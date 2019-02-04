Is Intel A Long Term Buy?

The company should be a continued beneficiary of the growing number of devices powered by its chips.

Source

Intel (INTC) saw its stock recently face a large sell off due to a strong quarter it disappointing guidance. While the environment can always change, investors should be focused on the fundamentals of the company beyond the next three months. As the company continues to create world class products it will be the supplier of choice for any highly demanded or higher end product in most cases. Additionally, Intel should benefit from continued advancements in autonomous driving and the future of the automobile sector.

Performance

Intel reported recent quarterly results that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fourth-quarter revenue was $18.7 billion, up 9.4% versus the same quarter a year ago. Additionally, the company saw earnings rise a healthy 18%. 2018 saw revenue set an all-time record of $70.8 billion which was 13% higher than 2017.

A quick snap shot below shows investors just how strong Intel is performing.

Source: Press Release

The only thing that is of noticeable weakness was gross margin which suffered a 3.2% decline.

However, we will keep an eye on that as it appears for the year margins were only minimally affected and its not a trend.

Source: Press Release

The company significantly benefited from a lowered tax rate as well. This helped boost earnings significantly and also allowed the company to return capital to shareholders. For the year the company repurchased 217 million shares of stock which is about 5% of the total outstanding shares. Considering continued strong cash flow is expected the company could keep reducing shares and increasing the dividend as it did in the quarterly earnings announcement. While the yield is not high, investors can count on a dividend that is safe as the payout ratio stands at less than 30%.

Investors should also be happy to know the Mobileye division continues to grow as the adoption of autonomous technology strengthens. Mobileye Q4 revenue was $183 million was up 43% year over year. Continue to expect this momentum to drive forward, no pun intended.

Now, what disappointed investors can be seen below.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company only expects minimal revenue growth, no margin growth, and very slight earnings growth. While this is obviously disappointing, it is important to remember the company already trades with quite low expectations. With a multiple of about 10x earnings, investors are not pricing in any upside potential. I believe it was wise of Intel to set the bar relatively low as it will give them an easy target to hurdle.

Investors should keep in mind that they had a record breaking 2018 and delivering two years of growth for a legacy technology company of this size would be quite hard. I believe the company could make another acquisition in the coming year that would further help it grow in the field of autonomous driving or even in the IoT field. Time will tell, until than we can only decide if Intel is worth purchasing on valuation.

Valuation

Looking at a historical valuation trend for Intel at least for the last 5 years, we can see Intel does appear to be cheap.

Source: Morningstar

The shares trade at a lower P/E, P/CF, P/FE, and PEG ratio than it has lately. The shares also offer a higher earnings yield. While it is not leagues below the averages, it is below none the less signaling an opportunity. This opportunity could be the result of hampered growth expectations, however, investors with confidence that Intel is not slowing down and are interested beyond 2019 might find the risk/reward compelling at these levels. Even a return to 13x earnings at the current earnings level would result in shares trading almost 30% higher. This is quite intriguing. In the mean time investors are paid to wait, the company raised its dividend a healthy 5% to now return $1.26 a share yearly for each share owned. This is a pretty healthy yield compared to its average as we can see below.

Source: YieldChart

The shares ave an average yield around 1.82% so getting anything higher could signal a buying opportunity. Shareholders with a long term perspective should also be happy to know the company will likely continue to raise its dividend and offer investors plenty of safe income as the payout ratio remains low.

Lastly, compared to its closest peer, Intel trades at lower valuations.

Data by YCharts

With a healthy yield, lower P/S ratio, and lower forward P/E, its clear which company is of better value. Investors also get enormous balance sheet strength from Intel which should be noted as a positive in any economic downturn.

Conclusion

For investors looking beyond 2019 earnings, Intel shares now offer an opportunity to be bought at below average valuation levels. The company did an excellent job in 2018 and would be hard pressed to repeat those results. However, going forward it is clear the company is set up to continue to perform and return capital to shareholders. If there was an investment to be made in the semi-conductor space Intel may be the premier choice for risk off investors. The shares should offer healthy returns in the coming quarters between its dividend and low P/E multiple. Every 1x turn in multiple would lead to a 10% raise in stock price. Even a return to 11x earnings in the coming year would offer investors a 12-13% return. I will be looking to initiate a position on the next down day where shares come under any significant pressure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.