Has The Market Discounted The Trade War?

Now that Wall Street is no longer worried about the Fed’s interest rate policy, investors are likely to shift their attention to the ongoing discussions between the U.S. and China. At stake is the fate of the long-standing feud over trade tariffs. U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will soon double if no compromise is made. A resolution to the trade war would also likely give U.S. and Chinese equity prices a major lift. As I’ll argue in today’s report, the prospects are favorable for a positive outcome to this problem.

After the U.S.-China talks of the last few days, investors are hopeful that there will finally be some measure of resolution to the ongoing trade spat between the two. President Trump expressed the opinion that “tremendous progress” was being made during the talks and that more cooperation was possible. The White House cautioned that both sides were still faced with a “hard deadline” on March 1, at which point additional tariffs are scheduled to be implemented. Yet Trump also expressed a willingness to extend the deadline, which gave some cheer to global equity markets last week.

Has the stock market already discounted the likelihood of a positive resolution to the tariff dispute? That argument can certainly be made in the wake of the recent impressive performance of the U.S. major indices since the start of the year. It was, after all, the widespread fears of a global recession due to an all-out trade war which contributed to the October-December market plunge. It’s just possible that forward-looking, informed investors see an amicable end to the trade-related disagreements between both nations.

There is also the recent strong performance of China’s stock market to consider. China stocks were impressively higher on the first day of February, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.3 percent on Friday. This was in spite of Chinese manufacturing data which was below consensus. According to reports, China’s manufacturing sector contracted in January, as the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 48.3, down from December’s 49.7. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a January reading of 49.5.

In recent reports, I’ve made reference to the bottoming process which has been evident in China’s stock market since in the last couple of months. While China stocks still have a lot of ground to cover before they’re back in bull market territory, the fact that many China stocks and China ADRs posted lows in October well before the U.S. market bottomed is an encouraging sign. Just as China’s stock market led the U.S. market lower last year, it was the first to bottom in late 2018 and is no longer declining. This can be interpreted to mean that investors aren’t concerned over the prospects for an escalation of the trade war. Putting an even more optimistic spin on it, one might even conclude that the market foresees an end to the trade dispute in the near future.

Along with the problems which were manifested in China’s equity market last year, the emerging markets also took a terrible beating as a major slowdown in the global economy was widely feared. Shown here is the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which is my favorite proxy for emerging market stocks in the aggregate. As you can see here, EEM also posted a bottom in October and is trying to turn around. A close above the $44.00 level in EEM would erase all the losses the emerging markets ETF suffered since late September (when trade fears were at fever pitch and the global sell-off commenced). Thus, a continued rally in EEM would strongly suggest that the trade war has been completely discounted by emerging market investors.

Source: BigCharts

To answer the question posed in today’s headline, I would argue that the U.S. equity market has definitely discounted the U.S.-China row. At the very least, clearly the market isn’t concerned over the possibility of an expansion of the trade war. Moreover, some of Wall Street’s most respected analysts believe that an amicable resolution between the two countries will soon be made. Scott Grannis has pointed out in a recent blog that the latest rally in the yuan can be taken as a reflection that the market is anticipating a U.S.-China trade truce in the foreseeable future.

Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite yuan proxy. CYB has risen 5 percent from its late November low in reflection of the recent improvement in the yuan currency. If investors truly believed that the trade war was going to escalate after the March 1 deadline, surely, the yuan would have anticipated it by moving lower.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, domestic equity investors now have another reason for increased optimism for the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished above its 200-day exponential moving average on a weekly closing basis. This marks the first time since November the Dow has managed this feat. What makes it even more impressive, however, is that this is the first time since September that the Dow has been trending higher and is above the 200-day MA while the stock market’s internal profile has been improving. This in turn increases the odds that the latest close above the widely-watched 200-day MA will trigger additional short covering at some point in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

The biggest evidence of the market’s improving internal condition is the fact that the of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has dramatically diminished since December. Meanwhile, stocks making new 52-week highs have steadily increased in recent weeks. In consequence of this, the cumulative new highs-new lows trend has been rising on a daily basis since the start of the year. Shown here is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows on the Big Board. As I’ve continuously emphasized in these reports, as long as this important indicator is rising investors can assume that the incremental demand for equities is also rising and that the path of least resistance for stocks remains up.

Source: WSJ

Also confirming the significant improvement in the market’s internal condition is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. Market breadth as measured by the A-D line has been nothing short of breath-taking. The latest A-D line graph shown below illustrates the powerful breadth performance lately as far more issues have risen than fallen since the December bottom. It’s also worth noting that the A-D line has outperformed the Dow and S&P 500 Index (SPX) in January, which is typically a bullish omen after a major low has been established.

Source: StockCharts

With the U.S. equity market showing tremendous internal improvement while China and the emerging markets trying are trying to turn around, the chances of a positive resolution to the trade war are good. If a resolution to the U.S.-China dispute can be made in February, there is every reason to believe that investors will react by pushing stock prices even higher. Given the currently high levels of short interest still hanging over the market, it wouldn’t take much to trigger another round of short covering - especially given the strong internal momentum right now (mentioned above). Accordingly, investors are justified in continuing to lean bullish on the U.S. stock market while expecting additional improvement in the emerging markets in the coming months.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.