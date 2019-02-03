Dividend Ideas | Tech 

Texas Instruments: 3% Yield & High Dividend Growth For This Tech Giant

About: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary

Texas Instruments performed strongly in 2018, despite worries over a global economic slowdown.

The recent pullback from nearly $120 per share improves the stock valuation. The 3% dividend yield is also attractive.

Texas Instruments has a long-term growth outlook, and now has a more palatable valuation with strong dividend growth.

By Jonathan Weber

Texas Instruments (TXN) is a semiconductor company that will benefit from megatrends that will allow for solid growth rates going forward. On top of that Texas Instruments is attractively valued