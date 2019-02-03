2 Big Reasons To Buy Emerging Markets: Value And Momentum

In terms of both value and momentum together, emerging markets look like a smart bet going forward.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication in the stock market. At the end of the day, it all comes down to what to buy and when to buy it. You basically want to buy undervalued stocks and, ideally, you want to buy those undervalued stocks when they start moving higher.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is trading at a massive valuation discount versus SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), and it's also showing impressive relative strength in recent months. When considering both value and momentum together, emerging markets look like a smart bet going forward.

There Is Value In Emerging Markets

There is a wide valuation disparity between US stocks and stocks in other corners of the world right now.

The chart below, from Meb Faber Research, compares the CAPE ratio for US stocks versus international stocks and versus a basket of cheap markets over the long term. The valuation gap is much bigger than it has been on average by historical standards.

Source: Meb Faber Research

It's not just about the CAPE ratio in particular, all kinds of valuation metrics are indicating that emerging markets stocks are trading at a massive discount versus US stocks.

The table compares different valuation metrics for SPDR S&P 500 versus iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The valuation discount for emerging markets stocks ranges from 32% to 61% depending on the metric, but all the indicators are pointing in the same direction.

SPY EEM EEM Discount Price/Prospective Earnings 14.28 9.69 32.14% Price/Book 2.7 1.38 48.89% Price/Sales 2.02 1.14 43.56% Price/Cash Flow 11.73 4.61 60.70% Dividend Yield % 2.17 3.31 52.53%

Data Source: Morningstar

The statistical evidence shows that valuation levels can have a huge impact on returns over the long term. The chart bellow shoes how different CAPE ratios have affected returns over 10 and 15 years for different markets over time. The lower the valuations, the higher the returns and vice-versa.

Source: Star Capital

The table shows what kinds of returns investors in different markets can expect going forward based on valuation metrics such as CAPE and price to book value. The big picture is quite clear, the lowest potential returns are in the US and the best opportunities for gains are in emerging markets.

Source: Star Capital

The Timing For Emerging Markets Looks Good

We could say that the valuation gap between the US and emerging markets is at least partially justified because the US economy has been remarkably strong while emerging markets have struggled in recent years. However, that is precisely the reason why value investing works.

Fundamental performance and valuation levels tend to revert to the mean over time. Chances are that the economic gap between the US and emerging markets will be reduced in the years ahead, and the valuation differences should be reduced too. From current levels, it makes a lot of sense to expect superior returns in emerging markets stocks versus US stocks in the years ahead.

Importantly, it looks like the trend is changing lately, and emerging markets stocks are outperforming US stocks in recent months.

The chart below shows the relative performance of Shares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF versus SPDR S&P 500 in the past year. Since October of 2018 emerging markets are clearly outperforming.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Momentum is a pervasive force in the stock market, meaning that winners tend to keep winning in the middle term. Rising prices produce optimism and attract more buyers, generating a self-sustaining cycle. Trends don't last forever, but following the main momentum trends in different asset classes can generate attractive performance over the long term.

The following quantitative system is updated on a monthly basis for members in my research service, The Data-Driven Investor. The system basically rotates among a universe of more than 30 ETFs representing different asset classes and sectors. The main idea is buying the 3 ETFs with the strongest risk-adjusted returns over 3 and 6 months.

Backtested performance has been outstanding. The system has more than doubled the S&P 500 in annual terms (16.5 vs 7.7% per year), and the maximum drawdown is less than half (18.4% vs. 55.2%). In cumulative terms, the GR system gained 534.5% versus 143.8% for the SPDR S&P 500.

Data Source: ETFreplay

The system is basically buying strength and selling weakness, so it can't be expected to outperform in all kinds of environments. When trends are strong and clear, a quantitative system such as this one will deliver attractive returns. On the other hand, in times when price action is mostly lateral and trends are short-lived, these kinds of systems will provide many false signals and ultimately disappointing returns.

Nobody can tell for sure for how long the recent strength in emerging markets stocks will last, but the fact that emerging markets are outperforming US stocks is clearly a relevant piece of information to keep in mind.

There is a massive amount of statistical evidence proving that value and momentum tend to produce superior returns over the long term. Buying cheap stocks is great, and buying cheap stocks when they are moving in the right direction can be even better. For this reason, that the potential returns for emerging markets stocks look clearly promising over the years ahead.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data-Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GVAL, BRF, NPSNY, BABA, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.