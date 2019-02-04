Source: Google Images

Despite Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) confronting continued business difficulties throughout most of 2018, the company's stock price has recovered 30% of its sell-off value, making current share prices of $97 a share a 52-week high. The addition of Nelson Peltz and Trian Capital Management partners to the PG board has helped restore investor confidence amidst increasingly negative business developments, ranging from market share erosion, increasing competition and sluggish revenue expansion. This article will offer my analysis of PG, discussing business strengths, valuation, vulnerabilities, financials, and the company's dividend yield.

Analysis

Procter & Gamble exhibits a number of advantageous business characteristics, ranging from an extensive product portfolio, globally diversified revenues and an indispensable consumer product line.

PG remains the world's largest household and personal care manufacturer with over $67 billion in annual revenues. At over 180 years old, PG has broadened geographical diversification with operations all around the globe. As the pre-eminent consumer goods manufacturer, PG benefits from tremendous operational scale, allowing the company to extract cost efficiencies through high processing capabilities, extensive mechanization and large material buying. PG is able to leverage large economies of scale to boost profit margins, remain price-competitive, and sustain large research and development expenditures. PG maintains 23 separate brands that individually generate over $1 billion in annual revenues, including big names such as Pampers, Gillette, Febreze, Crest, Tide, Downy, Bounty, Dawn, Charmin, and Old Spice. The company has accumulated an incredibly strong brand portfolio that is well-diversified across consumer household, health, grooming, and everyday product lines. PG's 65+ separate brands furnish formidable brand equity and high customer regard for the company's products. Brands like Pampers and Tide are household names that have been in existence for decades, assuring continued brand loyalty for PG's strong consumer-good brands.

Image Source: Procter & Gamble Website

Financials, Dividend, Valuation

PG displays a good financial positioning. The company has witnessed considerable asset expansion, sizable liquidity reserves of $12 billion, a manageable long-term debt load, and continued profit and gross margin expansion. PG's long-term debt of $32 billion is manageable; the company's long-term debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 45%. However, based on a discounted cash flow valuation, PG is overvalued; the company's current share price of $97 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $84, reflecting a 14% trading premium.

Source: SimplyWallSt

Data by YCharts

One thing that investors may notice is that revenues have experienced quite a noticeable downtrend. Over the past decade, PG's revenues have decreased from $80 billion to present levels of $67 billion, reflecting a significant 17% downside. The 13-billion dollar revenue downside arises from a number of different factors ranging from deep discounting by giant retailers, changing consumer buying preferences, the decline of legacy media, growing income inequality, and the growing popularity of private label brands. It's clear to me that PG faces increasing competition amidst this changing retail atmosphere. Therefore, I can rationalize a slight decline in revenues as PG faces increasing online competition and the company is unable to leverage its massive retail product presence to the extent it did in the past. However, PG is in an environment where pricing is going to become an increasingly relevant consideration as consumers make purchasing decisions. As an example, if we look at Dollar Shave club or Harry's Razors, these new shaving brands were able to erode PG's market share as a result of more competitive pricing. When PG's management outlines price increases on a variety of the company's products to offset revenue losses, I think this is a major mistake as it offers a shortsighted response to a more complex problem. The reality is that the company's brand equity is not as tenable in motivating consumer purchasing decisions as price becomes a more relevant buying consideration. In addition to price, an online buying atmosphere allows for continued market share erosion as a diverse selection of products individually appeals to different consumers and each of these products has its own brand equity built into customer reviews. One other factor is that new competitors are overly differentiating PG's markets as product lines become increasingly niche specialized. PG has sustained a revenue shortfall due to increasing competition. This may only be a temporary reality as the existing competition in the market is factored into PG's current revenues; however, if the company pursues broadened product price increases, I think this will exacerbate PG's revenue shortcomings.

PG is renowned for the company's dividend yield. Procter & Gamble is a dividend aristocrat; PG has expanded its dividend for an astounding 62 consecutive years. The current yield at 2.94% is appealing as it exceeds the consumer goods average of 2.01%. However, the payout ratio, situated at 64%, is on the higher side implying the dividend does monopolize a good portion of free cash flow. Even still, PG's dividend track record is phenomenal and guarantees a continued return for shareholders. From a return on investment perspective, PG offers only slight year-over-capital appreciation, again the returns really arise from the company's dividend. PG experiences incremental revenue expansion, and although the stock price progressively appreciates, it does significantly lag the S&P 500 benchmark. One word of caution I would issue is that PG's capital appreciation is precipitated by extensive share buybacks, so it's important to remain focused on the company's debt and cash flow metrics to ensure this capital appreciation strategy remains viable. In summary, PG demonstrates good dividend performance, slow but steady capital appreciation, and the company is an effective hedge against more volatile investment holdings.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

I am attracted by PG's solid dividend yield and defensive business but I do have a number of reservations for the stock. Although I have no doubts that revenues will eventually trend upwards in the long term, negative short-term revenue implications will likely be perpetuated by a policy of continued price hikes on various products as a means of offsetting revenue losses. In addition, PG's current share price is headed towards being overvalued and the stock's positive momentum swing will likely reverse as shorter term investors sell off and realize the gain. PG's stock should not be bought in overvalued territory as it is a company with very limited growth, slight capital appreciation, and negative future revenue trajectory. Although PG definitely possesses business strengths, the company is not without its deficiencies; negative future revenue implications, slow capital appreciation (despite being precipitated by massive share buybacks) and overvaluation dissuade investment.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below.