Long Ideas | Basic Materials | Canada

Ivanhoe Mines: The New Ultra High-Grade Copper Discovery To Initiate A Share Price Recovery?

|
About: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF), Includes: CTPCF, ZIJMF
by: Peter Arendas
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Peter Arendas
Long only, commodities, research analyst
Summary

Ivanhoe Mines intersected 29.2 meters grading 10.29% copper at Kamoa North.

The ultra high-grade copper mineralization starts only 190 meters below surface.

The Congolese presidential elections are finally over, without any major riots.

Ivanhoe Mines' shares grew almost by 20% this week and the technical analysis indicates that the growth may continue.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) did very well (from the operational perspective) in 2018. In February, it reported significant growth of resources at its giant Kamoa-Kakula copper project; in July, it secured a