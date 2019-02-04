Sears: Court Hearing Could Get Nasty On Monday

Liquidation of the remaining stores to begin almost immediately if the sale is not approved by the court.

On Monday, February 4, there is a critical hearing for Sears Holdings Corp (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and for company’s investors. Eddie Lampert will be there only via texting/emailing with his lawyers, but I don’t expect him to make any dramatic changes to his bid for most of the assets. His two biggest obstacles will be the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors and reality. Judge Drain will have to decide between a sale to Lampert or an immediate complete liquidation.

Bidding Results

This is from Sears' "Omnibus Reply in Support of Going Concern Transaction" (docket 2328).

In total, the Debtors received seven (7) bids that the Debtors believed were potentially executable and informed by substantial purchaser due diligence Of those bids, five (5) proposed to purchase a going-concern business line or lines (the “Other Assets”), and two proposed to serve as liquidation agent (i.e., an equity bid) to the Debtors. Separately, the Debtors’ received four proposals to serve as advisors to liquidate the Debtors’ retail stores. In addition, the Debtors received approximately 440 non-binding indications of interest for various real estate assets, including for unencumbered leased and ground leased properties, unencumbered owned properties, and encumbered properties.

Recent Filings

Thousands of pages of documents were filed with the court late last week supporting and opposing the asset sales. I read most. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors filed an objection (docket 2042) that again asserted that Lampert’s secured debt should be recharacterized as equity and/or subordinated in their attempt to get Lampert’s claims moved to lower priority classes. Nothing new here.

One of the most interesting filings was the declaration (docket 2352) by Alan Carr, a disinterested director and member of the sub-committee that selected the winning bid (docket 1730). His declaration includes the table below:

What catches the eye of many investors is the 0% recovery for 2lien notes that have a claim of $89 million. There is also no mention in his declaration of any recovery for 2lien noteholders under a section 507(b) claim, which would be a super priority claim. The only mention of 507(b) claims is a limitation put on Lampert/ESL in the APA to use these claims. Even in the thousands of pages of other documents filed last week, I did not see anything that directly stated second lien noteholders will receive “xyz”. While this 363 sale is not the reorganization plan, one would expect some mention of the 2lien's recovery. Others are just waiting for the actual reorganization plan to be filed to get that information.

The other interesting item in Carr’s declaration was the releases. (Note: payment for releases is basically being paid not to bring litigation for prior bad acts.). Since payment for releases are most likely the only recovery SHLDQ shareholders and unsecured noteholders may receive, so this is important for investors. Lampert has agreed to pay a total of $35 million for limited releases that “discharge only the equitable subordination, recharacterization, and other claims against ESL associated with its ability to credit bid." It expressly excludes:

* claims for actual or constructive fraudulent transfer;

*claims for illegal dividend;

*claims for breach of fiduciary duty;

*all claims related to the Lands’ End or Seritage transactions;

*certain claims that have been alleged in the CCAA proceedings of Sears Canada.

I am expecting future litigation over these items not covered by releases. It could, however, be years before anything more, if any, is paid. A few additional points regarding releases. We don’t know how the $35 million will be allocated between parties (shareholders and unsecured claim holders). In the past, New York bankruptcy courts have allowed releases, but bankruptcy courts in other districts have not allowed them. So investors need to factor in these uncertainties, especially when this could be their only recovery.

The “New” Sears

The declaration (docket 2337) by Sears CFO Robert Riecker gives some insight into what Sears is expecting. He stated, “As I confirmed at a recent lender presentation on January 24, 2019, I believe the same stores sale comparison reasonably could range from -1% (ESL projection) to -2.4% (Company projection) for fiscal year 2019." The table below shows their projections for future years compared to prior results.

After reading many pages of their projections and future business model analysis, I conclude it is completely unrealistic. I point to their latest monthly operating report - MOR. It shows an adjusted negative $52 million EBITDA for December, which does not include asset sales and reorganization charges. This is the very busy shopping season with a robust economy and you have a loss. They also have very low cash levels considering it is at the end of the holiday season.

December Monthly Operating Report

Source: Docket 1989

Bermuda

Many investors have been asserting for some time that there are large hidden assets in their Bermuda reinsurance subsidiary. Wrong. While the recent filing (docket 1715) is unaudited and is for February 3, 2018, it clearly shows most of the assets held are intercompany notes, which have questionable value. It also shows very little cash and very large current and long-term liabilities from unearned revenue. Cash generated by this subsidiary was moved back to the U.S. years ago by buying intercompany notes to avoid U.S. income taxes, but because Sears Holdings has not had taxable income for some time, they have been directly moving cash home lately.

Even the U.S. parent company, SRe Holding Corporation, for this Bermuda non-filer entity filed for bankruptcy in early January (docket 001) and is now included in the joint administration. In addition, there could be some delays in purchase of assets by Lampert because the Bermuda Monetary Authority needs to give permission for the assumption of liabilities/note transfer under the APA, which “upon the advice of local counsel, believe it will take several weeks (rather than an indeterminately open time period) to obtain the approval” (docket 2328). Time could mean more negative cash-flow for Sears Holdings.

Sears Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Bermuda)

(US Dollars)

Source: docket 171

Reorganization Plan

The exclusive period to file a reorganization plan ends February 11, 2019. I expect that there will be a filing to have a hearing ASAP on the motion to extend the exclusive period. There is, however, the potential for no reorganization plan and therefore, no confirmation hearing to exit Ch.11.

There is the possibility, which has been mentioned in many of the recent filings, that Sears could be “administratively insolvent” after the sale. The company stated in their support for the APA (docket 2328) that even if they are administratively insolvent, “Courts have approved the sale of substantially all of a debtor’s assets pursuant to section 363 even when the debtor’s estate is administratively insolvent." The problem is the confirmation of a future Ch.11 reorganization plan. Under section 1129(a)(9)(A), a plan can’t be confirmed without paying administrative claims. The company further cites a different case, “If a sale did not generate enough assets, the Debtor could have converted its case to chapter 7 and liquidated there.” There are no reorganization plans under Ch.7.

While the door on converting to Ch.7 for Sears is not completely closed, they could end their Ch.11 filing by using the same process Bon-Ton Stores (OTCPK:BONTQ) is using. Bon-Ton sold all their assets and is not filing a reorganization plan. On January 31, the bankruptcy judge in Wilmington agreed to a dismissal of their Ch.11 bankruptcy filing to end the bankruptcy case (Bon-Ton Stores dockets 1280 and 1436). Millions are saved by not having a reorganization plan nor confirmation hearing after selling all their assets/operations.

Conclusion

The filings of thousands of pages the last few days included many interesting and important issues. This article only covered a few. Since various parties are worried if there will be even enough money to pay administrative claims, it seems very clear that the only recovery for the low priority investors holding SHLDQ stock and unsecured notes would be payment for releases. Recovery for 2lien noteholders is unclear and an interested party should ask one of the lawyers under oath at the hearing what are the specifics for their expected recovery under the APA.

This case is far from over. I am attending the hearing and will post results from the hearing in the comment area of this article. There is the possibility that the hearing will last more than one day.

