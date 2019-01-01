In most instances, I tend to avoid the shipping space... it is a tough market. Differentiation is difficult, economic profit is elusive, financing can be tough to come by, corporate governance is often poor, and discounts to net asset value (“NAV”) can persist for quite some time as management teams are unwilling to sell down fleets to close the gap. It’s a rough world to make money in as an investor.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) sits a bit differently in my view. As primarily a means of playing potential upside in daughter firm Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), the firm is in a great spot given current trends both in regards to rates and the near-term completion of several years of investment spending. While most of its modern liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) fleet remain on long-term charters, the company continues to comp poorly versus peers due to leverage concerns and the current distribution policy. While I do not fault anyone for owning Teekay LNG Partners directly – or taking the safer route by owning the well-covered preferreds – for my risk tolerance, Teekay Corporation is the better choice. The GP and IDR interests, currently disregarded by the market as bordering on near worthless, are a skewed way to play Teekay Corporation’s controlling position. Taking a longer-term perspective, there is quite likely to be embedded value here.

Quick Recap, Sum Of the Parts Story

Teekay Corporation is a project developer and manager in the shipping industry, owning major stakes in the liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) transport, offshore production, and crude tanker markets. Over the past several years, the company has transitioned from primarily being a spot tanker market player to becoming an asset manager in what the firm describes as the “marine midstream” business. Substantially all of its assets are made up of its stakes in its daughter firms: Teekay LNG Partners, Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO), and Teekay Tankers (TNK), although it does own three Floating Production Storage and Offloading (“FPSO”) assets which it hopes to eventually monetize. Those four assets form the foundation of the Teekay valuation (four legs of the proverbial table):

25.2mm units of Teekay LNG

56.6mm units of Teekay Offshore

77.3mm shares of Teekay Tankers

3x FPSOs

Because the unit prices of the daughter firms are publicly traded and the FPSOs should be (relatively) easy to value from an EBITDA multiple perspective, a large portion of the Teekay valuation story is pretty firm and should be, well, common sense. While conglomerate discounts exist, firms such as these with high visibility on value rarely trade with too much spread.

The more volatile aspect of Teekay Corporation that is not included in the above list but is tied deeply to the valuation story are the general partner (“GP”) and incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) Teekay holds in its strongest daughter firm, Teekay LNG Partners. At some point, these will likely be bought out. The elimination of IDRs and GP interests to better align GP and LP incentives have been the en vogue trend within the midstream energy space – those trends cascading over into shipping LPs seem inevitable as well.

This is a pretty clear cut sum of the parts story, and I’m going to borrow from J Mintzmyer at Value Investor’s Edge (link here for his Marketplace service for those that are not aware) and his own projected sum of the parts model based on a late 2020 scenario:

* Source: Value Investor’s Edge

Make no mistake, this model is aggressive and is predicated upon several aspects that have to change within the current market environment between now and end of year 2020:

A tremendous turnaround in Teekay LNG Partners unit pricing to $30.00/unit ($461mm value accretion from today).

No dilution or any equity impact from the upcoming refinance

The paydown of TK Parent net debt from free cash flow ($200mm value from current net debt levels)

The monetization of the GP and IDR interests in Teekay LNG Partners ($600mm value, the big value kicker)

The fate of Teekay Corporation is quite obviously tied to Teekay LNG Partners. Looking at the implied sum of the parts valuation today, the widest difference between the take of analysts like J Mintzmyer and the rest of the market - including the sell-side - is that IDR valuation. To be clear, this is not being valued at $0 today. Given the other assets are pretty liquid, the implied value of the GP and IDR stake in Teekay LNG Partners is roughly $100mm in my view, perhaps a bit more if the FPSOs are viewed a bit bearish or there is some embedded conglomerate discount. Addressing the value of this is key.

Teekay LNG Partners IDRs

*Source: Company SEC filings.

IDRs are, at their core, a levered way for GPs to benefit from LP distribution performance. At their onset, these were put into place to deeply incentivize GPs to drive yields higher within MLPs. The above is a reminder on the IDR splits at play; Teekay Corporation does not start rolling in the cash flow until the quarterly distribution at Teekay LNG Partners exceeds $0.65/unit; the company pays just $0.14/unit today. That is a far cry from prior levels. In 2015, Teekay LNG was paying out $0.70/quarter in distributions but cut the payout, citing the distribution reduction as “temporary and [that we] anticipate that we will restore our distributions” once energy markets recovered and capital spending initiatives were completed. We’re now in the (very) late stages of seeing that capital spending come to fruition, with new builds being delivered early in 2019 and in the water earning money in short order thereafter.

Management has guided that LNG carrier newbuilds and the Regs Terminal will add ~$310mm in total annual EBITDA (based on full delivery and adjusted for proportionate share on joint ventures). That’s good enough for approximately $725mm in EBITDA (alternatively, CFVO in management presentations) once everything is up and running. or about $325mm in DCF before Teekay Corporation share. The primary drivers of that EBITDA to DCF walk are:

$250mm in interest expense (6.25% weighted interest rate)

$25mm for the preferreds

$125mm in maintenance capital spending

Historically, DCF margin has been in the 45-55% range, collapsing recently due to a confluence of events (higher borrow costs, lower spot rates, delay in between capital spending and an asset being revenue producing). In my view, this is one of the major factors that has pressured the company lately. The market has gotten tired waiting for margins to turn and has been disappointed in reported cash available for distribution to shareholders as a result. Much of this is transitory; the lag between the costs associated with growth (upfront capital spending, ship financing) and actual delivery and being on charter for a full quarter. However, some pressure factors will remain even once a fair run rate is established. In my opinion, returning to the bottom of these margin levels will be attainable and should propel DCF back into that historic range once one-time issues roll off.

Of note, a concern that I have is that DCF provided by Teekay LNG Partners does not include forced principal repayment on vessel loans. This is a cash expense. I think perhaps this aspect is underappreciated by bulls that want to see an aggressive ramp-up in distributions based on DCF. There are so many dollars to go around and shareholders are going to be at the bottom of the priority list.

This issue impacts Teekay LNG Partners more than most in that vessel life here is longer than is typical; however, banks are often remiss to finance assets for that long. This means that the vessel is fully amortized before the actual end of its useful life, something that we’ve seen being a factor in other shipping firms (e.g., Capital Product Partners (CPLP)). In a terminal scenario, both of these firms would have fully paid down secured debt while substantial residual value remained on their ships. While this could be solved via levering up the asset against its residual value later on down the line, this does present near-term issues.

At the end of the day, forced loan amortization next year will take a hefty chunk out of actual DCF. It’s a fact of life: a dollar going to the bank to pay down a loan is a dollar that cannot be paid to shareholders. As a criticism, bulls will maintain that:

Shipping firms make dividend distributions based on DCF, not DCF less amortization.

Maintenance capital spending offsets some of this accelerated depreciation and builds a cash reserve (double counting).

Principal repayment is value add; it reduces asset liabilities that can be recovered upon sale or liquidation.

I get those points and I don’t disagree with them. I’m just not sure that Teekay LNG Partner distribution policy is going to be based upon that, particularly coming off several years of focus on deleveraging the balance sheet. This management team has been extremely conservative in recent years. Paying off DCF less amortization allows them to continue to push the delevering story to the market and it builds a cushion. Many in the industry have become very sensitive to refinance risk and with equity prices so far off being accretive for acquisitions, some management teams view the health of common equity as very low on the priority risk.

This brings about a major risk: IDRs, if payments were made off of 1x coverage of DCF less amortization in 2020, will not be in the money on the top splits. See the calculation below (I’m assuming $115mm forced amortization in ’19 as incremental capex to finish is completed):

It takes $223mm in cash available for distribution to get to right below the top split ($2.60 per unit annually) and Teekay LNG Partners will have $210mm given my expectations.

I might be splitting hairs here. This is still a remarkable change from where the company sits today. At the above payout for Teekay, we are still talking about a near 20% yield that is realistically available to shareholders, even more when including the value of dollars being used to pay down debt at rates above the asset’s useful life. With the distribution set at $2.47/share (what is supported off $210mm in cash available for distribution), Teekay Corporation stands to benefit in a couple of ways:

Its owned 25.2mm shares are now throwing off $62mm in annual cash flow.

Unlikely that Teekay LNG Partners trades where it is today given that yield; $20/share seems more likely.

It has a much easier time justifying an IDR buyout sitting incrementally below splits versus today.

The latter point number two is going to be driven by one question: What is fair to Teekay LNG Partners unitholders? Before we get there, remember that IDRs do not necessarily have to be in the money to be valued. NuStar Energy (NS), another Industrial Insights pick, bought out its IDRs at a hefty premium even after cutting the distribution deep out of the money. Hi-Crush (HCLP) bought out its assets based on extrapolating one quarter of DCF forward - albeit it got crucified by Wall Street for doing so.

To get to a valuation, the low-hanging fruit is the 2% general partner interest, an embedded value worth about $20mm today. This should be pretty easy to justify the conversion to non-economic for that price. As far as the IDRs, while Teekay Corporation is going to be in the driver’s seat on an offer, it is a major shareholder and should want to see a fair deal made to keep the value of its shares high.

I came in to this wanting to push for a cash neutral payout option; one that is not extremely near-term dilutive. 20mm units is a number I see thrown around often, based on $0.75/quarter payout. At those levels, the GP would collect $51mm per year. Issuing 20mm units to pay that off is only $9mm “cash dilutive” ($60mm in new distributions, removal of $51mm in prior expenses). That’s an easier sell to limited partners. 20mm shares on the ~$0.62/quarter payout above would require some wrangling and convincing, trying to sell the LP unitholders on the longer term value in eliminating the IDR overhang and upside from lower cost of capital. The GP is only scraping off $13mm in IDR payouts in that instance while diluting with units paying $50mm. This would be highly damaging to near-term coverage. 16mm units is much easier to digest and is not as wide of a spread.

In the end, I think industry multiples prevail. 14x multiple on the above cash flow (remember we are below the top splits) justifies about $185mm worth of newly issued Teekay LNG Partners units; that’s 16mm units versus 20mm expected from Value Investor’s Edge methodology.

I’m more conservative in this respect. While that is lower than other forecasts, I think there has to be a discount given the nature of the business, execution risk and time value of money. Dilution is not as harsh and I think the value will be an easier sell. Teekay Corporation still benefits in the upside, and who knows, maybe operating with a kinder hand as a GP attracts more interest in the firm. The below is my view on eventual upside:

A Note On Refinancing Work

Teekay has $593mm in parent level debt upcoming for refinance in January 2020. That debt has to be rolled over and there have been calls that Teekay will need to issue equity in order to do so.

I just don't see that today. As of Q3, the parent had $191mm in cash and nearly $200mm in liquidity on its revolver. Cash will grow over the next year given the higher payout at Teekay LNG and the parent is already free cash flow positive today.

I just do not see the concern. While realizing the shipping markets have always had weaker capital markets access, the FPSOs are unlevered and can be borrowed against - there was a $150mm credit facility held against them in the recent past. Some of the company's stakes in its daughter firms remain unpledged. There are also quite a few unorthodox routes that the company could take (including private equity capital from Brookfield) that would likely all be much more appealing to management versus issuing shares yet again.

If there was a need for issuing equity, even with the underlying asset value, I think it would be unusual to see the bonds trade at par as they do today. Even in a worst case type of scenario - $50mm in equity issuance - the underlying upside story remains intact.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, I think Teekay Corporation has the greater upside to the Teekay LNG Partners story. But in all honesty, I can see how many investors, depending on their risk tolerance, might come to a different conclusion. Investing in the common stock of Teekay LNG Partners removes the valuation worry from the IDR overhang; if they are not monetized, Teekay Corporation will underperform. For those bullish on the LNG story but are more risk-averse, the preferred issuances (TGP.PB) (TGP.PA) are a great way to get exposure on what will be extremely well-covered preferreds from a cash flow perspective.