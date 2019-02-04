The Lean, Mean, Income Machine: Volume 6

Introduction

The lean, mean, income machine is designed to generate an above average yield through options and primary distribution yield. We scour the market for value plays that fit our criteria and often immediately "write insurance" for panicked investors. These contracts pay us anywhere from 10 to 35% annualized for a flat price. That is, if the price stays flat or goes a touch higher, we make these returns. With such high returns built in, the yield on our portfolio easily exceeds our annual 9% target. Parts 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 can be read even today as they are not pay-walled. Today, we touch upon the key asset class that we were crazy bullish on last year, that we are almost completely abandoning today.

Last year after the selloff in February, US REITs had become rather compelling bargains. In the middle of February 2018, we suggested that pension funds were vastly overestimating the kind of returns they would get from the traditional asset mix comprising of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. More specifically we recommended a broad swath of US REITs to put a smile on their faces.

One of the best asset classes over the last half a century has been beaten to a pulp. Yes, we are talking about REITs. Within the REIT sector, there are substantial stocks that are trading at adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) yields far in excess of pension fund required returns. Looking at some of our favourite REITs which include Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Welltower, Inc. (WELL), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Sabra Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ:SBRA), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Colony Capital (CLNY) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), we can see that the AFFO yield on all of them exceeds the 7.5% mark.

Same Time, Different Year

As we approach the same time in 2019, things could not look more different. The recommended REITs have swung so far from radically undervalued and many have zoomed right past to overvalued. How did we get here so quickly? Well for starters, the REITs have outperformed the broader indices so well!

Data by YCharts

6 of the 7 recommendations handily beat the broad averages, represented above by S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). The median return on this portfolio was almost 30% versus a flat performance for our two broader equity based ETFs.

Definite time for caution

It is easy to look at the clear positives that are being paraded around today for the sector, including the Federal Reserve backing off more rate hikes, strong employment growth and tax cuts fueling better demand for underlying assets. But to a larger extent, a lot of good news has been priced into this sector. Their absolute yields have compressed. Relative yields, that is what the sector yields over and above the S&P 500, and also over and above the Baa Bonds, have compressed.

We harp on the Baa indicator because it has such a good track record over medium time frames. Early 2018 saw the broad NAREIT Equity REIT only, index yield more than the Baa corporate bonds. This is a once in a blue-moon occurrence and historically REITs have delivered spectacular returns following such a setup. The only other time we saw such an occurrence prior to early 2018 was at the lowest point of the Great Financial Crisis—and in the 12 months following that time frame.

Today we have gone so far in the other direction that we have pretty much reduced our personal US REIT holdings to zero. The reason besides a diminished prospect for forward returns, is that many other sectors outside US REITs, now trade rather cheap.

Forward returns from this point

Don't get us wrong, we still think US REITs will produce positive returns from here. We just see more of a 5-7% kind of returns annualized for the next 2 years. As Canadian investors, buying US REITs with expectations of those kind of returns, alongside withholding taxes and currency risks (which we think are lined up for a weaker dollar), make about zero sense for us. US Investors on the other hand, don't have withholding taxes or currency risks and hence for them these go into more of a "Hold" kind of recommendation.

Where these six stand today with us

While the broad brush is useful for investors, we thought running through these six, one by one would best illustrate what we think of these today and what levels investors should watch for.

VTR

While a true blue chip in the healthcare sector, VTR has struggled to deliver anything remotely impressive since 2016. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) will be down in 2019, a second straight year in a row and payout ratio will creep into the 80's. VTR's abnormally large exposure to the senior housing sector continues to be a giant albatross around its neck and we were happy to get position called away via the $60 strike calls. We have played this one with calls and puts and being disciplined with options has allowed us to outperform this name's return by almost 16% over the past 18 months.

Current rating: 5

Current position: Looking to sell the $60 put on a pullback

WELL

Where Ventas has been the undisputed king in healthcare REITs, WELL certainly is a contender for the crown. Welltower has delivered good returns through up and down cycles for sure and investors who bought this last year in February must be delighted. However, its exposure to senior housing is even larger than that of VTR and the multiple is now about as rich as we can envision for a company taking a lead in a troubled sector. Yes, it does have good operators but that to us just means that troubles are delayed and not completely avoided.

Current rating: 4

Current position: None

DOC

Quality. That is the best way to describe the DOC. A portfolio of some of the best medical office space buildings alongside a disciplined management is exactly how you create a boring but high return REIT. Unfortunately, pruning of some higher cap rate properties alongside price appreciation of the DOC has put this one into an expensive position.

Current rating: 5

Current position: None

WPC

There are few places where investors can get such a globally diversified portfolio run by a top-notch management team. WPC is one such destination. We love it for the yield and we love it for the one-stop shop to invest everywhere on earth. Unfortunately, even here the price appreciation alongside the rollup of the exceptionally overhyped CPA-17 has rendered the price too expensive to get long with conviction. Still, it is the only one that we see as a weak buy today.

Current rating: 6

Current position: Long but have a covered call sold

MPW

We have long been fans of this REIT's model of investing in hospitals and its handling of one of its tenants going belly-up was rather impressive. We still think an equity raise is coming on this one and we think $15 represents a good fresh entry point should we get it.

Current rating: 4

Current position: Looking to short

SBRA

We did a timely exit on SBRA in the after-hours after their last quarter's results so our returns actually exceed the 1 year returns shown above. Currently SBRA is at an interesting point. One one hand, it is dealing with its portfolio issues and trying to get to a place where tenant issues are not a concern. On the other hand, the dividend coverage will look incredibly tight for 2019. We reiterate our call for no dividend cut here, but if there is another tenant issue, all bets are off. One other interesting aspect for SBRA is that it is trading much closer to its NAV than Omega Healthcare (OHI) which is trading at a good 70% premium. The buy range for SBRA is now in the $16-$17 range from where the risk-reward is great. The current price is a hold for us.

Current rating: 5

Current position: None

CLNY

We have bungled a few things over the years and CLNY is certainly one of them. The company's extremely complicated balance sheet and accounting left parts of their model that we did not fully grasp. We still took the leap based on what we did know was ok, however, that turned out to be an error. CLNY's stock price has really suffered post their dividend cut.

We did do a second deep dive post the cut for our subscribers at Wheel of Fortune and concluded that the common was still worth at least $9/share and the preferreds were "bulletproof". We therefore urged subscribers to add to preferred shares and downgraded this to a hold. Those shares continue to trade quite well. As for the common, we continue to hold as so far, liquidation of the "other assets" on the balance sheet continues to demonstrate the value we envisioned for the shares.

Current rating: 5

Current position: Long

Conclusion

You have to buy them when they are giving them away and sell them when people cannot stop extolling their virtues. While not quite in the latter category, US REITs are definitely nowhere near the former. But fortunately, globally, many, many asset classes are. So US REITs are rolling from an extreme overweight position last year to an extreme underweight position.

