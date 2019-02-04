Roadrunner Transportation Systems: What To Expect After The Rights Offering

Summary

Roadrunner has been struggling in recent years with bad acquisitions and fraudulent management, leading it to losses and capital destruction.

Current management is making efforts to regain operating profitability and improve the capital structure, risking Elliott entities to end up controlling the company.

The company is still delivering value to its clients, and business is still growing.

The stock is again under analysts’ radar, and ratings have been upgraded from Sell to Hold by two research firms.

If management achieves expected levels of profitability in 2020, the stock may be undervalued at current prices with limited downside potential.