Wix: Upside Potential Remains
When considering Wix's increased product offering and early penetration rates, along with the fragmented state of key markets, the revenue outlook is bright.
The company boasts over $715 million in cash and short-term investments, and less than half of that (~$340 million) in total debt. A strong balance sheet allows Wix to pursue efforts to drive strong.
On an adjusted basis, we believe the company’s performance is quite impressive. Factoring out its heavy R&D expenses, Wix’s operating margin comes in at ~30%.
The firm currently trades at ~21x FY19 EV/EBIT. When factoring in recent growth and potential that lies ahead, we believe shares are attractively valued.
Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX) has proven to be a lucrative holding for early shareholders. The company’s shares have risen by over 6-fold since its IPO opening price of ~$17, translating into a compounded annual