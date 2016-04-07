(Source: imgflip)

Each week I closely monitor the state of the economy because the macro fundamentals ultimately affect corporate fundamentals (revenue, earnings and cash flow growth) that determine the intrinsic value of any company, and thus eventually its share price.

One of the most critical reports I (and many other investors) watch is the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics or BLS. That's because strong job growth leads to rising wages and according to JPMorgan Asset Management, 68% of the US economy is driven by consumer spending (as of Q4 2018).

Well, the most recent jobs report had great news for economic (and stock market) bulls, which bodes well for stocks in general in the coming months, but especially four sectors in particular. So let's take a look at what the report showed and why you should consider adding to or initiating a position in the 10 undervalued dividend stocks highlighted in this article.

That's because they are each poised to do well over the next few months, in 2019, as well as for many years to come.

January's Jobs Report Was A Blowout...

The BLS job report is based on a monthly survey that has a margin of error of plus or minus 150K. That's why it's important not just to look at the headline figure but the two follow-on revisions to previous month estimates for net job creation.

For January, which included the longest partial government shutdown in history (35 days), the BLS estimates 304K net jobs were created, which is 139K above the 165K most economists/analysts expected. What about revisions for previous months?

November: revised up from 176K to 196K

December: revised down from 312K to 222K

Three-month average: 241K (vs 2018's average of 223K)

That acceleration in net job growth is especially impressive given how long our economic expansion is (in July it becomes the longest in US history) and the numerous growth risks we're facing (like the trade war).

Now that's not to say the trade war isn't having an effect, because it very well might be.

Since October, manufacturing net job growth has been steadily declining but it's still positive and over the past year 261,000 net jobs were created in this blue-collar sector. Note the large declines in 2016 were a result of the oil crash that hurt industrial firms that sell to the oil & gas sector.

With crude prices plunging as much as 45% between October and December, it's possible that this is also affecting the numbers so we can't assume tariffs are entirely to blame. With oil prices having recovered 32% off their December lows ($55 vs. $42), we will hopefully see a pickup in manufacturing job growth in the coming months.

But regardless, as long as net job growth is above 145K (natural growth rate in the labor force), the unemployment rate will fall and the labor market will tighten, creating stronger wage growth over time.

Mind you, the headline U3 unemployment rate actually increased from 3.9% to 4.0% in January (up from a recent low of 3.7%) BUT that's mostly because the labor participation rate increased by 0.5% over the past year. In other words, a strong job market and rising wages are finally bringing back workers who had abandoned hope of finding good employment, and so the small uptick in U3 unemployment is actually a very good thing.

What about wage growth which has been frustratingly slow for so long? Well the BLS estimates that January's average hourly wage increased 3.2% YOY but 3.4% YOY for non-supervisory positions (80% of workers). That's the best wage growth since 2007.

Historically, a healthy economy sees average wage growth of 3.5% to 4% (while keeping inflation at the Fed's 2% long-term target) and we're near those levels now. But mind you, average wage growth is being artificially depressed by about 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day. These are people at the highest point of their earnings and when they leave and get replaced by younger and lower-paid employees, the average wage growth figure looks worse than it actually is.

(Note last updated Dec 14, data not available due to shutdown)

This is why the best way to measure wage growth is actually a three-month rolling average of median wages (50% of workers make more and 50% make less). This factors out the boomer retirement factor. As you can see median wage growth hit a nine-year high in November, the last month for which we have data.

Once the shutdown data backlog is cleared, I expect that figure to rise to about 4.1% for January, given that wage growth for most people (non-supervisors which are what median data tracks) has been rising steadily over the past two months.

With inflation remaining stable at about 2% (1.8% for core inflation per the Fed's official metric) that level of wage growth means that Main Street is experiencing the best real wage growth in a decade right now.

And with the shutdown now over (eliminating a big recession risk), and positive news likely coming on the trade front, we might continue to see robust job growth in the coming months or even all of 2019. That would only further tighten the job market and keep wage growth steadily moving higher to the upper end of that healthy 3.5% to 4% range (per the BLS's official average metric) with median wage growth of about 4.5% to 5%.

So what does this objectively great news mean for investors? Nothing but good things.

... Which Bodes Well For Stocks In General But A Few Sectors In Particular

Now if there's one thing we know it's that the financial media loves to focus on the short term (because so many investors have this unfortunate bias). That's why you often see simplistic articles pointing out how one sector or another will benefit (or get crushed) from some popular theme or another.

"Trump elections is great for coal stocks!"

"Obama election will send solar panel makers soaring!"

"Retail Apocalypse will kill all retail stocks!"

"Rising rates are the death knell of REITs!"

"Trump Election is great for infrastructure stocks!"

But from time to time, the media does get it right including on Friday, February 1st when CNBC pointed out that blowout jobs reports (100K+ above expectations) tend to be good for the market over the short term.

(Source: CNBC)

But while stocks, in general, tend to benefit from strong job growth, four sectors, in particular, tend to do especially well, those that are economically sensitive so energy, basic materials, industrials, and financials.

But since jobs are actually a lagging indicator, and recessions are inevitable smart investors shouldn't try to short-term trade just any companies in those four sectors.

Rather it's crucial to always focus on quality first, meaning top names in each sector and industry, that can do well in both a strong economy, but survive a downturn with dividends intact (or even continue growing them). Next, you should consider valuation as well, because a high margin of safety will not just minimize the chances of losing money over time (if the thesis breaks) but also provide a nice valuation boost to maximize long-term total returns.

So with those four sectors in mind, here are my top 10 recommendations, culled from my extensive database of watchlists focused purely on low-risk, high-quality dividend growth stocks trading at attractive valuations.

Here Are The 10 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy To Cash In On Strong Job Growth

My new Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio or DVDGP (beating the market by 9.8% so far) is 100% focused on quality, low-risk dividend growth stocks trading at fair value or less (usually much less).

That's because a Yale study found that between 1881 and 2016, starting valuation had a big impact on future total returns out to 30 years. In other words, it's always a mistake to pay more than fair value, no matter how great a company might be.

In my weekly "best dividend stocks to buy series" (see the above link), I explain my valuation methodology in detail including with concrete examples. It's based on a system called dividend yield theory and it's been generating market-beating returns since 1966 for quality dividend stocks. I do not just use DYT to select what stocks are great buys today, but also to complete my valuation-adjusted total return model (historically, it predicts returns with about 20% margin of error for 5+ years, which is superior to any other model I've yet found).

So here are my top 10 recommendations for new money today off my wide assortment of watchlists, with companies in each sector ranked by their long-term total return potentials.

Energy

Antero Midstream (AMGP) - note merging with its MLP in Q1 to become America's fastest-growing midstream C-corp (will issue qualified dividends and use a 1099 tax form).

Forward yield (2019 guidance): 9.3%

Payout coverage ratio: 1.15 (1.1 or higher is safe in this industry) - self-funding business model

Leverage Ratio (Debt/Adjusted EBITDA): 2.0 by end of 2019 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Long-term dividend growth expected (per guidance): 37% in 2019, 18% to 25% 2020 through 2022

Discount To Fair Value: 48%

Upside To Fair Value: 92%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 37.3% CAGR

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - uses a K1 tax form

Forward yield: 8.1%

Payout coverage ratio: 1.75 (1.1 or higher is safe in this industry) - self-funding business model

Leverage Ratio: 4.5 by end of 2019 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Long-term distribution growth expected: 7%

Discount To Fair Value: 21%

Upside To Fair Value: 26%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 17.4%

MPLX (MPLX) - uses a K1 tax form

Forward yield: 7.3%

Payout coverage ratio: 1.47 (1.1 or higher is safe in this industry) - self-funding business model

Leverage Ratio: 3.8 (industry average 4.4, 5.0 or less is safe)

Long-term distribution growth expected: 6%

Discount To Fair Value: 16%

Upside To Fair Value: 19%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 15.1%

Basic Materials

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Forward yield: 4.5%

FCF payout ratio: 40% (40% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 1.8 (2.5 or less is safe for this industry)

Long-term dividend growth expected: 6.7%

Discount To Fair Value: 19%

Upside To Fair Value: 24%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 13.4%

Industrials

FedEx (FDX)

Forward yield: 1.5%

Payout ratio: 16% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 3.4 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry) - has safe BBB credit rating

Long-term dividend growth expected: 13.5%

Discount To Fair Value: 45%

Upside To Fair Value: 83%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 20.3%

Snap-On (SNA)

Forward yield: 2.3%

Payout ratio: 29% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 0.6 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry)

Long-term dividend growth expected: 9.8%

Discount To Fair Value: 30%

Upside To Fair Value: 43%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 15.7%

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - dividend king with 54 consecutive years of dividend growth

Forward yield: 3.0%

Payout ratio: 38% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 1.5 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry)

Long-term dividend growth expected: 9.3%

Discount To Fair Value: 30%

Upside To Fair Value: 43%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 15.5%

Financials

Lazard (LAZ)

Forward yield: 4.4%

Payout ratio: 37% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 0.8 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry)

Long-term dividend growth expected: 12.5%

Discount To Fair Value: 24%

Upside To Fair Value: 31%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 19.6%

Visa (V)

Forward yield: 0.7%

Payout ratio: 16% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 0.4 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry)

Long-term dividend growth expected: 17%

Discount To Fair Value: 0%

Upside To Fair Value: 0%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 17.7%

BlackRock (BLK)

Forward yield: 3.2%

Payout ratio: 50% (60% or less is safe for this industry)

Leverage Ratio: 0.0 (3.0 or less is safe for this industry) - net cash position

Long-term dividend growth expected: 11.3%

Discount To Fair Value: 21%

Upside To Fair Value: 27%

5-Year Total Return Potential (margin of error 20%): 17.2%

Bottom Line: Despite High Risks, The US Economy Is Still Strong And These 10 Dividend Stocks Are Poised To Profit

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a market timer and I'm well aware that CNBC's article was classic clickbait meant to drive interest from short-term-oriented traders. However, the underlying fact is that in a good economy, with strong and consistent job growth, energy, materials, industrials and financial companies indeed tend to do well.

Which is why, with AMGP, ET, MPLX, LYB, FDX, SNA, ITW, LAZ, V, and BLK trading at attractive prices today, these dividend stocks represent some of the best long-term income growth investors can make today. That's because they are not just likely to do well in the coming three months, but in 2019 and far beyond.

And when the next recession does finally hit (my best estimate is 18 to 25 months if current trends hold) each of these stocks is likely to at least maintain its dividend, but more likely keep growing it, thanks to a strong balance sheet, and safe payout ratio.

In other words, I only recommend low-risk dividend stocks that I am confident can provide safe and growing income across the entire economic cycle and these 10 stocks fit that bill nicely.