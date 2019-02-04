4 Reasons 5.2% Yielding Dominion Energy Is A Very Strong Buy

That being said there are some risks to consider, even for a safe blue-chip utility such as this.

That valuation, when combined with a 5.2% yield and strong long-term growth rate, should deliver at least 13% long-term total returns in the coming years.

With most of 2018's big growth risks now behind it, Dominion's growth prospects appear brighter than ever.

Dominion Energy has long been one of my favorite regulated utilities, thanks to its quality management, recession-resistant business model, and industry leading growth rate.

My new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 9.6% so far) is designed to buy the quality low-risk dividend growth stocks at good to great prices.

The goals are simple and based on time tested investing strategies that have been enriching income investors for decades. Primarily the goal is to find quality companies whose dividends are safe even during a recession, and who are likely to deliver market-beating total returns over time through a combination of yield + long-term cash flow growth + valuations boost (mean reversion over 5-10 years) that total 13% or better.

As an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends (where I cover over 200 companies per year), I'm able to build several watchlists of quality dividend stocks that can meet the needs of any investor (yield, fast growth, maximum safety, etc).

Well, this week Dominion Energy (D) popped up on one those watchlists ("top 5 high-yield blue-chips") and I'm thrilled to not just add it to the DVDGP but recommend you consider doing the same.

That's because Dominion has long been one of my favorite regulated utilities. In fact, here are four reasons why I consider Dominion to be a great choice for nearly any diversified dividend growth portfolio. That includes an attractive valuation that's likely to deliver at least 13% long-term total returns over the coming 5+ years, all while paying a safe and growing dividend that puts the S&P 500 to shame.

1. Fantastic Recession-Resistant Business Model

Dominion Energy is one of the largest regulated utilities in America (5th biggest by customer base) with about 7.5 million customers in 18 states served by about $100 billion worth of electrical and gas infrastructure.

The beauty of Dominion's business model is that over 90% of profits are from regulated businesses, in which it effectively acts as a monopoly providing essential services to customers in exchange for regulators setting its returns on equity for its rate base (infrastructure it builds to serve customers).

Because of the importance of regulated returns on capital, it's important for utility investors to know how constructive a particular operating region is for a company. For context the average ROE for vertically integrated utilities like Dominion is 9.7%. (Source: Dominion investor presentation)

Dominion operates in highly constructive states where it enjoys some of the most generous ROE in the industry. According to CEO Thomas Farrell

North and South Carolina despite the challenges related to new nuclear development in the latter are considered to be among the most constructive regulatory jurisdictions in the country." - Dominion CEO (emphasis added)

That's both due to a good track record of dealing with regulators, as well as delivering good customer service (via strong operational execution). Dominion reported its second straight year of record low accidents (tracked by Osha) including an 8% improvement over last year's record low rate. Strong safety records also help a utility earn preferential treatment from regulations and Dominion's strong safety record is courtesy of one of the industry's best management teams which Morningstar rates as "exemplary".

Dominion had a great 2018 beating its operating EPS growth estimates, and exceeding its alternative growth funding goals (higher non-core asset sales). As a result, it was able to remain ahead of schedule on its deleveraging plan including increasing funds from operation or FFO/debt by 25%. This is an important metric credit rating agencies use to judge the safety of a utilities balance sheet.

In fact, thanks to the addition of Scana (boosting regulated cash flow) and other funding measures the company took last year the rating agencies have now reduced the downgrade threshold (FFO/debt) on Dominion's credit rating to 13% for S&P and 14% for Moody's. At 15% FFO/debt Dominion now enjoys a stable BBB+ (or its Moody's equivalent) from both agencies.

A strong credit rating is the lifeblood of the utility industry because funding growth capex is a costly business that requires credit markets to view a utility's debt as safe.

For 2019 the company is guiding for about 5% growth which is the same growth rate it expects to deliver in 2020.

A 27% increase in share count due to the Scana acquisition closing in January 2019 (accretive to EPS by 2% this year) plus the higher costs in ACP (see risk section) is a big reason for Dominion's 2019 growth guidance coming in lower than previously expected. In addition higher than expected non-core asset sales will be reducing cash flow this year, partially offsetting the growth projects put into service. Similarly, the delay of ACP (which was supposed to go into service in mid-2020) but is now expected to be completed in 2021, means about 5% operating earnings growth in 2020.

But while that big fall off in growth between 2018 and 2019 and 2020 may seem alarming, in reality, it isn't. That's why management recently approved a 10% dividend hike for 2019, living up to its former guidance (10% through 2019 and 6% to 10% in 2020).

And when it comes to what income investors care about most, the dividend, Dominion's track record is excellent, courtesy of quality management, a recession-proof business model, and disciplined use of debt.

Dominion has paid uninterrupted dividends for 33 straight years and raised its payout for 16 consecutive years. It's set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2028.

Ultimately, as far as regulated utilities go, Dominion's long-term growth potential remains one of the best in the industry, which combined with its 5.2% yield makes it a very strong buy.

2. Clear Plan For Industry Leading Long-Term Growth Rates

On March 25th Dominion will be holding an investor presentation in NYC where it plans to outline its long-term plans for 5+% long-term growth beyond 2020. Analysts currently expect 6% to 7% growth in operating EPS (what funds the dividend for utilities) over the next five years. While long-term forecasts can always be wrong, here's why I consider those estimates reasonable.

The first is that $14.6 billion acquisition of Scana (SCG) is now complete (closed January 2nd). Dominion ultimately paid about 15.5 times earnings for the South Carolina utility which is highly attractive given that the average utility today trades for 18.3 times earnings.

This has boosted the core regulated business customer base by 1.6 million, the long-term capex budget by 20%, and best of all Scana, despite its epic VC Summer Nuclear plant debacle, still enjoys above average ROEs.

Now Dominion regulated business is enjoying both above average ROE and attractive organic growth rates of between 1.7% and 2.8% (in terms of customer base) due to population growth.

Next, there's the big organic growth catalyst which is Dominion's large amount of approved capex projects. A big part of that is from greening its electric generating capacity. In 2002 50% of generation came from coal, but today the company's power mix is much cleaner.

Natural Gas: 34%

Nuclear: 34%

Coal: 26%

Renewables: 6%

Regulators are very keen on driving more investment into both renewable energy as well as smart grid infrastructure that makes it useful. Last year Dominion unveiled a 15-year plan to greatly expand its green energy capacity including another 4.7 GW of solar capacity (a 50% increase) by 2033.

Now not all of those projects have been approved by regulators but Dominion has made good progress in steadily obtaining those approvals.

It also plans to construct seven more gas-fired power plants to add to the $1.3 billion 1.6 GW Greensville, VA plant it completed in 2018. The combination of investments in gas-fired power plants and renewable energy is part of the utilities plan to reduce carbon intensity by 60% through 2030 (something environmentalists fighting its gas pipelines would do well to consider).

The $7.25 billion 600 mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline or ACP, which Dominion owns 48% of, will supply investment grade utilities (including Dominion), with cheap natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale. The project has already obtained 20-year contracts for its capacity meaning it will represent a great source of recession-resistant cash flow for two decades. It will also help Dominion deliver far better long-term cash flow (and dividend growth) than the typical regulated utility.

Meanwhile, Dominion's other large scale midstream project, the $4 billion Cove Point LNG export terminal, is already complete and began shipping LNG in March 2018. 100% of that capacity is under 20-year contracts with two major global utilities (Japanese and Indian). Those contracts are 100% volume based with zero commodity price exposure. The success of Cove Point is why I'm confident in Dominion's overall midstream strategy (they have nine years of experience in this industry).

In early January 2019 Dominion completed the roll-up of its MLP Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) and it will be funding its midstream growth ambitions (and retaining all the long-term contracted cash flow) going forward. Why is Dominion so gung-ho on midstream? Because it represents one of the biggest growth opportunities in regulated energy.

Thanks to America's shale gas being some of the lowest cost in the world, and strong export demand from other nation's, US gas exports, especially via LNG, are expected to grow strongly through at least 2050. Cove Point is just Dominion's first salvo into tapping into the LNG growth trend but is unlikely to be its last.

Meanwhile, the war on coal is officially over, and coal lost. But despite what the media might have you believe, it wasn't regulations or renewables that killed it, but cheaper and cleaner natural gas.

Between 2018 and 2050 while renewable energy is expected to grow the fastest, by mid-century the US Energy Information Administration expects natural gas' market share of electricity generation to actually grow to 39%. This is why Dominion is willing to spend about $3.5 billion for its share of ACP because it helps supply it (and other utilities) with that low cost and fast-growing resource.

Basically, Dominion's big push into gas, renewable, and midstream to supply gas (to the US and overseas) is part of its effort to lower CO2 emissions, which are expected to decline per unit of energy at a substantial rate (despite the US not being part of Paris climate accords).

To take advantage of all its growth opportunities Dominion plans to invest about $11.5 billion between 2019 and 2021 to expanding its rate base.

It might very well end up spending more since it plans for $6.3 billion in capex this year alone and will be adding new projects to its development pipeline over time.

But big growth plans (and the catalysts to deliver on them) are themselves not worth much if you can't fund them. Fortunately, Dominion's stronger balance sheet gives it access to nearly $6 billion in liquidity which it can leverage with equity issuances and non-core asset sales.

Basically, when it comes to regulated utilities Dominion is my second favorite recommendation (behind NextEra Energy), because of its massive growth runway and industry leading operating EPS and dividend growth.

Ok, so Dominion is a great high-yield recession-resistant choice for investors with a strong growth rate that stretches out potentially for decades. But what does that actually mean for income investors considering buying it today? Simply put, one of the most attractive total return profiles you can find in the utility sector.

3. Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe, And Growing Dividend Plus Market-Beating Return Potential

The most important analysis I do in recommending a company for readers or in buying one of for my portfolios is the dividend profile which consists of yields, safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what tends to drive total returns over time (historically my total return model has a margin of error of 20%).

Company Yield Payout Ratio (2019 Guidance) 5-Year Forecast Operating EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus) Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5 To 10 Years Time Frame) Dominion Energy 5.2% 87% 6.7% 11.9% 12.6% to 18.2% S&P 500 2% 33% 6.4% 8.4% 3% to 8.5%

(Sources: management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Multipl, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates) - margin of error on total returns is 20%

Dominion today offers a yield that's not just over 150% higher than the S&P 500's but also well above the industry median of 3.4%. More importantly, that dividend is still safe, despite the payout ratio being higher than many investors (including me) would like. I'll address how management plans to reduce that in detail shortly.

The other half of the dividend safety equation (Dominion's Simply Safe Dividends score is 75/100 = safe) is debt.

Company Debt/ EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Dominion Energy 4.5 3.3 BBB+ 4.0% 7% Industry Average 3.8 4.9 NA NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, earnings supplement)

Even factoring in the Scana acquisition (debt assumption) Dominion's interest leverage and interest coverage ratio should remain stable for 2019 (based on mid-range guidance). However, it's certainly true that Dominion's debt levels are above those of most utilities. While the BBB+ (stable) credit rating indicates that credit markets aren't worried about the debt, those leverage ratios coming down over time would be very welcome in terms of improved dividend safety and financial flexibility for enhanced future growth.

But even with interest rates rising about 2% over the past two years the utilities average cost of debt is still 3% below its returns on invested capital, meaning it's not at high risk of a liquidity trap (where it can't grow profitably).

What about future growth? Well here things get a bit tricky. We have to separate Dominion's industry leading growth rates from its dividend growth rate which is going to fall significantly in the coming years. Here's what its CEO told analysts at the most recent conference call.

We recognized that it's (dividend growth) not going to be 10% in 2020, highly unlikely and over time, we will bring the dividend growth rate, not going to be a cut in our dividend, that’s not even in contemplations, the notions will bring our growth rate of our dividends more in line with our peers after this year." - Dominion CEO (emphasis added)

Growing the dividend slower than operating EPS is a key way that Dominion can improve its dividend safety as well as its balance sheet. Confirmation of the lower payout ratio plan came from the company's CFO.

We will talk about that at the end of March. But we will be setting the dividend growth rate to reach a target payout ratio that’s more in line with peers." - Dominion CFO (emphasis added)

Dominion payout ratio is currently 25% above the industry median, which means that going forward management might target 65% though 75% is considered a good industry safety benchmark. In March we'll hopefully get more clarity on what long-term payout ratio Dominion will be trying to hit but investors should assume 65% to 75% is likely to be the target.

But the point is that in 2020 and beyond income investors should expect much slower dividend growth of around 3% to 5%, that will allow Dominion to lower its payout ratio, conserve more operation cash flow and reduce its leverage over time. 3% to 5% is in line with most utilities and below the company's expected growth rate of 6% to 7%. Remember that Dominion doesn't have to reduce its payout ratio quickly, just steadily, to make credit markets happy.

Ok, so if Dominion ends up growing the dividend no faster than most peers, won't that destroy the investment thesis which is based on stronger than average growth? Well not necessarily. While utilities are indeed owned only for their dividends, the primary thing conservative income investors want is a safe and steadily rising yield.

The growth rate doesn't have to be very high to support a relatively high PE multiple which is why the average utilities forward PE ratio of 18.3 is so much higher than that of the S&P 500 (15.7) despite earnings growth that's roughly half as large.

That's why my total return model (valuation-adjusted Gordon dividend growth model which has proven relatively effective since 1956) is based on the formula of: yield + long-term EPS/cash flow growth + valuation reversion to historical mean over time.

The dividend typically grows in line with earnings and cash flow which is why another popular version of the formula is yield + dividend growth (valuation changes are assumed to cancel out over time).

Basically, this means that investors can likely expect about 12% long-term returns from Dominion if analysts are right about that 6.7% operating EPS growth forecast. If you want to be very conservative then you can use management's 5+% estimate and assume just 5.2% yield + 5% EPS growth = 10.2% (with no valuation improvement) and still get a return that's better than the market's historical 9.1% CAGR.

Mind you valuations do matter and tend to revert to historical norms (especially for predictable businesses like this). From a valuation-adjusted perspective, most analysts expect about 3% to 5% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming years, which Dominion's current dividend alone would exceed.

Adjusting for Dominion's valuation gives a relatively wide but higher estimate of 12.6% to 18.2% CAGR returns, depending on what time frame you're using (lower for 10 years and higher for 5 years).

Which brings us to valuation, the fourth reason I'm bullish on Dominion today, and recommending it as a "very strong buy".

4. Valuation: A Great Time To Buy A Wonderful Company At A Very Good Price

Thanks to numerous complex risks Dominion has been dealing with in 2018 the stock hasn't done very well (though neither has the broader market). But with those risks (Dominion Midstream and Scana) now over, I'm expecting the utilities valuation to improve in 2019.

PE Ratio 10-Year Average PE Potential Discount To Fair Value Growth Baked In Expected Growth (Analyst Consensus) 17.4 19.4 10% 5.3% 6.7%

(Sources: Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Today Dominion is trading at 17.4 times earnings which is far below its 10-year average (it began focusing on midstream in 2010). And keep in mind that multiple is below the industry average of 18.3 and Dominion is a premium utility that deserves a premium valuation. Using the current PE ratio (based on operating EPS) Dominion appears about 10% undervalued (historically speaking) and baking in 5.3% long-term growth. That's below analyst expectations and at the low end of management's current guidance.

Another valuation method I use, and the one that actually drives my total return model and investing recommendations, is dividend yield theory or DYT. This is the ONLY approach that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using to beat the market for decades and with about 10% lower volatility to boot.

DYT simply compares a stock's current yield to its historical one and assumes that, barring the business model deteriorating (thesis breaks) the yield will always eventually return to this level (which approximates fair value).

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median PE Fair Value Yield 5.2% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Because the utility business model is essentially unchanging you can see that Dominion's long-term yield is extremely stable at about 3.8% over time. Thus this is the minimum yield I recommend buying under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost (CAGR) Total Return Potential 27% 36% 3.1% to 6.3% 15% to 18.2%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Moneychimp, Dividend Yield Theory)

But at a yield of 5.2% DYT estimates Dominion is actually 27% undervalued. For a Grade A blue-chip of this caliber I consider

0% to 9% undervalued: buy

10% to 20% undervalued: strong buy

21% to 29% undervalued: very strong buy

30% to 39% undervalued: screaming buy

40+% undervalued: fire sale price = back up the truck

Dominion is thus a "very strong buy" right now.

Of course, DYT is just one valuation approach though one with a superb long-term track record of making income investors rich. But here's Morningstar's three stage discounted cash flow model for those who want to be especially conservative.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost $84 16% 18% 1.7% to 3.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar's conservative valuation model (which bakes in long-term interest rates rising about 1.8% over time which bond futures say is VERY unlikely) bakes in low single-digit dividend growth to reduce the payout ratio and help the utility deleverage.

But the point is that no matter what valuation method you personally prefer, today is an excellent time for anyone to buy this high-yield blue-chip, assuming of course you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Dominion is a low-risk blue-chip from a payout safety perspective there are nonetheless several things investors need to know before buying.

First is that Morningstar's conservative valuation bakes in low single-digit dividend growth to reduce the payout ratio and help the utility deleverage. I agree that over the next few years investors shouldn't expect anything close to the 10% dividend hikes we've enjoyed over the last few years (9% average growth over the past five).

Morningstar's total return model has a shorter time frame than mine and it's pointing to low double-digit total returns (about 12.6% CAGR over the next five years) that are slightly below my longer 10-year model. That's likely due to the belief that investors might punish Dominion for slower payout growth in the short-term, leading to slower multiple expansion.

But while I agree with Morningstar over a medium-term outlook, I'm confident that Dominion's strong core business (in large and fast-growing states with relatively attractive regulatory environments) combined with its strong midstream growth kicker, should eventually allow for faster long-term payout growth (once target payout ratio is achieved) that will result in mid-double digit total returns.

However, there are some fundamentals risks to that attractive business model that might lower Dominion's growth rates in the future and thus would weaken the investment thesis.

One of those is regulatory risk, which will always be a major concern for this company (even in 2022 50% of revenue will likely come from the regulated utility businesses). In the past regulators (who are appointed by politicians) have offered Dominion industry leading ROEs to incentivize strong investment in its infrastructure.

However, depending on inflation and interest rates in the future (which are factored into ROE approvals), that might change, especially if the wrong politicians come to power. In 2020 Dominion will be filing a rate case in SC that will go into effect in 2021 (for new assets not currently covered). If the VC Summer debacle causes regulatory backlash it might end up with lower ROE on those new assets than Scana enjoyed currently. The good news is this wouldn't likely pose a risk to the company's dividend itself, merely its future growth rate.

The other big risk to consider is that with the Dominion Midstream rollup complete, Dominion is now fully exposed to both the immense growth opportunities of midstream but also its risk profile. The biggest of these is that large projects (like what Dominion typically pursues) frequently face environmental court challenges.

The ACP has faced numerous setbacks. For example, on December 7th the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again blocked permits for parts of the pipeline, pending ongoing litigation with environmental groups over threats to endangered species living along the pipeline's route.

In late January that decision was stayed, but the project remains locked in a heated legal fight with environmental groups who fail to realize that gas replacing coal is the fastest and most cost-effective way to lower emissions in the US.

The delays so far (a 9-month pushback on completion date) could now increase the cost of the project by as much as $1 billion. However, as you can see below should the courts ultimately force the company to pursue another route for the pipeline that is expected to add another $250 million to the cost.

Such delays show that even with the regulated nature of midstream, there is always execution risk to keep in mind when it comes to growth timetables and expected returns on investment. Fortunately, Dominion's skilled management team has nearly 10 years of experience in the industry and has proven itself adept at overcoming such obstacles.

The final risk to keep in mind is that, like all utilities, Dominion has to rely on periodic equity issuances to help fund its growth plans. While the stable nature of its regulated and recession-resistant cash flow allows it to safely carry a lot more debt than most corporations, it can't fund all its growth with debt lest it loses that strong BBB+ credit rating and access to low borrowing costs.

For 2019 management expects it will need to fill a $900 million funding whole, most likely with equity issuances representing 1.6% shareholder dilution. That might sound scary, especially given how slowly utilities grow, but keep in mind that Dominion's average equity issuances over the last five years have been 3.3%.

However, the need to fund growth with equity means that Dominion's growth prospects are somewhat at the mercy of fickle equity markets. The cost of equity is 6.0% right now which results in a weighted average cost of capital of 4.9% (assuming it maintains its historical debt/capital ratio).

That's still well below its 7% ROIC meaning Dominion isn't at high risk of a liquidity trap. But remember that the utility is going to have to deleverage over time which means that its cost of equity (and thus its share price) will become an increasingly important growth driver in the future.

Thus ironically enough, while a low share price might be good for investors looking to buy, if the share price were to get too low and stay there for long enough it could end up hurting the long-term growth thesis.

Bottom Line: Today Is A Great Time To Buy One Of America's Fast Growing Utilities

Utilities are a great recession-proof source of safe and growing dividends, but thanks to the inherently slow growth rates in the industry it's important to buy at the right price.

Well for Dominion Energy, one of the best utilities in America, that time is now. While most of its growth risks are now behind it, the continued delays on ACP are likely the biggest cause of the company's highly attractive valuation right now.

While it's always possible that environmentalists (in their misguided crusade against clean natural gas) might kill the project, management, analysts and I think the pipeline will eventually be completed.

But progress on ACP isn't the only catalyst for Dominion to see strong price appreciation in the future. The core business model itself is enough to recommend this stock for conservative income investors, as is the mouth-watering safe 5.2% yield. Throw in 6% to 7% long-term growth (one of the best in the industry) and you get a relatively rare opportunity from Wall Street.

That would be a top quality utility that's capable of delivering 13+% long-term total returns, which is almost certain to beat the market over the coming years and probably by a wide margin. That's why DVDGP is happy to add a starter position to Dominion right now and will continue to add on a monthly basis (we dollar cost average) as long as the yield is 4.3+% (the level at which it's likely to deliver our goal of 13% long-term total returns).

Disclosure: I am/we are long D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.