Document Security Systems: Unique Opportunity In Anti-Counterfeiting, Blockchain, And Cannabis
About: Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)
by: Arthur Frentzel
Summary
Company’s products are uniquely positioned to benefit in the high growth areas of anti-counterfeiting, blockchain, and cannabis.
After years of development, DSS appears set to gain traction in its core authentication/brand protection business.
Strong insider buying with 28% ownership confirms management’s conviction in the business.
Document Security Systems (DSS) presents a unique opportunity to participate in three high-growth business segments: anti-counterfeiting, blockchain, and cannabis, as well as IP licensing & monetization - all with one company. Although the