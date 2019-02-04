Asia-Pacific: The Week Ahead (Feb. 4 - 11)

Summary

Activity on the Asia-Pacific calendar will continue to gather momentum in the week ahead, despite several market closures in observance of the Spring Festival and Lunar New Year.

Among the events, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its interest rate decision,after electing in early December to leave its cash rate unchanged at 1.5%.

While RBA governor Philip Lowe had touted Australia's stronger-than-expected terms of trade, he said most commodities prices had suffered a downturn, including the significant plunge in oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee is also on tap to make an interest rate decision, along with the Reserve Bank of India.

On the corporate front, earnings season rolls on, with several companies lined up, including Panasonic, Toyota Motor, SoftBank and Japan Tobacco.