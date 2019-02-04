Wix: Upside Potential Remains

Summary

When considering Wix's increased product offering and early penetration rates, along with the fragmented state of key markets, the revenue outlook is bright.

The company boasts over $715 million in cash and short-term investments, and less than half of that (~$340 million) in total debt. A strong balance sheet allows Wix to pursue efforts to drive strong.

On an adjusted basis, we believe the company’s performance is quite impressive. Factoring out its heavy R&D expenses, Wix’s operating margin comes in at ~30%.

The firm currently trades at ~21x FY19 EV/EBIT. When factoring in recent growth and potential that lies ahead, we believe shares are attractively valued.