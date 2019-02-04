Baidu: Earnings To Remain Strong
by: Individual Trader
Summary
Even accounting for slower earnings growth, Baidu's earnings multiple of 13 looks dirt cheap.
Gross margins, although dropping, remain over 50%.
Rising costs and R&D still come in under 70% of gross profit.
Remaining long the stock.
Although Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) has rallied back over $170, we still remain underwater on our position by just over $20 a share. We wrote recently how regulation in the company's search segment has