Vanguard Dominates SPY Into 2019, Downgraded To A Hold

Summary

We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares.

Investors should choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance.

Investors in REIT ETFs should start their process with screening by expense ratios.

We believe investors should strive to be ready for the next panic, whether it happens in 6 months or 16.

One way to do that is to reduce exposure to higher risk investments after a major recovery.