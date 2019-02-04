Doves On Parade

Summary

For a while, it seemed as if the world’s biggest central banks were sleepwalking into coordinated tightening, or in the case of the PBoC, failing altogether in the attempt to counter a sustained cyclical slowdown.

In Japan, signs of wage growth briefly alerted markets to the prospect that the JGB market would be un-frozen by further loosening of the yield curve control.

In Frankfurt, the ECB recently downgraded its assessment of the economy.

I still don’t like the trajectory of excess liquidity indicators, but if the major monetary policy makers are now pulling in the same dovish direction, it could be a powerful tonic for risk assets, at least for a while.