Tractor Supply Plows Through Tough Same-Store Sales Comparables

Numbers continue to be juiced by use of the private-label credit card, which pulls forward demand that will be unsustainable during a recession.

Tractor Supply Company was going up against very challenging same-store sales comps from last year's Q4. However, it still managed to crush those by posting same-store sales growth of 5%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) once again plowed through tough same-store sales comparables (4% during Q4 2017), maintaining its strong momentum from Q3 to Q4, posting impressive top and bottom line results and robust comparable store sales. An improvement over last quarter was that the comparable store sales growth came from a healthy balance in increased ticket size (3.0% - due in part to inflation, but also due to the company's new private-label credit card) and transaction growth (2.6%). However, management guidance for 2019 shows mid- to high-single digit top line growth due to slowing store count growth projections. Earnings per share growth will also be reduced due to the removal of the very favorable year-over-year tax rate comparisons and significantly rising costs. Additionally, share buybacks will not be able to reduce the share count as rapidly given the considerably higher share price.

Following last quarter's report, the stock surged into the $90s, prompting me to issue the warning that "given these factors and the elevated share price, I view TSCO as a hold right now and a buy below $80 per share." Sure enough, during this past quarter, the stock briefly touched below $80 per share and stands in the mid-$80s as of this writing. Due to the slowing growth, I view shares as fairly valued at present and would view them as a buy in the low $80s.

Sustained Balance Sheet

TSCO sustained its balance sheet strength during Q4. Though its current ratio fell from 1.99 to a still healthy 1.91, the company maintained positive NCAV (net current asset value) thanks to the current assets outstripping its total liabilities by a whopping $271 million. This gives the company plenty of liquidity to sustain its operations, invest in growth initiatives, opportunistically buy back shares on market sell-offs, and continue to grow its dividend even if the economy slows.

Source

On the year, management executed share buybacks very accretively, buying back 350 million shares at an average price of $70.4, far below today's current price. However, management did repurchase shares at an average price during Q4 ($87.61) that was slightly higher than today's share price. The redeeming factor was that management slowed its share repurchases during Q4 relative to earlier in the year (when it was purchasing shares at a far lower price), spending $60.5 million on buybacks as opposed to its average of nearly $97 million per quarter in the first three quarters.

Robust Growth

Despite the slowing share buybacks, TSCO continued its robust EPS growth, with diluted EPS up 27.6% year over year, though this slowed considerably from the 32% growth in Q3 and year average EPS growth rate of 30.6%. Revenues also increased 9.2% year over year and comparable store sales increased an eye-catching 5.7% year over year, reflecting a very healthy business.

Encouragingly, there were numerous positive factors besides tax reform and a positive macroeconomic environment driving this growth. As management reported:

All geographic regions of the Company and all major product categories had positive comparable store sales growth. Continued strength in everyday merchandise across the consumable, usable and edible categories along with strong sales of winter and other seasonal products helped drive the comparable store sales result.

Additionally, comps were sustained by overall customer satisfaction scores sustaining record levels, as well as continued Neighbor's Club and e-commerce growth fueling the higher-margin "buy online pickup in-store program," where the vast majority of total online orders are fulfilled in store, saving the company millions of dollars in shipping costs.

Source

These headline numbers, alongside the solid progress in growth initiatives, enabled TSCO to outperform its guidance for the fiscal year. However, there were a few troubling signs embedded in the numbers, which likely explains the sell-off post earnings.

Diving Deeper

First and foremost, the company's quarterly store count growth slowed from 30 Tractor Supply stores in Q3 to only 17 in Q4. Additionally, it closed 10 Petsense stores, while only opening 4. While management explains these developments as focusing capital on the company's highest-return investments (i.e., supply chain, IT and loyalty programs) and pruning underperforming Petsense stores from the portfolio in order to drive better profitability, it puts increasing pressure on existing stores to continue accelerating their comparable store growth in order to compensate. However, this will only get harder after the strong numbers posted this year, especially since the general macroeconomic consensus is that the economy will slow in 2019 and beyond.

Additionally, on the bottom line, gross margin shrunk during the quarter and gross profit only grew by 7.1% year over year (underperforming revenue growth by 210 basis points). This disappointing number was also during a quarter in which comparable store sales were outstanding and the economy was supposedly booming. With the Fed holding rates steady for now, inflation should only kick up, further pressuring costs (and therefore margins) relative to economic growth (and therefore demand). The higher share price this year relative to last will also make it more difficult for management to compensate for slower gross profit growth with share buybacks. Other headwinds for 2019 will be a higher anticipated tax rate than in 2018 and a lower growth rate in store count for 2019 than in 2018. As a result of all these factors, EPS growth is only projected to be 8.5% (based on the midpoint of management guidance) in 2019 (with it likely slowing further in the years beyond that given where we are in the economic cycle), and the upper end of guidance only places EPS growth at 10%. For a company that traditionally viewed itself as a double-digit growth machine, it appears those days are over. As a result, investors need to be careful not to overpay, as TSCO should no longer command the same multiple that it has traditionally.

Another ominous sign for long-term growth projections is that the company is increasingly leaning on easier consumer credit to drive same-store sales growth. In Q3, management cited this trend, stating:

there's a strong correlation to growth in big ticket as well as growth in the private-label credit card program.

This quarter, management further emphasized its focus on the program, stating that it still has "a long way to go" in fueling the company's growth. While this strategy does boost sales in the near term and may help TSCO retain/capture additional market share, it could also be pulling forward demand, while also burdening customers with excessive debt that will lead to a sharp pullback in spending if/when the next recession hits. This makes it even more important that investors take a conservative view towards computing their long-term growth estimates for the company.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, the quarter was positive for TSCO, as its growth initiatives continued to make strong progress, its balance sheet continued to exhibit tremendous strength and revenue and EPS continued to grow at a strong pace. However, inflationary pressures on margins and what may very well be artificially boosted comparable store sales show that growth is not quite as sustainable as it may appear on the surface. Furthermore, store count growth and share buyback accretiveness are likely to decline moving forward. Due to what now seems destined to be high-single digit growth for the company (down from low- to mid-teens growth numbers), the company's multiple deserves to sit in the mid-to-high teens.

As we can see in the charts below, the EPS growth estimates by analysts have declined over time, as they should given the maturing of the business. However, they currently stand at over 12% after the one-time tax cut bump. Given my recent analysis where selling floor space will only be growing by 4-5% per year, buybacks will at most be contributing 3% per year, and squeezing margins, pulled-forward demand and a likely slowing of the economy should keep comp growth less than or equal to this year's estimated 2-3% per year. So, we see that management's guidance for high-single digits growth is likely pretty accurate but analyst sentiment is likely too bullish.

Data by YCharts

As a result, I do not see significant near-term upside from current share prices and recommend waiting until the P/E multiple falls back into the mid-to-high teens (i.e., shares fall to the high $70s/low $80s) during this quarter before initiating/adding to a position.

Thank you for reading! I encourage you to add your voice to the comments section below.

High Yield Landlord recently became the #1 ranked service in real estate on Seeking Alpha. To ensure that the quality of our service remains at its highest, we will increase memberships rates and then soon after, close memberships completely. Subscribe now and secure yourself one of our last discounted spots.

If you are looking to expand your real estate investments in 2019, take action now and find out why over 200 investors follow the "High Yield Landlord" approach to real estate investing. For more information, click HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.