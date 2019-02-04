Judge Powell's Monetary Policy Is The Law, But Is It Legal?

Bullard signals that the Fed is going to have another go at extending economic growth without higher inflation.

Under attack from Mr Market, President Trump, Economists and cheeky bloggers, Chairman Powell has taken up the legal shield and sword to defend himself. His actions confirm a cognitive bias towards a strict legal interpretation of his job description and key performance indicators.

On a strategic level, global central banking is now being diverted away from economics to law and jurisprudence. One could say that central banks are in retreat, to fall back on the law, as pressure increases on them to stop their balance sheets from retreating back to pre-GFC levels.

When economics and politics fail, the law picks up the pieces in developed economies. In un-developed economies, the people pick up weapons in the same economic and political circumstances. This monetary policy style drift, from economic to legal frameworks, may have to happen in order to prevent populists from ultimately redistributing economic resources.

It is no coincidence that a former lawyer should now be Fed chairman. Such style drift is thus hard-wired into the Fed’s monetary policy framework by default.

(Source: Gallup)

As the American public mood on the economy has turned, so the Fed’s L-Turn on interest rate hikes has taken a further turn towards a U-Turn via the dark and well-trodden path of guidance by leak. This further turn covers the outstanding issue of balance sheet run-off, which has been plaguing Mr Market.

According to sources close to the Fed, the official debate over run-off will commence at the next FOMC meeting. Fed speakers can now go through the motions of ticking the boxes of transparency to justify a future decision to pause or adjust lower the pace of run-off. The gap between Mr Market and the Fed remains wide. The width of the gap will now depend on whether the Fed simply slows the pace of run-off, or completely pauses it as Mr Market desires.

The last report noted anecdotal evidence from corporate filings, which showed that the Trump tax cut had zero impact on capex plans. Instead, the money was diverted to rewarding shareholders via dividends and/or share buybacks. This evidence has been corroborated by the recent National Association of Business Economists (NABE) quarterly survey. The survey found that 84 percent of respondents said they had not changed plans, compared to 81 percent in the previous survey published in October.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A list of Chairman Powell’s cognitive biases, which lie at the heart of the Fed’s dubious governance policy, were listed in the last report. The Chairman’s assumption of MVP status was noted as means to subsume command and control, rather than to delegate and govern through the existing framework.

(Source: Reuters)

The press has recently made much of the fact that Chairman Powell is spending more time with lawmakers than his two predecessors.

One should not make the mistake of confusing this lobbying with Congressional oversight. Good governance practice would in fact make all of these meetings’ contents available for the public record, in closer to real-time reporting, so that the true context is clear. Contrary to the way that these meetings are framed in the press, Congressmen and women should be independent from the “independent” Fed so that any dialogue between them is formalized and transparent. If Congressmen and women want to meet Chairman Powell, then they should invite him and should also state their purpose for said meeting in the public domain.

The recent FOMC meeting , on the anniversary of Chairman Powell’s first year in the job, was a good point to review the state of governance and monetary policy.

Chairman Powell had two strict objectives to achieve with his latest FOMC statement and related press conference. First, he had to turn from L to U. This was achieved by announcing the “patient” pause and informing that balance sheet run-off is no longer on auto-pilot.

Secondly, the Chairman had to indulge in a righteous act of contrition before the American people in order to attempt to address the growing suspicions that he is playing hard and fast with governance best practice and hence monetary policy.

Powell did this by admitting that he has made a mistake, hence the latest pause, but that he has never knowingly been a malign actor. All those visits to Congressmen and women have allegedly been in the public interest and not his own after all. Since he did not swear an oath at the press conference, there is no question of perjury here. He has simply spoken a noble lie. Mr Market and ultimately consumer sentiment will forgive him and may continue to ignore his malign influence on governance as long as the risk-on rally continues. Or so he hopes.

In effect, the Fed Chairman bought goodwill in return for selling himself to market interest. The Fed’s credibility of commitment to following any policy, other than that dictated by Mr Market, has taken a further quantum step lower. Chairman Powell’s credibility of commitment to anything other than self-preservation has already vanished. The Fed’s loss is Mr Market’s gain, literally.

The latest FOMC statement itself conformed to the new Powell guidance structure of brevity. As with the December 19th disaster statement, there was no evidence of perceived economic weakness. The reason given for being “patient” and pausing, made no reference to global conditions and heavily emphasized that this new “patient” stance is consistent with the dual mandate. Inflation is viewed as circa “symmetrical” inflation target, thus there is no need to raise rates further. The Chairman is therefore sticking to his domestic mandate knitting for the record, even though it is clear that this is now being influenced by global conditions. The Chairman also maintains his own cognitive bias towards tightening, once the time for being “patient” is over.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Consistent with his strict legal interpretation of his Congressional mandate, Chairman Powell has also made his colleagues sign for and swear the oath of allegiance to said mandate as a newly adopted procedural step adopted on January 24, 2019. Going forward, the FOMC will now periodically update its commitment to and understanding of the Congressional mandate for the record. This new procedural step is subtitled as a Statement of Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Evidently, Chairman Powell is taking the growing criticism of his governance very seriously and is preparing the evidence trail for anticipated legal challenges going forward. In order to legally cover himself and his team, he has taken a compliance step of making them demonstrate that they legally understand what they are doing.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Having set his own effective legal precedent, the Chairman then had his team legally communicate their latest monetary policy intentions and capabilities for the public record. Said intentions are that interest rates, as the primary driver of monetary policy, will be put on hold. Secondly, the secondary instrument of the balance sheet will now be up for periodic review rather than run-off on autopilot.

By default, FOMC minutes have now become more like hearsay and opinion rather than a functional part of monetary policymaking and signalling. What the Fed’s new legal statements say at FOMC meetings are what counts. Presumably, Fed speaker guidance has suffered the same de-emphasis by the new legal guidance sworn affidavits that are sworn at each FOMC meeting. The Fed is therefore not legally accountable for anything that it does or says outside of the legally documented Fed statements. Neither does it have to enforce or execute any monetary policy action outside of this documentation either.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The reader may have sympathy for Chairman Powell’s predicament and empathy for resorting to the law to reform the Fed. This author questions if he has the authority to do so, without taking and publishing legal opinion to do so. This legal opinion should then be submitted to the Fed Board of Governors and Congress for their approval. By acting outside of these control mechanisms, the Fed Chairman may be abusing his powers therefore. The answer is that Chairman Powell does not know if he is abusing his powers or not, nor can he demonstrate that he has gone through a process to find this out.

The mere fact that Chairman Powell feels obliged to take this legal step, also suggests a palpable fear. It is also consistent with his legal cognitive bias suggested by this author in the last report.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan and St Louis Fed president James Bullard were given the dubious honor of being allowed to frame the Fed’s L-to-U turn in light of the recent Employment Situation report. The report provided perfect context for them, by showing improving jobs on aggregate with reduced hourly wage pressures.

Consummate with the Goldilocks report, Kaplan guided that the Fed’s pause will last for at least two quarters. Bullard then added a further Dovish tail to the image, with his own personal take that interest rates can either go up or down post pause.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Perhaps sensing the current legal style drift in Fed guidance, amidst a growing climate of mistrust and degraded Fed credibility, Kaplan sought to add his own sworn affidavit to the legal disclaimer that Chairman Powell now makes all rate-setters sign. In his personal sworn affidavit, Kaplan states for the record that he has been feeling Dovish since October 2018. His strong denial, that he did not suddenly change his mind, implies that he has in fact been under duress to follow the line on interest rate hikes of late. This view conflates with the observation in the last report, that undue influence has been applied to Regional Fed presidents to make them ignore the Dovish evidence in their own territories. Once again, poor governance was identified as the source of the problem.

Evidently, the new legal structure of Fed communications has prompted some prisoners of conscience like Kaplan to turn whistle-blower. Or perhaps this is just a case of ass-covering, in the inevitable he-said-she-said debate that will occur after the Fed’s recent capitulation to Mr and Mrs Market. Kaplan very publicly went global at the Dallas Global Perspectives forum last November, so he is not perjuring himself with his latest whistle-blowing. He is however drawing attention to the fact that something is wrong with governance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Bullard alluded to the original game plan set in motion by Chairman Powell in late 2018, before his infamous December 19th FOMC flub. Said plan was to extend the US economic recovery without igniting further inflation. Bullard seems to think that this scenario is back on for the next “very good couple of years”.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This scenario involves monetary policy adopting a risk management framework. Time now, for the Fed’s guidance mantra to switch from “patient” to “risk management”. One should however be asking what the legal basis for “risk management” is in relation to the Congressional dual mandate. No doubt legal opinions and sworn affidavits in the form of Fed statements on this issue will follow!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.