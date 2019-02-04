Worries About A Slowdown For KEMET Seem Overdone

Longer term, demand seems solid under impulse of 5G and EVs, and given the low valuation, the shares have already factored in a considerable slowdown.

There is some softness in Asia, but some of that is temporary and the company is offsetting this to some extent by negotiated price increases in MLCCs.

KEMET Corp. (KEM) shares faltered heavily after the publication of its Q3 earnings, but we think this is a little overdone.

The company has been able to steadily raise revenues the last couple of years, when the (partial) shift away from commodity products started to pay off:

Data by YCharts

It has shifted towards more specialist and hence higher-margin tantalum (much of it from the acquisition of Japanese Tonkin) and ceramic capacitors more tailored for specialist end-markets like automotive, aerospace, telecom and defense. From the earnings deck:

Despite near-term wobbles, management believes that long-term growth is still very solid and demand will be propelled higher by automotive, 5G and IoT. Management argued some time ago in the Q4CC:

Talking a bit about the ceramics market; it is our view that we are actually seeing the beginning of the digitization of materialization. This is further evidenced by the explosion of devices, always on, always connected. Then the other things; artificial intelligence, block chain, the necessary growth of server farms, the rise of alternative forms of energy, increasing demand for hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicles which if you would to believe the automotive companies, this growth will be significant and it will happen very soon. All of this requiring and consuming massive numbers of electronic components.

We don't think this fundamental picture has changed much. What is also clearly helping is that there is a shortage in capacity, which is why the company is:

Expanding production capacity (some of which is actually financed by customers)

Managing to get price increases (once a year during negotiations in the last couple of months of the year).

In fact, the company announced its second customer capacity agreement during the quarter, bringing the total of these agreements to $21 billion. These are the capacity additions financed by customers.

The company will add 14% additional capacity during the next fiscal year (starting in April 2019), and 8% of that will come on-line during the fiscal year (but the full 14% will be available for the fiscal year after that).

These plans haven't changed, so demand for at least part of its products is holding up very well. This isn't surprising, of course, as there is a significant shortage in production capacity.

CapEx is indeed ramping up:

Q2: $24.5 million

Q3: $37.2 million

Q4: $50-60 million

FY 2019: $120-130 million

Q3 Results

The Q3 results were actually pretty good.

While sequential revenue growth came to a halt, it was still growing 14.2% y/y, even if that came a little ($4.13 million) below expectations - and that's where the investor pain is.

These capacitors tend to be rather cyclical, and investors are clearly spooked that the company is entering a bit of a downturn. The signs of declining growth in Europe, and in particular China, are pretty bad background music here as well. And indeed, here is management (from the Q3CC):

there is no doubt that during our third quarter, we're seeing a bit of a general slowdown, driven primarily by Asia... And we had a minor impact from the Christmas season in some customers rebalancing of inventory at December 31 that was somewhat unexpected and impacted our revenue slightly for the quarter. But strong product mix drove margins and operating profit above our forecasted range. The electronics industry across all markets continues to deal with significant MLCC shortages. The only area that has seen any noticeable relief in recent months is small case size MLCCs, which are the most commodity-oriented.

That sounds slightly concerning, but (from the Q3CC):

... let me remind you that we do not play in the small case size MLCCs that are used for the smartphone market, and that the general slowdown does not have a direct effect on the company and our MLCC business. For noncommodity products like higher capacitance, larger case size and value-added automotive MLCCs, the market remains constrained. This is where we focus. Lead times are still extended in these areas, and the pricing environment continues to be more favorable. KEMET's overall ceramic product mix is more weighted in these noncommodity segments compared to the large Asian-based MLCC suppliers. More than 50% of our ceramic product line is directed towards automotive.

So, the company experienced three things that can be taken as negative:

An Asian slowdown

An unexpected inventory correction

A drop in demand for small case size MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitors)

But the company is only mildly affected by the first and third, and the second is transitory. The MLCC capacity constraints are still very much present (from Fusion Worldwide):

Manufacturers may be holding back to see if market growth mimics FY18, where Q3/4 demand was higher than Q1/2. Political considerations, chiefly Brexit and the US-China trade war, play a large part in this wait-and-see approach. If the market receives more negative forecasts, and predicts that larger consumers of small case sizes will face reduced growth, we may see immediate investments in large case sizes. But as it stands, Murata and most major manufacturers are moving out of the large case size space – with no one stepping up to fill the void; this could prove to be problematic in the first half of 2019, regardless of how demand materializes.

The shortage is especially on the large case, and management expects this to continue for the foreseeable future (from the Q3CC):

The demand for large case MLCCs remain strong and is expected to continue throughout the next fiscal year.

This isn't surprising. There is a reason customers are willing to finance part of KEMET's capacity additions in these customer capacity agreements (the company has two of these and is in discussion with a third customer for another one).

Demand from Asia was roughly 4% off, whilst demand increased 11% in the Americas and was flat in Europe. But this quarter will see some effects of negotiated price increases (from the Q3CC):

But we did say - you are right that there are - that the larger price increases went into effect in January. So there is some - in this current quarter, there is some price increase. And there is larger - there'll be larger dollar amounts reflected in the ceramics product line numbers or in Solid Capacitors business group. However, there is a general softening that we're seeing, not just in some of the tantalum space that was offsetting that, but also in our MSA business group, which is, again, affected by not just gaming, but it's also affected by the slower cell phone sales as Apple, for instance, has indicated on their iPhones.

Management concludes that the positive of the ceramics price increases will be offset by softness in other product lines.

Guidance

From the Q3CC:

we expect sales to be up approximately 8% to 8.5% over last year's fourth quarter, but down sequentially versus quarter 3 this year of about 2.5% to 3%. The non-GAAP gross margin will continue strong between 33.5% and 35%. SG&A will hold steady at around $44.5 million to $45.5 million. R&D will be in the range of between $11 million to $11.5 million, and taxes between $2 million and $3 million approximately. While we're not yet ready to forecast next fiscal year for you, our view is optimistic that our ability to grow revenue this coming fiscal year.

Management expects the softness to last for a quarter or two, but demand will be back, powered by EVs and 5G (from the Q3CC):

And in the next fiscal year, infrastructure advances, such as 5G, will begin to have an effect in our tantalum polymer line. The growth in EV and the automotive segment and general vehicle content will also be a positive factor, helping offset the forecasted decline in vehicle production.

Cash

Data by YCharts

With the rapid increase in CapEx, free cash flow has taken a considerable hit but it's still positive, and the company has managed to deleverage substantially:

In the quarter, KEMET refinanced its long-term debt, and as a result, will pay $21 million less in interest cost a year, a really substantial saving. And while CapEx has been increasing (as discussed above), this won't continue (from the Q3CC):

Regarding CapEx, I think CapEx will come down. However, we need to look at - you need to also consider the fact that with the customer contracts, those dollars will run through and appear to be CapEx. So we will, during the next fiscal year, have to tell you more or less separate KEMET dollars from customer dollars. So if - our CapEx spend will actually, from a sure CapEx dollar perspective, will look higher because those dollars will be in there. But we'll separate that out. But I think KEMET dollars will still - will be less than this year but will still be more than what we've spent, let's say, our last - the previous fiscal year where we spent $65 million, will probably still be above that because we are spending KEMET dollars to expand ceramics on our own in addition to the customer contracts. And there'll be some additional polymer expansion as well.

So, CapEx will be anywhere between $65 million (2017) and $120-130 million (2019), although we do not know how much (if any) that fiscal 2019 figure contains in terms of these customer contracts.

Management also reminded investors that CapEx shouldn't be viewed as a negative, given the 44% gross margin that the Solid Capacitor business generates.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

These figures are, of course, backward-looking and GAAP. From Seeking Alpha:

This is, of course, somewhat of a bizarre graph. The shares are trading at $18 and change, but the company is raking in around $1 per quarter and is expected to do so for the next four quarters.

The consensus estimate for this year's EPS is $3.42 rising to $3.68 for fiscal 2020 (starting in April 2019). One has to realize that earnings multiples are less useful in cyclical stocks, but clearly, investors don't expect the good times to last.

Conclusion

While there is some softness in some product lines and especially in Asia, this softness isn't expected to last very long, as the growth in EVs and the coming of 5G will provide big new impulses for demand.

What's more, the softness in some product lines is at least partly offset by the continued strength in large case capacitors, with the company profiting from price increases starting in January and adding to capacity.

Also, on the basis of valuation, the risks seem quite muted, unless things get very much worse. While that's always possible, for now there doesn't seem to be any overriding reason to fear such a dire scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.