Fully Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q4 2018 (Includes February 2019-April 2019 Dividend Projection)

Finally, I will project AGNC’s dividend per share rate for February-April 2019. In addition, my current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 12/31/2018 and discuss trends that have occurred during January 2019 impacting the sector.

Most of AGNC’s reported account figures were close-very close to my projections. However, I was disappointed by quarterly moves made by management when it comes to the company’s derivatives portfolio.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and four other sector peers regarding quarterly BV fluctuations.

On 1/30/2019, AGNC reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018. AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($443) million and a non-tangible BV as of 12/31/2018 of $17.54 per common.

Introduction/Recap:

On 1/30/2019, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018. AGNC reported a net loss of ($804) million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $361 million, a comprehensive (total) loss of ($443) million, a non-tangible book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2018 of $17.54 per common share, and a tangible BV as of 12/31/2018 of $16.56 per common share.

In my prior AGNC Q4 2018 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the fourth quarter of 2018: 1) net loss of ($305) million; 2) OCI of $315 million; and 3) comprehensive income of $10 million. In my prior AGNC Q4 2018 and 1/11/2019 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a non-tangible and tangible BV as of 12/31/2018 of $18.40 and $17.40 per common share, respectively.

While I correctly projected AGNC would report a decrease in BV during the fourth quarter of 2018, the actual severity of the decrease was larger than I anticipated. As such, I believe AGNC’s quarterly results were an underperformance; mainly when it comes to quarterly valuation fluctuations. This underperformance solely stems from the valuation fluctuations within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio.

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

mREIT Sector Q4 2018 Comparative BV Results:

Through 2/1/2019, four other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public audited/estimated BV per share amounts as of 12/31/2018. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and four other mREIT companies during the fourth quarter of 2018 (in order of smallest to largest percentage decrease; non-tangible BV where applicable):

1) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q4 2018 BV decrease of (0.95%). Will modestly-notably outperform most sector peers due to the following: 1) maintained a lower hedging coverage ratio vs. other agency mREIT peers (positive impact); 2) accretive quarterly share repurchases (positive impact); 3) all derivative instruments towards the shorter end of the yield curve (positive impact; less severe decrease in valuations); 4) reduced prepayments on adjustable-rate mortgages (“ARM”) (positive impact as overall rates/yields decreased); and 5) favorable price fluctuations on agency MBS (positive impact vs. non-agency and other mortgage-related investments).

2) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q4 2018 non-tangible and tangible BV decrease of (8.21%) and (8.02%), respectively (reasoning will be provided below).

3) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Company estimated Q4 2018 BV decrease of (9.52%). Will underperform most sector peers due to the following: 1) majority of derivative instruments towards the intermediate end of the yield curve (negative impact); 2) extremely high hedging coverage ratio versus sector peers (negative impact); 3) net (short) to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) position throughout quarter (negative impact during the second half of the quarter); 4) minor BV accretion through stock repurchases (positive impact); and 5) higher proportion of higher coupon MBS vs. most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (negative impact; less enhanced valuation gains).

4) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) (hybrid mREIT): Company estimated Q4 2018 BV decrease of (10.81%). Will underperform most sector peers due to the following: 1) majority of derivative instruments towards the intermediate end of the yield curve (negative impact); 2) extremely high hedging coverage ratio versus sector peers (negative impact); and 3) higher proportion of agency commercial MBS vs. most agency peers (negative impact; less enhanced valuation gains versus residential MBS).

5) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Company estimated Q4 2018 BV decrease of (11.20%). Will underperform most sector peers due to the following: 1) majority of derivative instruments towards the intermediate end of the yield curve (negative impact); 2) high hedging coverage ratio versus sector peers (negative impact); and 3) higher proportion of agency hybrid multifamily MBS vs. all agency peers (negative impact; less enhanced valuation gains versus fixed-rate agency residential MBS).

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better compare and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $580 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $604 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a minor outperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I correctly projected AGNC’s average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would notably increase during the fourth quarter of 2018. AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount similar to what I anticipated. I projected AGNC’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio would increase by $11.9 billion. In comparison, AGNC increased the company’s quarterly average on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by $12.8 billion. A larger quarterly on-balance sheet MBS average directly calculates to higher accrued interest income being recorded. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were very close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (fairly consistent movement amongst most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $400 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $418 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans modestly increased during the fourth quarter of 2018. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 2.30% as of 9/30/2018. This rate increased to 2.79% as of 12/31/2018. This percentage “spiked” during December 2018 as broader market volatility negatively impacted short-term funding rates. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above). As a direct result of AGNC increasing the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by an amount slightly greater than what I anticipated (discussed in the previous account), management also increased its average quarterly repurchase loan agreements by an amount slightly greater than what I anticipated. A larger quarterly repurchase loan agreement average directly calculates to higher accrued interest expense being recorded.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a minor net loss of ($75) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a slightly less severe net loss of ($24) million. I believe this was only a minor outperformance due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2018 ($84.3 billion).

Fourth, let us discuss the account that basically caused AGNC’s underperformance when compared to my expectations. My projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net loss of ($1.04) billion. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of ($1.63) billion. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account when it comes to valuation fluctuations, there is typically a larger variance when discussing AGNC’s derivatives portfolio. However, the amount of this quarterly variance was alarming/disappointing.

I would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a combined gross notional balance of ($78.5) billion as of 12/31/2018. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all these derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Simply put, most of the assumptions I used to project the change in valuations within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio “deviated” from the company’s actual risk management strategy. Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, this net variance mainly consisted of a less enhanced valuation gain/more severe valuation loss within the company’s TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, and U.S. Treasury securities. This was due to the fact AGNC modestly decreased (proportionately speaking) the company’s net long TBA MBS position during the quarter (led to a less enhanced valuation gain versus my projection), a modest increase to the company’s interest rate payer swaps position (led to a more severe valuation loss versus my projection), and a notable increase to its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities position (led to a more severe valuation loss versus my projection).

I projected AGNC would report a net valuation gain (loss) of $120, ($635), ($95), and ($425) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain (loss) of $64, ($1,021), ($65), and ($611) million regarding the company TBA MBS, interest rate payer swaps, interest rate payer swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities, respectively.

Regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps and U.S. Treasury securities, I projected the company would, at worst, maintain or even slightly-modestly decrease its net (short) position during the fourth quarter of 2018 to account for the decreased probability of a notable rise in LIBOR/U.S. Treasury yields during 2019. However, AGNC modestly-notably increased the company’s net (short) interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities (proportionately speaking) during the quarter. A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s derivatives portfolio is provided later in the article.

Fifth, let us discuss AGNCs MBS/investment portfolio. When combining AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”) and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts together, I projected the company would report an unrealized net valuation gain of $965 million regarding the company’s entire MBS/investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined unrealized net valuation gain of $1.04 billion. In my professional opinion, these accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 12/31/2018 ($84.3 billion), I believe only having a $79 million variance within these combined accounts is a hard feat to accomplish. If one were to include the $56 million underperformance within the company’s TBA MBS portfolio (discussed in the account above), this variance would further decrease to only $23 million. This very minor MBS/investment outperformance is due to a combination of a slightly higher quarterly average securities balance versus my projection (discussed earlier) and a portfolio comprised of a slightly higher proportion of specified pools versus generic MBS (obtained through a prior TBA MBS net long position). A detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s MBS portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $0, $15, and $10 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $0, $11, and $8 million, respectively.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $10 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($443) million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.54 and $16.56 per common share versus my projection of $18.40 and $17.40 per common share, respectively. Both projections were a disappointment when compared to my expectations.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight via “free to the public” articles). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC notably increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while modestly decreasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the fourth quarter of 2018. However, due to the fact management increased AGNC’s capital base via the company’s “bulk” and “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offerings during the quarter, its non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage only slightly increased from 7.7x as of 9/30/2018 to 8.5x as of 12/31/2018 (capital raises decrease leverage if a company’s total investment balance remains unchanged). As stated earlier, this ultimately led to AGNC reporting accrued interest income and expense slightly above my projections.

To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s combined on- and off-balance sheet agency MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC Agency MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2018 Versus 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 12/31/2018 versus 9/30/2018, the company had a net par value decrease in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.3), ($0.1), ($0.2), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), $0, and $0 billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($0.6) billion (rounded). AGNC had a combined net par value decrease in the company’s 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings of less than ($0.1) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.3), ($0.6), $7.3, $2.9, less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $9.3 billion.

As a direct result of decreasing AGNC’s lower coupon MBS while increasing its proportion of higher coupon MBS, management was able to increase the company’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) by 0.05% during the fourth quarter of 2018. This should be considered a modest increase in WAC during just one quarter. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. This strategy also partially offsets the recent notable rise in borrowing costs. Now let us analyze AGNC’s derivatives portfolio as of 12/31/2018.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the fourth quarter of 2018, AGNC basically maintained the company’s elevated hedging coverage ratio. Since AGNC increased the company’s investment portfolio, this means management added to its combined net (short) derivatives position during this quarter. As discussed earlier, this ultimately led to more severe valuation loss within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio versus my expectations. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (12/31/2018 Versus 9/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 95% as of 9/30/2018. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio remained relatively unchanged at 94% as of 12/31/2018. When I projected AGNC’s quarterly valuation fluctuation within the company’s derivatives portfolio, I assumed management would have decreased its hedging coverage ratio to approximately 80% as of 12/31/2018. This was my “line of reasoning” as events unfolded in real time. This especially holds true due to the negative carry risk associated with adding to a net (short) position in December. My reasoning for a reduced hedging coverage ratio was that the risk of higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields quickly abated during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018.

As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. However, this particular strategy is detrimental to BV in a declining interest rate environment which is exactly what occurred during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018. Of course, other factors are at play but I am keeping it brief/simple for purposes of this discussion.

AGNC proportionately increased the company’s net (short) position in interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities during the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, the weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly increased from 5.8 years as of 9/30/2018 to 6.0 years as of 12/31/2018. If there was no activity within a derivatives portfolio during any given quarter, the portfolio’s weighted average tenor/maturity would decrease by roughly (0.3) years. As such, one can come to the conclusion AGNC added some longer-dated hedges during the quarter which also attributed to the company’s more severe valuation decrease when compared to my projection.

Conclusions Drawn:

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $10 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($443) million. When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a non-tangible and tangible BV of $17.54 and $16.56 per common share versus my projection of $18.40 and $17.40 per common share, respectively. Both projections were a disappointment when compared to my expectations.

However, all but one account I projected was close-very close to actual reported results. With the modest decrease to AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position, along with the modest net (short) increase within the company’s remaining combined derivatives instruments, the company reported a more severe valuation loss versus my projection.

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, will be near average when it comes to BV fluctuations. However, I also believe AGNC (and basically all fixed-rate agency mREIT peers) will underperform when compared to most hybrid and multipurpose mREIT peers.

Management’s continued cautious viewpoint regarding AGNC’s risk management strategy via a continued high hedging coverage ratio during the fourth quarter of 2018 negatively impacted BV through extremely severe derivative valuation losses which were only partially offset by MBS/investment net valuation gains.

However, contrary to the fourth quarter of 2018, during January 2019 there was a more “muted”/slightly positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuation fluctuations. As such, I am projecting most (if not all) of the mREIT sector likely experienced a flat-modest increase in BV during January 2019.

When it comes to dividend considerations, I believe AGNC reported a slightly weaker quarter versus my expectation. AGNC’s net spread and net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, when excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization adjustment, was $0.53 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2018. This was a ($0.08) per share decrease when compared to the prior quarter. In comparison, I projected AGNC’s net spread and NDR income would be $0.56 per common share or a quarterly decrease of ($0.05) per share. The ($0.03) variance (at the lower end of my projected range) was solely due to lower quarterly NDR income being generated versus my projection. This was the direct result of AGNC continuing to decrease the company’s net long TBA MBS position during the quarter (discussed earlier).

I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s MBS/investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). While this was a ($0.08) per share decrease when compared to the prior quarter, this was only ($0.01) per share below AGNC’s monthly dividends totaling $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

However, management has recently stated they are now more comfortable operating with higher leverage when compared to the past couple of years due to the overall outlook on mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. Along with a full quarter’s worth of interest being accrued on newly purchased MBS/investments and a projected increase to AGNC’s net long TBA MBS position during the first quarter of 2019, I still believe the company’s monthly dividend rate of $0.18 per common share will be stable through at least April 2019. This includes the notion that borrowing costs will begin to “plateau” at some point during 2019 (“worst case” scenario a more gradual increase when compared to 2017-2018). As such, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for February-April 2019:

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for February 2019: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for March 2019: 75%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for April 2019: 75%

However, readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2019 dividend will still be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article. Readers should also to continue to pay attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) stance on future monetary policy (Federal [Fed] Funds Rate decisions).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/1/2019; $17.80 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately three weeks ago). This CURRENT BV projection includes accounting for AGNC’s January 2019 dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend was 1/30/2019).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD (however very close to my SELL range)since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $17.80 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.45 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of 2017) and possible increases during 2019 due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the continued “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 2/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on ORC.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, and 10/12/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, and $17.235 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.585 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (TWO) Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $16.83 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of January 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 39 total positions (updated monthly; multiple positions in one stock count as one position [no realized total losses]). The modest increase in both percentages, when compared to December 2018, was due to the fact my position in several stocks once again turned modestly-notably positive (mainly due to the recent market rally). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final Note: I am currently "teaming up" per se with Colorado Wealth Management to provide additional data/insight within the mREIT sector. While I currently cover 20 mREIT peers (which includes having detailed modeling/valuation projections for each company), due to time constraints via my professional career and analysis of other stocks/sectors, I cannot provide detailed coverage for each mREIT company in a quarterly "solo" article. As such, through this new collaboration, I am providing intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREIT companies I cover (including AGNC) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREIT companies I cover. A list of all stocks I cover at Seeking Alpha (S.A.) is provided within my profile page. This very informative (and “premium”) information/projections are provided through Colorado's existing S.A. Marketplace service. This new service will only have a minimal impact to my existing mREIT coverage and no impact on my existing business development (“BDC”)/other sector coverage. This will also not impact my real-time stock purchases and sales disclosures which I provide to readers through the StockTalks feature of S.A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ARR, CMO, DX, MORL, NYMT, ORC, or REM.