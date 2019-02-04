Long Ideas | Services 

Document Security Systems: Unique Opportunity In Anti-Counterfeiting, Blockchain, And Cannabis

About: Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)
by: Arthur Frentzel
Arthur Frentzel
Summary

Company’s products are uniquely positioned to benefit in the high growth areas of anti-counterfeiting, blockchain, and cannabis.

After years of development, DSS appears set to gain traction in its core authentication/brand protection business.

Strong insider buying with 28% ownership confirms management’s conviction in the business.

Document Security Systems (DSS) presents a unique opportunity to participate in three high-growth business segments: anti-counterfeiting, blockchain, and cannabis, as well as IP licensing & monetization - all with one company. Although the