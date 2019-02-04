Investment Thesis

GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) has rebounded some from the bottom in November 2018. However, there have been several positive news since then, which have yet to be fully reflected in the stock price. So, I view the current price as a great opportunity to buy or add to GoGold. I wrote a more comprehensive article about the company a few months ago and wanted to provide an updated valuation to take into account the positive news.

Recent Updates

On 7th November, the company announced that the sales of the 2% net smelter royalty closed for $12 million. The payment was made with $6 million cash and 10.1 million shares in Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. The sale closed after the fiscal year end, and Investor Relations confirmed that the auditors didn't permit the asset to be included on the balance sheet before then because it was viewed too difficult to value the asset. The sale will be reflected in the Q1 2019 financial report, which will be released in a couple of weeks. The choice to take part of the payment in shares has turned out to be extremely positive, as the value of the 10.1 million shares is now worth $8.2 million after the positive performance of Metalla.

The company announced its 2018 financial results on 21st December, 2018, and there are a few takeaways. There was a negative value adjustment of $12.7 million, which I view as more minor. However, the $13.9 million write-down of the leach pad inventory was more negative. This is a result of all the testing over the last few years. I hope this will allow the company to start with a cleaner balance sheet and not have more reoccurring adjustments.

In my previous article on GoGold, I discussed whether getting the AISC per silver equivalent ounce down to $10 was possible. The fact that the adjusted cash cost per SE ounce in Q4 2018 came in at $7.92 shows that AISC of $10/oz is not unrealistic if the production volume goes up to 500,000 ounces per quarter.

Source: FY 2018 MD&A

On 16th January, 2019, the company published the Q1 2019 production numbers, which show a healthy rebound from the last two quarters in 2018. It was also communicated that production did increase during each month of the quarter, which means that Q2 2019 will likely see further improvements in production. Mr. Brad Langille, president and CEO, stated:

The quarter started off slow but we are pleased with how quickly production improved with December being one of the best months we have had at Parral and we expect Parral will continue to improve in the current quarter.

Source: FY 2018 MD&A and Press Release

Market Cap

There are no longer any warrants outstanding. Options and deferred share units are issued in March, so there is no difference during the past few quarters. If we include the total amount of shares outstanding, options with an exercise price below Cad$1.00 and differed share units, we get a total of 174,116,481 diluted shares outstanding.

The stock price at the time of writing on TSX is Cad$0.25, and with the CADUSD forex rate of 0.76364, the stock price is 0.19 in U.S. dollars. The latest stock price on the U.S. grey market is actually $0.18, but I will rely on $0.19, as I recommend holding GoGold on TSX, where the liquidity is better. We consequently get a diluted market cap of $33.1 million.

Financials and Valuation Assumptions

The inventory and property, plant and equipment are significantly lower after the write-down and write-off. Regardless, assets are still multiples above total liabilities of $5.6 million. There is about $9 million in input tax recoverable, of which $3.8 million is current. I will assume the current input tax recoverable offsets the trade and other payable inventory of $3.8 million.

To be on the conservative side, I will only include the cash and shares in Metalla from the assets in the valuation. In Q4 2018, there was $8.3 million in cash, another $6 million in cash from the sale of royalty, and the shares in Metalla are presently worth $8.2 million. This gives us an asset value of $22.5 million.

The price of gold is presently $1317.98/oz and silver is $15.91/oz. The gold-to-silver price ratio comes to 82.84. The average production ratio over the last 4 quarters is 98.

Source: Quarterly Reports

I expect the company will be able to produce 500,000 ounces per quarter in 2020 and onward, but given the Q1 production numbers and communication, I also think 400,000 of average quarterly production is realistic for 2019.

SE Production = Silver Production + (Gold Production x Gold Silver Ratio)

Using the current gold silver price ratio and the average production ratio for the last 4 quarters translates into the following numbers:

Source: Estimates

Valuation

I will assume that the company can maintain the adjusted cash cost of $7.92 per SE ounce which was achieved in Q4 2018, but whether this happens remains to be seen over the next few quarters. I also expect that the production volume will continue to rebound, which I don't view as an aggressive estimate. The mine life is estimated to about 10 years. A discount rate of 7.69% is used for the calculation, which is the 10-year U.S. treasury yield plus a 5% risk premium.

An adjusted cash cost per SE ounce of $7.92 gives us an annual total cash cost of $12.7 million in 2019 and $15.8 million in 2020 and onward. We add the $4 million in general and administrative costs, which has been consistent over time. The estimate of $2 million in annual maintenance capex has been provided by Investor Relations, but the number will vary more when looking at the financial reports. The $22.5 million of cash and stocks are added to the NAV calculation and the discounted $1.5 million for site restoration is deducted from the 2028 present value FCF.

Source: Estimates

It is worth highlighting that the 10.1 million shares in Metalla will also provide a dividend of 0.0015 per share and month going forward, which comes to Cad$45K per quarter. I have not included this in the cash flows to avoid double counting, and rather looked at the value of the shares.

Conclusion

Even though the stock price has increased some over the last few months, given the higher metal prices and recent improvements in cost and production, I would argue that GoGold might be an even more attractive investment at this level when factoring in what is now known.

Provided the company can maintain low cash costs and continue to improve production volume, we will be looking at positive free cash flows in the coming quarters. I would be very surprised if this does not translate into a significantly higher stock price then.

The revised valuation provides a net asset value of $87.3 million, which is a 164% upside from the current market cap of $33.1 million.

Metal prices have risen quickly, so they might be a bit overbought in the short term. It is also likely that costs and production improvements will not go in a perfectly straight line, but the discount to NAV is so significant that the stock price can increase significantly if cost and production continues to improve. I will specifically be focused on whether the adjusted cash cost can remain around the $8/oz level.