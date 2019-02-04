Shutterstock: Undervalued, But Slowing Growth Once Again A Concern

That said, Shutterstock looks undervalued on paper and could pop if revenue/earnings surprise to the upside in coming quarters.

Adobe's alternative solution is a clear threat and it remains to be seen if Shutterstock's value proposition can compete with Adobe long term.

While 2018 had seen an uptick in revenue growth for the first time in years, Enterprise revenue growth in Q3-18 fell sharply.

Overall Q3-18 revenue growth slightly missed expectations, but FY guidance was also reduced and the stock got hit as a result.

Thesis

When I first wrote about Shutterstock (SSTK) last year, I viewed it as a possible investment given its re-acceleration of revenue growth in 2018 compared to decelerating comps dating back to 2011.

However, the recent Q3-18 report is a reason to question the company's prospects for double-digit revenue growth moving forward. While overall revenue growth of 7.5% just narrowly missed estimates this quarter, the company's fastest growing revenue category - Enterprise - saw its growth rate cut in half, 14% vs. 30%+ a year ago and vs. 30%+ in the first two quarters of 2018.

The company says it is making strides to stabilize its Enterprise growth rate, but it is unclear what that growth rate will be. Taking a long-term view of this space, it's hard to see how Adobe Systems (ADBE) and its stock photo solution won't make more inroads into the market at the expense of Shutterstock.

Uptick In Growth, But Margins Still An Issue

For the first time since 2014, the company will see an annual increase in its revenue growth rate. The company guided for a 2018 revenue growth of 15.5% to 17.4% ($625-635 million) when the year began. On the Q3-18 call, the company tempered the high-end estimate by $5 mil to $630 mil.

Year Shutterstock Revenue Growth Rate 2015 30% 2016 16% 2017 15% 2018 (Expectation) 15.5-17%

Source: Company filings

Operating margins improved recently as the company has tried to make efficiency a greater priority. Q3-18 operating margin was 4.4% vs. 3.9% in Q3-17. However, for the first nine months of 2018, operating margins have worsened to 3.6% vs. 4.7% in the first nine months of 2017. This pales in comparison to company performance a few years ago. In 2013, full year operating margins exceeded 18%.

The company's stated goal is to achieve EBITDA margins in the mid-20% range, but EBITDA margins have also deteriorated in recent years.

Year EBITDA Margin 2018 (Expected) 16.7-16.8% 2017 15.8% 2016 19.3% 2015 20% 2014 21.7% 2013 22.3%

Source: Company filings

Sudden Drop-Off In Enterprise Revenue Growth

Though growth has re-accelerated this year, the company witnessed a strong deceleration in Enterprise revenue growth in Q3-18 and Enterprise growth came in below expectations. The Enterprise solution is a premium solution typically used by large businesses. Enterprise comprised 41% of revenue in Q3-18 and has been the primary growth driver for the company.

Quarter Enterprise Revenue Growth Q3-18 14.1% Q2-18 34.9% Q1-18 31% Q4-17 26% Q3-17 29%

An analyst on the Q3 call questioned the severe drop in Enterprise growth. The CEO said that both a data center move and a fire in Queens, NY, which affected the company's technology stack, may have disrupted the Enterprise user experience. Moving forward, the company expects Enterprise to generate double-digit revenue growth.

The Adobe Threat

Shutterstock is the market leader in online royalty-free stock photos that are available for purchase by news organizations, advertisers, marketers, etc. Shutterstock acts as an intermediary for photography sellers and buyers. Amateur and professional photographers upload their photos to the site and Shutterstock gives the photographer a cut of each sale of that image.

In 2015, Adobe entered the market by acquiring Fotolia, later rebranding it Adobe Stock. Adobe's entrance into the market was probably inevitable. Adobe is the dominant player in graphic design, video production, and publishing software. As Adobe stated in 2015, 85% of stock content users were users of Adobe software. And 90% of stock image photos in existence at the time were created with Adobe tools.

News of Adobe's 2014 Fotolia acquisition sent Shutterstock tumbling. In the years since, Shutterstock's revenue growth has contracted sharply - from 39% in 2014 to 13% in 2017 - and the stock has gotten crushed by the S&P 500, as the below chart illustrates. The stock had performed well in the first three quarters of 2018, appreciating nearly 30%, before getting crushed again after the Q3-18 report and the subsequent general market sell-off that closed out the year.

Adobe entered the market in 2015 with 40 million stock images vs. Shutterstock's library of 53 million and 2.5 million videos. Though both companies have grown their content libraries markedly since 2015, Adobe has a reputation of procuring and reselling higher quality content than Shutterstock.

I pieced together online records in my last article to note that Shutterstock's content library still dwarfed Adobe's. Recent library metric updates were provided by Shutterstock on the Q3 call, but Adobe didn't mention library content count on its recent call, though it has done so in the past.

Mid-2015 Library Image/Video Count Most Recent 2018 Library Image Count Shutterstock (as of Oct. 2018) 55.5 million 233 million Adobe Stock (as of June 2018) 40 million 100 million

If we're playing the long game, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Adobe does not become a more dominant player in the stock photo market. Adobe is a great company and has an iron grip on the market for content creation software. Adobe ($120B) is also much larger than Shutterstock ($1.4B) and has the resources to develop a solution over time that could dwarf Shutterstock on overall quality, content volume, and value.

Valuation

Despite the concerns laid out above, Shutterstock looks undervalued on paper. The company has been a strong cash generator and the company looks undervalued on a free cash flow basis. The company even paid out a special one-time dividend of $3 this year.

As a growth stock, the company also looks undervalued on an earnings growth basis. The company grew earnings 71% in the 12 months ending in Q3. That gets us a PEG ratio of under 0.50. A growth stock with a PEG of less than 1 can signify that a stock is undervalued. A stock trading at less than half of 1 could mean the stock is significantly undervalued.

If Shutterstock proceeds to surprise to the upside on revenue and earnings in coming quarters, the stock could pop.

Conclusion

Though the stock looks undervalued, I have concerns about the long-term viability of the company in the face of Adobe's competing solution. I will continue to follow the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.