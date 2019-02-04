Merger Arbitrage Mondays - February 4, 2019

Genworth Financial and China Oceanwide Holdings Group extend the previous deadline of January 31, 2019 to March 15, 2019.

The merger of TCF Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation.

Merger activity increased last week with two new deals announced and eleven pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 28 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 30 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 69 Total Deal Size $596.37 billion

New Deals:

The merger of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) for $4.89 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Versum Materials stockholders will receive 1.120 shares of Entegris for each existing Versum Materials share. The merger of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for $5 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock for each share of TCF common stock.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.24 03/31/2019 79.03% 524.49% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $10.5 03/31/2019 28.57% 189.61% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $6.84 06/30/2019 16.96% 42.40% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.14 $6.22 06/30/2019 14.81% 37.03% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.84 03/15/2019 12.19% 114.09% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) $99.89 $89.67 09/30/2019 11.40% 17.48% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $48.39 $44.88 06/30/2019 7.81% 19.54% TAHO 11/14/2018 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) $4.10 $3.81 02/26/2019 7.61% 126.28% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (NYSE:IBM) $190.00 $178.38 12/31/2019 6.51% 7.21% GPIC 11/28/2018 Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A) $13.75 $12.93 06/30/2019 6.34% 15.85%

