Midsized oil & gas player Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:MUR) reported earnings last week that provided the market with a much better picture of how management plans to navigate volatile oil markets this year. As things stand today, Murphy Oil Corporation increased its 2019 capital expenditure budget in order to boost its upstream production by 20% on an annual basis. That program includes ramping up development of its unconventional Eagle Ford position as short-cycle investment opportunities offer near-term growth catalysts. Let’s dig in.

Better debt coverage

Murphy Oil grew its adjusted EBITDA by 28% year over year to $1.6 billion in 2018. As the firm exited 2018 with $3.2 billion in debt on the books, its total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio came in at 2.1x last year. In 2017, Murphy Oil posted $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA and ended the year with $2.9 billion in debt, giving it a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.4x during that period. Adjusting the EBITDA of a firm, as long as those adjustments are truly for special one-item items, removes the noise from that cash flow figure.

Total debt to adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric as it showcases how well a firm is managing its ability to eventually pay off those liabilities. If the size of a firm’s debt load vastly exceeds its cash flow, then that is cause for concern.

On the flip side, if a firm’s total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is steadily moving lower, that is a sign the company is getting a much better handle on its liabilities. Some firms prefer to use net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a valuable metric if that cash is going to be used to pay off debt or the firm has a tendency to always keep a sizable amount of cash on the books. However, if that cash has already been or will soon be pledged to other activities, then using the net debt figure improperly distorts this metric.

Considering Murphy Oil was successfully able to improve its debt coverage while keeping in mind that burden increased year over year, management is moving the firm in the right direction. At the end of 2018, Murphy Oil had current assets of $0.9 billion versus current liabilities of $0.8 billion (short-term debt was negligible), giving it a solid current ratio of 1.1x.

Production growth and a new JV

During 2018, Murphy Oil produced 170,769 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a net basis when excluding volumes from its new Gulf of Mexico joint venture, which was up 5% from 2017 levels. When including volumes from MP GOM, an 80/20 JV between Murphy Oil (the operator) and Petrobras America, a subsidiary of Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Murphy Oil’s 2018 volumes climb up to 171,804 BOE/d net as that deal closed in December 2018.

Going forward, management expects Murphy Oil to produce between 202,000-210,000 BOE/d net this year, up 20% at the midpoint versus 2018 levels (when including volumes from the Gulf of Mexico JV in both years). A large part of that increase stems from the additional Gulf of Mexico volumes. Note that Murphy Oil agreed to pay $0.9 billion in cash upfront to Petrobras along with potential contingent payments of $150 million and agreeing to a $50 million carry at the St. Malo Field if certain enhanced oil recovery projects are sanctioned.

It appears Murphy Oil actually ended up paying less than $0.9 billion in cash upfront for that stake, likely due to the slide in oil prices from the date that the deal was announced to the date it closed. During Murphy Oil’s fourth quarter of 2018 conference call, management commented:

“When we closed the Gulf of Mexico transaction, we paid $470 million cash and then drew down $325 million on the new facility for a total consideration of $795 million. Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $390 million at year-end.”

Eagle Ford growth catalyst

Murphy Oil plans to increase its capital expenditure budget up to $1.25-1.45 billion this year from $1.19 billion in 2018, which is another reason why its upstream production volumes are expected to increase. Management has allocated $0.6 billion towards developing Murphy Oil’s liquids-rich Eagle Ford position in Texas in 2019, up 40% from last year. That will see the firm turn 90 operated wells online (I’m assuming gross wells) this year, up 80% from 2018 levels.

Keep in mind only 14 of those wells will be completed during the first quarter of this year, as most of the completions are occurring in Q2 and Q3 (when a combined 56 operated wells are expected to be turned online). There is usually a six-month delay between a ramp up in unconventional development activity and production growth, so it will take a modest amount of time for Murphy Oil’s Eagle Ford growth strategy to kick in. Short-cycle projects provide production uplifts much faster than other upstream developments, which can take years if not over a decade before reaching first-oil after getting sanctioned. Murphy Oil has a balance of both short- and long-cycle projects in its portfolio that is spread across conventional and unconventional upstream opportunities.

As an aside, Gulf Coast oil prices trade at a nice premium to light sweet crude deliveries to Cushing, Oklahoma. That premium is expected to trade between $3-6/barrel this year based on the premium Louisiana Light Sweet is commanding over West Texas Intermediate. Murphy Oil can capture that upside with ease due to the geographical proximity of the Eagle Ford play in South Texas to key Gulf Coast refining and export hubs.

Final thoughts

In light of West Texas Intermediate and Brent both trading well below their 2018 averages, Murphy Oil Corporation needs to be open to capital expenditure adjustments in the event oil prices move lower or simple stay where they are. While the increase in its 2019 capex budget needs to take into account its larger asset base now that the Gulf of Mexico JV deal has been completed, the expected ramp-up of its Eagle Ford development activity is clearly a bet on oil prices recovering from current levels. If that doesn't turn out to be the case, Murphy Oil Corporation will be increasing its output in a low pricing environment and that usually doesn't turn out well. Thanks for reading.