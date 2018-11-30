Investment Thesis

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) delivered excellent Q3 2018 earnings with high single-digit growth in same-store net operating income. The REIT should be able to benefit from continued strong demand due to the rise of e-commerce and limited new supply in its major markets. The company also has a strong balance sheet. However, it is trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We believe investors should wait for a pullback.

Recent Developments: Q3 2018 Highlights

Terreno continues to perform well in Q3 2018. In the past quarter, the REIT generated funds from operations of $0.34 per share. This was better than Q2 2018’s FFO of $0.32 per share. It was also much better than Q3 2017’s $0.25 per share. Terreno also saw its same-store net operating income increase by 9.7% year over year. In the past quarter, Terreno’s occupancy ratio improved to 98.5%, an increase of 30 basis points sequentially.

Reasons why we like Terreno Realty and its outlook

A focus in six major coastal markets

Terreno owns a portfolio of 203 industrial buildings with a total gross leasable area of 12.9 million square feet. As can be seen from the map below, the company’s portfolio is concentrated in six major coastal markets in the United States (Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, DC, and Miami). These are markets with above national average population and employment growth rates.

We like the fact that 24% of its portfolio is located in shrinking supply submarkets and 58% of its portfolio is located in no net new supply submarkets. Industrial property supply has declined significantly in many of its major markets since 2000. As can be seen from the chart below, Washington, DC and South San Francisco’s supply of industrial properties have declined by 18.6% and 14.7%, respectively, since 2000.

Strong demand coupled with a shrinking supply in many of Terreno’s markets have resulted in a very high occupancy ratio. As can be seen from the chart below, its total portfolio occupancy ratio improved to 98.5% in Q3 2018 from 97.3% in Q4 2017.

A focus in warehouse/distribution properties

About 92.7% of Terreno’s industrial properties are warehouse and distribution properties (see pie chart below). These properties should benefit from the rise of e-commerce.

In PwC’s latest report, the article identified fulfillment centres and warehouse properties as the top two development prospects for 2019. Similarly, fulfillment centres and warehouses are ranked first and third in terms of investment prospects for 2019. We believe Terreno’s focus in these types of properties will be able to benefit from this trend.

Favorable leasing spread

The strong demand for industrial properties across the United States and in Terreno’s markets has resulted in very favorable leasing spread in 2018. In Q3 2018, Terreno was able to renew its leases (about 0.3 million square feet of leasable area) with 13.4% higher rental rates. For the first 9 months of 2018, the company was able to renew its leases totalling approximately 1.2 million square feet at 17.5% higher rental rates. This momentum should continue in 2019. We believe Terreno should able to achieve double-digit rental rate increases on its renewals in 2019.

Strong balance sheet with minimal debt maturities in 2019

The table below shows Terreno’s debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the table, Terreno has a total debt of $482.7 million. We like the fact that Terreno has minimal debt maturing in 2019. In fact, only 18.8 million of debt will mature in 2019. This represents only 3.9% of its total debt. This means that any interest rate hikes in 2019 will not have a material impact on its interest expenses.

Terreno continues to improve its interest coverage. As can be seen from the chart below, its interest coverage ratio has increased to 5.5% in Q3 2018 from a year ago. Similarly, its fixed charge coverage also increased to 4.9x from 4.6x a year ago. We like the fact that its total debt to adjusted EBITDA has declined to 4.6x in Q3 2018 from 5.2x in Q3 2017.

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Adjusted EBITDA $75.765 million $63.923 million Interest Coverage 5.5x 5.3x Fixed Charge Coverage 4.9x 4.6x Total Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA 4.6x 5.2x Weighted Average Maturity of Total Debt 4.6 years 5.7 years

Valuation Analysis

Terreno generated $0.98 of FFO per share in the first 9 months of 2018. The company expects to generate FFO of about $0.35 per share in Q4 2018. Therefore, its price to 2018 FFO ratio is about 28.7x. This is much higher than Duke Realty’s (DRE) 20.9x and Prologis’ (PLD) 21.4x.

A growing 2.4%-Yielding dividend

Terreno currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.4%. The company has increased its dividend every year since 2012. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 2.4% is currently towards the low end of its dividend yield range (2.2%-3.0%).

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic Risk

Terreno has enjoyed strong growth in the past few years thanks to strong industrial properties demand. However, many believe that United States’ economy is now in the late stage of the current economic cycle. In addition, the current trade tensions between the United States and China also adds some uncertainties. Investors should keep in mind that demand can quickly diminish in an economic downturn. In such situation, Terreno may not be able to renew its leases with favorable rental rates as it has done in the past.

Investor Takeaway

Terreno Realty should be able to continue its growth momentum thanks to strong demand for industrial properties in its 6 major coastal markets. However, we think it is already trading at a rich valuation. We would prefer a meaningful pullback before investing in this high-quality name.

