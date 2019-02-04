Is Archer Daniels Midland A Good Investment?

The share price is down ~13% from its October 2018 high, which I believe warrants a deeper inspection of the company.

While I'd love to eventually have my own farm I have a feeling that's not a desire that's shared by most people. The fact of the matter is that Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is involved in the fundamental business of agricultural processing and go largely under the radar. Every day I'm sure I eat something that the business has had its hands on during some point of the process from the ground to my stomach.

Since Archer Daniels Midland's share price is around 13% below its 52-week high, I wanted to examine the company and see if the valuation makes sense to add this Aristocrat to my portfolio.

Dividend History

When I invest my cash into businesses, I want to be treated as I owned the entire company. That means if there's excess cash produced by operations I want management to send some of it my way to reward me for my ownership stake. That's why the dividend growth investing strategy appealed to me.

Archer Daniels Midland has paid and increased dividends for 43 consecutive years. That gives the company the title of Dividend Champion according to the late David Fish's CCC list.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Over 4 decades of dividend growth is outstanding. That's every year starting in 1975 and includes multiple recessions and business cycles, high interest rates, low interest rates, high inflation, the dot com boom and bust, the "Great Recession" and all other sorts of economic calamities du jour.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1995 can be found in the table below.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 1995 $0.0906 1996 $0.1511 66.77% 1997 $0.1587 5.00% 1998 $0.1666 5.00% 22.51% 1999 $0.1749 5.00% 5.00% 2000 $0.1837 5.00% 5.00% 15.18% 2001 $0.1929 5.00% 5.00% 5.00% 2002 $0.2200 14.07% 7.94% 6.76% 2003 $0.2400 9.09% 9.33% 7.57% 2004 $0.3000 25.00% 15.87% 11.39% 2005 $0.3400 13.33% 15.62% 13.11% 14.14% 2006 $0.4000 17.65% 18.56% 15.71% 10.22% 2007 $0.4600 15.00% 15.31% 15.90% 11.23% 2008 $0.5200 13.04% 15.21% 16.72% 12.06% 2009 $0.5600 7.69% 11.87% 13.30% 12.34% 2010 $0.6000 7.14% 9.26% 12.03% 12.57% 2011 $0.6550 9.17% 8.00% 10.37% 13.01% 2012 $0.7000 6.87% 7.72% 8.76% 12.27% 2013 $0.7600 8.57% 8.20% 7.89% 12.22% 2014 $0.9600 26.32% 13.59% 11.38% 12.33% 2015 $1.1200 16.67% 16.96% 13.30% 12.66% 2016 $1.2000 7.14% 16.45% 12.87% 11.61% 2017 $1.2800 6.67% 10.06% 12.83% 10.78% 2018 $1.3400 4.69% 6.16% 12.01% 9.93%

Table and calculations by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's Investor Relations. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Thus far management has shown a willingness to reward shareholders with dividend increases. The payout ratio has been on the climb on both a net income and free cash flow basis. From 2008 through 2017 the payout ratio based on earnings has averaged 31.7% while the free cash flow payout ratio over that same period has averaged 31.8%. The dividend is still well covered by earnings and free cash flow; however, the free cash flow coverage is a bit choppier than I'd have expected.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

How Does Archer Daniels Midland Make Money?

Archer Daniels Midland is a global leader in the agricultural commodity/products industry. The business is organized into 4 segments:

Origination Oilseeds Carbohydrate Solutions Nutrition

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's 3Q FY 2018 10-Q

Since Archer Daniels Midland primarily deals in agricultural product procurement, processing and shipping, the operations of the business are very much tied to the fluctuations of the prices of the underlying commodities. There's not much end product differentiation between Archer Daniels Midland and its competitors to demand higher profits; as such Archer Daniels Midland has to rely on operational efficiency and scale to stay ahead of competitors.

That being said, the underlying business itself doesn't see as much fluctuation as others that are more closely tied to the strength and direction of the economy. I might not buy a new computer or a new car during a recession or job loss, but you can rest assured I'll do my best to find a way to put food on the table and in my belly.

Diving Into The Numbers

Based on Archer Daniels Midland's dividend history I would venture to guess that the business model is quite strong. That being said, the dividend history is only one piece of the puzzle, so I will take a deeper look at the financials to understand how cash moves through the business.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

The first thing that stands out is how variable revenue has been over the last decade. From FY 2008 through FY 2017 revenue has declined 12.9% in total or 1.5% per year. That's despite rising 28.6% from FY 2008 through FY 2013.

The second thing that's readily apparent is how little cash flow generation Archer Daniels Midland has achieved on its revenues. Operating and free cash flows have both improved over the last decade; however, that's from a starting point of negative $3.20 B and $4.98 B, respectively.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

Archer Daniels Midland wouldn't exactly be confused for a "cash cow". Free cash flow margins have averaged just 1.1% over the last decade, topping out around 5.0%. I prefer for the companies I invest in to have at least 10% free cash flow margins and Archer Daniels Midland falls well short of that mark.

Another view of profitability is the free cash flow return on invested capital. The FCF ROIC is the annual return of the excess cash that one could pull out of the business under the current capital structure. I've also included the FCF ROIC Net which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from the equity and total debt. I want to see FCF ROIC over 10% and the higher the better.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

Archer Daniels Midland hasn't exactly been the model of consistency in terms of FCF ROIC with the average FCF ROIC over the last decade coming in at 3.8%. However, an encouraging sign is that when free cash flow margins expand to 4-5% the FCF ROIC skyrockets higher into the mid-teens. That being said, I do prefer consistency in operations from my investments.

While I'm aware that reasonable levels of debt can make things easier for companies, I'm also well aware that debt can introduce an unnecessary burden when times get tough. Archer Daniels Midland has improved its balance sheet over the last decade with debt representing ~30% of the current capital structure. For a commodity-based business such as Archer Daniels Midland with larger variance in operations from year to year, the debt levels need to be managed more closely than is necessary for businesses with steadier operations.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

In order to see how Archer Daniels Midland uses its free cash flow I examine a few variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): The traditional calculation operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less cash spent on repurchasing shares.

Ideally, a company will maintain positive FCFaDB more often than not since that would mean there is excess cash above what is needed to maintain and grow the business as well as pay shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. For any given year the FCFaDB is less important due to fluctuations in free cash flow as well as needs for cash; however, the general trend is what I consider to be more important. A company can't continually run negative FCFaDB without impairing equityholders.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

As we saw earlier Archer Daniels Midland's free cash flow isn't exactly a model of consistency. Since FY 2008 annual free cash flow has averaged $0.89 B for a total of $8.86 B.

With a fluctuating free cash flow it shouldn't be surprising to see the FCFaD swinging wildly as well. Archer Daniels Midland has paid out a total of $5.13 B in dividends over that period. Over the entire decade Archer Daniels Midland's FCFaD has totaled a positive $3.732 B. A net positive is still good to see; however, once again it's the consistency that's lacking.

The FCFaDB has also swung from very positive to very negative for any given year. Archer Daniels Midland has spent a total of $6.163 B on share repurchases over the last decade. That puts the aggregate FCFaDB for the last 10 years at -$2.431 B.

Image by author; data sourced from Archer Daniels Midland's SEC filings.

The share count has indeed fallen over the last decade as the share repurchases progressed. The shares outstanding have decreased by a total of 11.5% from the end of FY 2008 through the end of FY 2017 which is approximately a 1.3% annual decline. That being said, due to the variable free cash flow and net negative FCFaDB, I would expect share repurchases to be lower going forward or else management will be forced to access the capital markets until cash flow generation improves.

Valuation

Archer Daniels Midland has a long history of performing well over time; however, it doesn't quite meet the year to year consistency that I prefer from my investments. That being said, Archer Daniels Midland can only control what it can, meaning improving the business. The problem is that its business is primarily commodity-based, meaning it has little differentiation between its end products and competitors so it's all about price for customers and scale for businesses.

That doesn't mean that Archer Daniels Midland can't make a good investment - just that the valuation has to be right and more attention needs to be paid to the position in the overall business/commodity pricing cycle.

One of the methods that I like to use to determine the valuation is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends, applying a reasonable valuation on those future earnings and determining if the expected return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to announce earnings of $3.56 for FY 2018 and $3.65 for FY 2019. According to Morningstar, analysts are expecting 11.1% per year earnings growth over the next 5 years although given the nature of the commodity-based business and the general variance in operations I'm reluctant to expect growth that high. For the sake of being conservative I'll use a 5-year earnings growth rate of 6.0% per year for the next 5 years and 4.5% for the following 5 years.

I've assumed that Archer Daniels Midland will target a ~38% payout ratio based off net income for its dividends. That's in line with the expected payout ratio for FY 2018.

To determine the expected P/E valuation range I let history be my guide. Archer Daniels Midland's P/E ratio has varied wildly, much like business operations. As you can see in the following chart, market participants have historically valued Archer Daniels Midland's earnings between ~5x-24x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 10x-25x.

Data by YCharts

The following tables show the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Archer Daniels Midland could provide given the assumptions above play out. I've assumed a purchase of shares at $45 per share.

The return calculations are run for the next 5 years, the end of FY 2023, and 10 years, the end of FY 2028.

Due to the big adjustment in earnings growth rate, I'm including the MARR analysis results using the analyst estimate for forecast growth over the next 5 years of 11.1% with 4.5% growth for the following 5 years.

In addition, I like to determine target purchase prices assuming a 10% and 15% discount rate using the various P/E ratios. A purchase at these prices should generate ~10% or ~15% internal rates of return, respectively, assuming the above growth assumptions are met.

Conclusion

On February 1, I added shares of Archer Daniels Midland to my FI Portfolio at $44.90. It was a small position due to available cash being pretty light so it's not a big commitment; however, I'm happy with the valuation and believe returns over time should be solid from these levels.

The primary reasons for the purchase were siding with the business and management and the 43-year dividend growth history. For any given year the operations of the business are likely to fluctuate quite significantly although that gives investors with a long-term vision to capitalize since that typically leads to a more variable stock price as investor emotions wax and wane for the next quarter or two of results instead of focusing on the bigger picture.

I believe the valuation is attractive here even if growth just kind of grinds higher between 4-5% over time and should growth come in anywhere near the analyst estimates then returns will be supercharged.

As a commodity-based company, Archer Daniels Midland just doesn't have much end-product differentiation to generate excess profits. Rather it has to rely on scale and efficiency to differentiate from its competitors. Of course, some bigger picture tailwinds sure do help.

Data by YCharts

As you can see in the above chart, corn and soybean prices are near the low points of the last decade. If those prices hold then Archer Daniels Midland shouldn't see much margin compression from its already depressed levels assuming that operations aren't severely negatively affected.

The other potential tailwind for both commodity prices and Archer Daniels Midland's cash flow is the current strength of the U.S. dollar. I have no idea if/when the U.S. dollar will lose some of its strength; however, with it currently sitting near the highs of the last decade I'm more inclined to believe it will fall rather than rise from here.

In summary, I believe that Archer Daniels Midland looks attractive here for investors with a 5-10 year horizon. The valuation is depressed and near its lowest levels over the last 10 years which has pushed the dividend yield up to near its highest levels over that same time. Those reasons in conjunction with the potential macro tailwinds make Archer Daniels Midland an interesting investment candidate.

I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

