AK Steel's 2025 Bonds Provide 10% Yield To Maturity

AK Steel (AKS) stock has rallied 10% this week after the steelmaker beat earnings expectations and shook off a Morgan Stanley downgrade. The company’s bonds also rallied, especially on the short maturity end. The 2021 maturing notes, which I highlighted last month, have seen a 10% price increase and yield to maturity decline of over 300 basis points. The company’s 2025 maturing bonds, however, have edged up slightly. Priced at 82 cents on the dollar, the bonds offer a yield to maturity of slightly over 10% when combined with a 6.375% coupon rate. With an updated outlook based on the fourth-quarter financials, I believe investing in longer-term debt may be beneficial to high-yield investors.

Source: FINRA

AK Steel’s 2025 bonds sit near the long end of the company’s debt maturity profile. They do, however, provide the second-best yield, slightly lower than the company’s 2027 maturing debt. The 2025 bonds are yielding more than 270 basis points higher than the benchmark for B rated corporate bonds. This makes the 2025 bonds more attractive versus their peers.

Sources: FINRA; AKS bond results search.

These high yield bonds are not good investments if AK Steel’s financial performance and outlook do not demonstrate the company’s ability to sustain its current debt load. From a profit and loss standpoint, AK Steel showed improvements across all major performance indicators in 2018. The steelmaker saw a more than 10% annual increase in net sales and a greater than 35% increase in operating profit. Perhaps most impressive was the company’s increase in flat rolled steel shipments despite higher prices.

Source: Company earnings release.

The company’s cash flow situation improved notably in 2018. Operating cash flow increased from $199 million to nearly $365 million due to an increase in net income and less changes in working capital. After capital expenditures, the company generated $212 million in free cash flow during 2018. The company’s free cash flow allowed for the repayment of more than $127 million in debt.

Source: Company earnings release.

The $127 million debt reduction in 2018 fits well into the company’s $400 million debt reduction over the last three years. Additionally, the company has successfully refinanced its debt obligations into a flatter, less ominous maturity structure. Out of the company’s $2 billion in long-term debt obligations, $400 million (due in 2021) represents the company’s largest debt hurdle.

Source: Earnings slideshow, Slide 33.

In terms of outlook, the company provided several useful data points to help calculate operating and free cash flow in 2019. On the company’s earnings call, management mentioned an estimated EBITDA earnings range of $525 million and an estimated $180 million in capital expenditures for 2019. Management mentioned that operating cash flow should not weaken by much in 2019. Based on operating cash flows of ~64% of EBITDA in 2016 and 2018 (2017 had working capital investments), I estimate 2019 operating cash flows of $336 million.

Longer term analysis becomes more difficult to forecast, but NASDAQ analysts clearly see earnings weakness in 2020 and based on the comments made by management regarding the rise in capital expenditures, I believe $160 in capex is a more long-term norm. Despite the uncertainty, I believe AK Steel is poised to reduce is long term debt by $100 million over the next three years and $500 million by the end of 2024. AK Steel will still need to find a source of financing with all of its maturities, but the challenge is less daunting than it was at the end of 2015.

Source: Author's calculations.

Despite the optimism, investors should be aware of the risks that could impact AK Steel’s ability to refinance or remain solvent. While the geopolitical risks of tariff uncertainty can create headwinds in AK Steel’s financials, the broader risk involves the health of the US economy. AK Steel measures it economic outlook based on light vehicle production, housing starts, and non-residential construction fixed investment (see slide 10 of earnings slideshow). If the economy weakens, all three of these metrics will likely weaken together, creating new headwinds.

Despite the risks, I believe management’s commitment to operational efficiency, along with its history of debt reduction, make AK Steel’s high yield debt an attractive investment.

Investors looking for less risk are encouraged to check out AK Steel’s 2023 secured debt.

CUSIP: 001546AV2

001546AV2 Price: 82.42

82.42 Coupon: 6.375%

6.375% Yield to Maturity: 10.1%

10.1% Maturity Date: 10/15/2025

10/15/2025 Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): B3/B-

B3/B- Bond Type: Unsecured

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own AK Steel bonds, maturing in 2021.