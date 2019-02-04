Why 'The Texas Instruments' Will Beat 'The Verizons' For Retirement Income

The optimal retirement mix may be a nice blend of dividend payers that offer a decent yield and business growth that leads to dividend growth.

In the end, retirement success will come down to the long-term business success of the companies that you hold, and the risk of your overall portfolio.

Retirees love to look at the income and perhaps 'live off of the income' to help protect their capital.

Retirement funding success or optimization comes down to the overall growth of the portfolio. It does not matter if you simply spend the cash dividends, or spend a combination of the cash dividends plus share harvesting to create 'homemade dividends'. Your spend rate will be determined by the total return growth of your portfolio.

Dividends + Capital Appreciation = Retirement Funding

Growth is good. Businesses with a growth model and growth potential is more than good for the retirement stage.

Here's an example of a wonderful growth company with an exaggerated spend rate. Here's Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a $1,000,000 starting value with an $8000 monthly spend. Obviously, that's a 9.6% annual spend rate. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. The spend rate is not inflation adjusted.

If one was income-oriented and wanted to live off of the dividends by way of a very generous dividend-paying telecom company such as Verizon (VZ), here's what the portfolio income would have 'looked like' over that 5-year period.

That retiree would have started 2014 with a near 4.4% yield available for spending and they would have received some modest 'raises' along the way with the yield climbing to 4.8% in 2018 according to Portfolio Visualizer. That's awesome, solid, count me in on some of that reliable and growing income. In fact, I hold a telco basket in my Canadian Wide Moat 7 Dividend Growth Portfolio by way of Bell Canada (BCE) and Telus (TU).

But obviously, that income available for the retiree absolutely pales in comparison to the total yield available by way of a growth stock such as Apple or Texas Instruments (TXN). In fact, the Apple share harvesting above left a lot on the table as well. There was much more room available to create even more Apple dividends.

And certainly, we are talking about harvesting, making hay while the sun shines brightly for the most part.

Let's have a look at Texas Instruments. That's a company that we hold by way of my Dividend Achievers (VIG) index skimming exercise when I Bought Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking.

I also hold Apple, that is one of my 3 US Stock Picks. For those who excel at math, you'll see that we hold 18 companies. And certainly, I began my new semi-retirement life-work stage with a harvesting of Apple shares that funded two trips over the last year.

Texas Instruments might be in the sweet spot for a retiree that is seeking a reasonable dividend, very impressive dividend growth all supported by a long-term business growth story. Here's the recent history on revenues and profits according to Morningstar. Here's the 5-year total return picture for Texas Instruments. That obviously creates an incredible opportunity for retirement funding. In fact, the opportunity is more generous than what was presented by Apple.

And Texas Instruments will currently provide a very generous yield of 3%. The dividend growth rate is very impressive according to the Seeking Alpha dividend stats page.

Put that decent yield together with that impressive dividend growth rate, and if history repeats, Texas Instruments might again beat the pants off of the Verizon's and AT&T's (T) on dividend income alone; never mind the total income return potential that makes these Telco giants look like retirement pipsqueaks. All you would have to do is be patient with the income growth.

Here's Texas Instruments vs. Verizon over a 5-year period. Of course, the dividends are being harvested and spent as we're in that retirement stage. In this example, we start with a $10,000 portfolio value.

Portfolio 1 is Texas Instruments. Portfolio 2 is Verizon.

As you can see it does not take long for Texas Instruments to blow the doors off of Verizon for income alone. One could have harvested a few TXN shares as well early in the process and that would not have greatly impacted the Dividend Catch Up Rate. Yes, I just made up that term that will one day be a staple for dividend growth retirees.

Hey Jerry, what's your current dividend catch up rate with Microsoft (MSFT) vs. AT&T?

Even those who seek income might consider this type of growthier dividend growth company. As for the additional share harvesting of a dividend growth stock that might be required early in the process to make up for the lesser starting dividend yield, have a read of For Retirees A Most Compelling Case For Dividend Growth and Modest Yield.

The share harvesting might be modest and only required for a few years, and again will not impact the health of the underlying dividend income and dividend growth catch-up story.

That said, in unusual circumstances, we should be prepared to change course and alter our plan. As Frederick Vettese suggests in Retirement Income For Life: Getting More Without Saving More, we should be prepared to employ a dynamic spending plan. That might be required with a total income retirement funding approach or a living-off-the-dividends approach.

On the flipside, we might take advantage of the good years and spend more when the markets offer more. That may also be beneficial if you get lucky in the early years of retirement and hit a very fortunate start date - see the last several years of US stocks' market returns. We typically spend more in our early years in retirement, and then spending declines from 70 and beyond and continues to fall as health and other issues impact our want or ability to spend.

On Texas Instruments vs, Verizon, let's get to that knockout blow.

Over the last several years, here's an exaggerated spend rate of $8000 monthly on that $1,000,000 starting value. Of course, Verizon held up quite well as well, and we can see how much was left on the Verizon table for a living off of the dividends retiree.

Portfolio 1 is Texas Instruments.

Portfolio 2 is Verizon.

The 'Perfect' Mix

The optimal retirement mix might be a blend of the generous income and these growthier dividend growth stocks. Growth is good for the retiree. They might even access that growth by way of a mid cap fund (IJH). It does not have to be those growthier Dividend Achievers.

And of course we do need to manage that sequence of returns risk. The entire basket of Achievers offered some lesser volatility and drawdown in the Great Recession. A retiree might then add some shock absorbers to that mix by way of TLT or a broad-based bond index such as AGG.

Here's Portfolio 1 - VIG at 80% and TLT at 20% through the last recession with an aggressive 4.5% spend rate, inflation adjusted.

And while we should be prepared for major corrections, we should also keep in mind that 2008-2009 was the steepest correction in our lifetime. While we should be prepared, we might not live our retirement life in fear. We might spend at a generous rate and be prepared for any needed adjustments. And again, monies might have more personal value in our early retirement years.

If you are ever with any doubt contact a fee-for-service advisor that you trust with your life (savings).

Why Not Give Your Income Core A Boost?

You might be better served over the longer term with the inclusion of some growthier stocks that today only offer a modest yield.

Step back and look at the big picture.

More total income = more better.

