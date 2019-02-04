Ivanhoe Mines: The New Ultra High-Grade Copper Discovery To Initiate A Share Price Recovery?
by: Peter Arendas
Summary
Ivanhoe Mines intersected 29.2 meters grading 10.29% copper at Kamoa North.
The ultra high-grade copper mineralization starts only 190 meters below surface.
The Congolese presidential elections are finally over, without any major riots.
Ivanhoe Mines' shares grew almost by 20% this week and the technical analysis indicates that the growth may continue.
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) did very well (from the operational perspective) in 2018. In February, it reported significant growth of resources at its giant Kamoa-Kakula copper project; in July, it secured a