has evolved from a US-centric story to a more complex one which has led investors to question management discipline. We like the company's strong cable trends and think management's attempts to shift investor focus away from Sky back to the core business is the right move. With the cable segment transitioning into a higher margin, lower capital intensity mode, we think the future is bright for Comcast.

However, with the stock trading at 9.2x EV/ EBITDA, the valuation isn't compelling in our view. We also think bulls might be neglecting the added risk from higher leverage post-acquisition (Comcast ended 2018 with leverage of 3.3x trailing EBITDA), as management will have to tighten the purse strings for a couple of years with little margin for error. Shareholders lose out too in the near-term as management will have to pause buybacks in 2019. Overall, we don't think the risk-reward makes sense at this juncture and remain on the sidelines.

Reviewing the 4Q Results

Comcast reported some positive 4Q earnings results - total revenues were $27.8 b, which was a 27% increase yoy and 1% above estimates. Adjusted EBITDA was $82 b, which was a 21% increase yoy and 2% above estimates. Adjusted EPS was $0.64 and beat estimates of $0.62.

Comcast reports in three segments: Cable, NBCU, and Sky. Cable revenues were $12.1 b, which was a 5% increase yoy and 1% above estimates. EBITDA was $5.8 b, which was a 7% increase yoy and in-line with estimates. Broadband net adds were 351k, which was below estimates of 360k. However, video subscriber losses were 29k, which was better than the forecast of 66k losses. Voice adds were 2k, which was better than estimates of losses of 34k. These numbers were driven by higher ARPU, price increases, and advertising.

Starting in 2019, Comcast will report Xfinity Mobile under its Cable segment. In 4Q, Xfinity reported 227k net mobile adds, which brings its total to 1.2 m lines. Xfinity caused a $191 m loss for the quarter.

NBCU revenues were $9.4 b, which was a 7% increase yoy and 2% above estimates. EBITDA was $2.1 b, which was a 12% increase yoy and 2% above estimates. The lack of Thursday Night Football strengthened EBITDA in broadcast TV and helped to offset competition in films and unfavorable weather in the first part of the quarter which affected its theme parks.

This quarter marked the first time Sky reported earnings under Comcast. Sky revenues were $5.0 b, which was 10% above estimates. EBITDA was $765 m, which was 9% better than estimates. Sky reported a 36% growth in content sales driven by sports content, and Comcast expects 5% EBITDA growth in 2019.

Comcast bought back $1.0 b of stock in 4Q, which was above estimates of $720 m. This buyback completes its prior repurchase plans of $5.0b in 2018. Comcast also increased its dividend by 10% to $0.84/sh for 2019. However, it paused its buyback plan for 2019 as expected to focus on paying down its debts from its acquisitions.

Following the release of its earnings results, Comcast’s stock closed up 5.5% from the prior day’s close, although at one point it was as high as 7% above the previous day’s close. With that increase, the stock is trading up 10.2% YTD.

Tailwinds

As one of the leaders in the telecommunications industry, Comcast benefits from a number of tailwinds and the strengths of its core businesses. Comcast’s cable business is transitioning to higher margins and lower capital intensity. NBCU is also launching a direct to consumer service in early 2020. The service will have over 1500 hours of content, including all current and prior seasons of NBCU shows as well as original content. The service will be free to Sky or Xfinity video subscribers, and will also be offered as a standalone service. This approach will differ from competitors such as Netflix or DTV Now since Comcast plans to place a limited advertising load on the service and will target primarily existing customers. Management was also open to partnering with other content providers. Comcast’s acquisition of Sky also expands its presence internationally, particularly in Europe, and has seen a keen interest in its programming, especially its sports programming.

Headwinds

One of Comcast’s major threats is increased competition as well as the cord-cutting trend. Many households have chosen to cancel their cable plans in favor of one of the growing number of options for viewing television over the web via services such as Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Furthermore, there are a growing number of direct to consumer offerings from HBO, Cinemax, CBS, and others. These competitors are continuing to innovate and chip away customers, and as high-speed internet becomes cheaper and more accessible, it could accelerate this shift away from pay-TV subscriptions.

Furthermore, approximately 20% of Comcast’s services overlap with those of Verizon Fios and another 8% with AT&T’s fiber-to-the-home. If these other telecommunications companies continue to advertise their triple plays and wireless bundles aggressively, that could lead more consumers towards those other companies’ services. The trend toward unlimited mobile data plans also puts pressure on per GB pricing plans. Also, competition could further increase with the deployment of 5G networks as both AT&T and Verizon look to use wireless as a replacement to fixed/wireline broadband and video service.

Conclusion

Comcast’s 4Q results mostly beat in most categories across its segments. This included its Sky segment, which reported its earnings for the first time since its acquisition by Comcast. Sky’s results beat on both revenues and EBITDA. Comcast also completed its previously stated $5.0 b share repurchase program by repurchasing $1.0 b worth of shares this prior quarter. Comcast also raised its dividend by 10% for 2019 but is pausing its share buyback program. The stock markets reacted positively to these results, and the stock closed up 5.5% above the prior day’s close.

Comcast has many strengths in its core businesses and is continuing to expand via new services and its new acquisitions. However, it faces competition from other telecommunications companies spurred by trends towards cord-cutting, 5G networks, and unlimited mobile data plans. Plus, we don't think the Sky acquisition was a net positive for shareholders - it might have positioned the company better long-term but the added leverage and complexity distracts from its compelling core business. With valuations at 9.2x EV/ EBITDA, we think the Comcast story is worth a revisit but will pass on the stock for now.

