Insider buying more than doubled last week with insiders purchasing $37.61 million of stock compared to $11.46 million in the week prior. Selling also more than doubled with insiders selling $831.23 million of stock last week compared to $356.43 million in the week prior.
Sell/Buy Ratio: The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week dropped to 22.1. In other words, insiders sold more than 22 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week compares favorably with the prior week, when the ratio stood at 31.09.
Note: As mentioned in the first post in this series, certain industries have their preferred metrics such as same-store sales for retailers, funds from operations (FFO) for REITs and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels that provide a better basis for comparison than simple valuation metrics. However, metrics like Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Enterprise Value/EBITDA included below should provide a good starting point for analyzing the majority of stocks.
1. Biogen Inc. (BIIB): $330.91
Director Dr. Alexander J. Denner acquired 62,800 shares of this biotech company, paying $327.59 per share for a total amount of $20.57 million. These shares were purchased indirectly by Sarissa Capital Management GP LLC.
While Biogen is up significantly off its spring 2018 lows, which saw the stock dip below $250, the stock is still trading for less than 10 times EBITDA. Revenue continues to grow, but the growth is anemic on account of competitive pressure for its multiple sclerosis drugs. Margins and free cash flow are healthy and that probably explains why both the company and Dr. Denner are buying stock.
Dr. Denner started Sarissa Capital Management in 2012 after working as a healthcare portfolio manager at Icahn Capital. As of its Q3 2018 13-F filing, the fund had a concentrated portfolio worth $453.36 million, with more than 36% of its assets in Biogen. The fund also held positions in Innoviva (INVA) and Allergan (AGN). Dr. Denner also serves as the Chairman of the Board at The Medicines Company (MDCO).
|P/E: 15.33
|Forward P/E: 11.81
|Industry P/E: 29.45
|P/S: 4.96
|Price/Book: 5.07
|EV/EBITDA: 9.73
|Market Cap: $66.67B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 1,272,943
|52 Week Range: $249.17 - $388.67
2. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): $18.35
Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 215,260 shares of this oil & gas pipelines company, paying $17.99 per share for a total amount of $3.87 million. Mr. Kinder increased his stake by 0.09% to 235,427,613 shares with this purchase.
|P/E: 27.47
|Forward P/E: 16.68
|Industry P/E: 58.95
|P/S: 2.86
|Price/Book: 1.22
|EV/EBITDA: 12.22
|Market Cap: $40.5B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 16,108,512
|52 Week Range: $14.62 - $18.67
3. Discover Financial Services (DFS): $68.4
CEO and President Roger C. Hochschild acquired 30,000 shares of this credit card company, paying $66.67 per share for a total amount of $2 million. Mr. Hochschild increased his stake by 3.73% to 834,799 shares with this purchase.
|P/E: 8.78
|Forward P/E: 7.25
|Industry P/E: 16.84
|P/S: 2.39
|Price/Book: 2.03
|EV/EBITDA: N/A
|Market Cap: $22.64B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 2,423,342
|52 Week Range: $54.36 - $81.34
4. DISH Network Corporation (DISH): $30.44
Executive Vice President James DeFranco acquired 15,000 shares of DISH Network, paying $29.60 per share for a total amount of $444,000. Mr. DeFranco increased his stake by 1.02% to 1,488,529 shares with this purchase.
|P/E: 6.11
|Forward P/E: 12.32
|Industry P/E: 16.03
|P/S: 1.03
|Price/Book: 1.73
|EV/EBITDA: 9.95
|Market Cap: $14.24B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 3,267,508
|52 Week Range: $23.22 - $47.08
5. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB): $14.48
Shares of this bank holding company were acquired by 3 insiders:
|P/E: 11.68
|Forward P/E: 17.04
|Industry P/E: 18.6
|P/S: 2.97
|Price/Book: 1.18
|EV/EBITDA: N/A
|Market Cap: $581.46M
|Avg. Daily Volume: 280,473
|52 Week Range: $13.09 - $32.95
1. Adobe Inc. (ADBE): $247.38
Shares of Adobe were sold by 6 insiders:
|P/E: 47.57
|Forward P/E: 25.69
|Industry P/E: 39.5
|P/S: 13.36
|Price/Book: 12.89
|EV/EBITDA: 38.14
|Market Cap: $120.65B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 3,963,054
|52 Week Range: $179.34 - $277.61
2. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): $33.19
Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter for $31.82, generating $21.71 million from the sale.
|P/E: 24.48
|Forward P/E: 37.29
|Industry P/E: 25.67
|P/S: 8.79
|Price/Book: 3.9
|EV/EBITDA: 32.92
|Market Cap: $25.18B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 20,628,222
|52 Week Range: $24.1 - $47.79
3. Clarus Corporation (CLAR): $11.05
Executive Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 1,400,000 shares of this outdoor equipment and lifestyle products company for $10.83, generating $15.16 million from the sale.
|P/E: 34.64
|Forward P/E: 14.54
|Industry P/E: 27.78
|P/S: 1.59
|Price/Book: 2.01
|EV/EBITDA: 20.35
|Market Cap: $329.84M
|Avg. Daily Volume: 134,109
|52 Week Range: $6.35 - $12
4. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): $65.73
President & CEO August J. Troendle sold 207,991 shares of this diagnostics & research company for $63.17, generating $13.14 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by Medpace Investors, LLC.
|P/E: 39.84
|Forward P/E: 22.51
|Industry P/E: 95.96
|P/S: 3.8
|Price/Book: 4.14
|EV/EBITDA: 19.33
|Market Cap: $2.33B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 723,919
|52 Week Range: $31.75 - $66.83
5. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): $47.03
Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of this investment brokerage for $47.04, generating $11.76 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly through a trust.
|P/E: 19.2
|Forward P/E: 14.98
|Industry P/E: 33.26
|P/S: 6.27
|Price/Book: 3.52
|EV/EBITDA: N/A
|Market Cap: $63.51B
|Avg. Daily Volume: 8,184,525
|52 Week Range: $37.83 - $60.22
Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
