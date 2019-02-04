Walmart Likely To Report Strong E-Commerce Growth
by: Zvi Bar
Summary
Walmart continues to compete against Amazon by acquiring growth e-commerce businesses.
The addition of Flipkart to revenue numbers will set up Walmart to report strong year over year online revenue growth for the next three quarters.
Acquiring growth has become exceedingly expensive and may find investor opposition in the next few years, or as soon as the next major acquisition.
Near term market preference for revenue growth is likely to help Walmart outperform.
Walmart (WMT) will likely report strong year over year revenue growth when it reports on February 19. The company has been spending money to become a competitive global e-commerce retailer through acquisitions,