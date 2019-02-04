Facebook: Defying The Doubters

Background: I first invested in Facebook (FB) shortly after the IPO. Whilst I have since reduced the position by around 2/3 (it was very large at initiation) to re-allocate the capital to other stocks, I’ve held the shares through the Cambridge Analytica scandal and continue to believe in the company’s long-term prospects.

During 2018 Facebook had to spend more to make the business more compliant mainly with respect to data privacy and content governance. Investment also increased in video messaging and an encrypted private messaging service, which is highly valued by users. As a result, management announced a reduction in guidance on future operating margins in Q4 2018 nearer to 35% as opposed to 44% in the previous quarter. Much of this decline was driven by additional headcount in safety and security which increased from 10,000 at the start of 2017 to more than 30,000 by the end of 2018. The company also invested over $10bn in new servers to expand its video product offering which necessitates material infrastructure to host resource-intensive content. These headwinds, allied with negative publicity around the handling of the Cambridge Analytica data security scandal, increased cost and in some cases reduced revenues, which led to a contraction in the stock’s multiple. However, the core fundamentals of the business remain healthy and management focus is beginning to shift from compliance and governance towards engagement and growth.

I believe the key metric investors should focus on are engagement and average revenue per user (i.e. how much advertisers are paying to engage with individual users). Let’s explore each in turn.

Engagement

Overall, the size of the user base is 2.7bn across Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger but how engaged are these users? A key measure of engagement is to simply take the number of daily active users (DAUs) and divide this figure by the number of monthly active users (MAUs). This measure is reported by the company in its quarterly presentations but only for the core Facebook property. Despite the negative publicity the company endured during 2018, this metric has stayed at 66% for the last nine quarters. For reference, most other social media platforms have DAU/MAU metrics below 40%. Whilst reporting metrics for Instagram are not disclosed, Zuckerberg did mention on the Q4 18 call that Instagram has surpassed 500m daily active stories. Numerous media outlets report how Instagram is crushing Snapchat. Anecdotally, I have witnessed many of my 20-something friends shifting away from Snapchat and embracing Instagram.

ARPU Trends

Sell-side analysts, who seem to change their recommendations on Facebook as often as American teenagers post selfies, are often quick to point out how Facebook, along with Google, have saturated the online advertising market and their share of global advertising spend has peaked. I would argue both companies have actually expanded the market and levelled the playing field. Small businesses can reach their target market with tremendous precision using Facebook Ads. Advertisers, who never previously had the budget or means to access mass media channels, can target niche audiences with specific interests. Consider the effectiveness of FB ads for a local concert promoter, an online jewellery store, a dating coach, or a coffee festival organiser. Two million advertisers are using stories across the family of FB apps to access customers. Hence, while the global ad pie is around $560bn, of which around 25% goes to Google and Facebook (according to Statista), there is no reason to believe both companies have maxed out their share or this will somehow mean revert. Google and FB have expanded the addressable market through targeted, niche micro-advertising campaigns.

Driven by its 7 million advertisers world-wide, ad revenue grew 36% year-on-year in Q4 18. ARPU increased to $7.37 or annualised at $24.96. Currently, FB is monetising each of their US customers at $111.97 p.a. but European customers at $36.68 and Asian located customers at just $10.71. There is scope for a levelling of the regional disparity over time. FB has also not monetised WhatsApp customers or the potential for e-commerce which could become significant revenue sources.

Now let’s consider the company’s moat.

There is a basic network effect inherent in social media platforms which bring together users to share content and interact. As the number of nodes in the network increase, the value of the overall network is enhanced. Once the network is firmly established it is very difficult to usurp. Likes and followers represent valuable social currency which provide users with instant gratification and positive dopamine hits. Validation-seeking behaviour (illustrated most visibly by the selfie-culture) is a key driver of ongoing engagement. Whilst less widely publicised, there is a voyeuristic aspect to the portal. People like to stay up to date with not only what their friends are doing but also people who they have some kind of positive (or negative) emotional connection (think crushes, ex-boyfriends etc). Whilst an account can be deleted at the push of a button, there is a switching cost as followers, contacts and photos (all chronologically ordered) replete with comments and likes would be lost. Moreover, Facebook has done a good job of building virtual groups and connecting with communities bound by commonalities or shared interests whose value may discourage users from leaving. Over time, user groups may become the most important social experience and many are successful at facilitating physical interactions. This is an important sociological and physiological basic human need which the business is tapped into. The company has built advanced systems and server farms which would be costly and time-consuming to replicate. As long as regulation does not force the company to break-up, it acts as a positive barrier to entry by raising significantly the cost of doing business. Even a break-up of the company which would be unjustified and unlikely in my view, would not portend to a disaster long-term. As in other industries, regulation favours the lager players and disproportionately impacts smaller players. Ironically, regulations tend to reinforce the competitive position of the leader. They appear when an industry is maturing and it is easier for the leader, who already enjoys a size, margin and tech advantage, to absorb the regulatory burden.

Future Monetization Channels

Facebook is focused on the following monetization channels:

Payments through Whatsapp Interaction with businesses. Facebook has over 90 million small and medium-sized business pages and 6 million active advertisers. With over 10 billion messages exchanged each month with consumers, there is scope to monetise organic connections between businesses and consumers. This has started through rolling out Story ads and could advance to communication services. Messenger usage is not purely the domain of smaller companies. Barclays in the UK recently launched Barclays Assistant, a new chat-bot channel using FB Messenger. E-commerce and shopping, principally through Discovery on Instagram but also other properties and improving the buying experience through facilitation of trust.

Valuation

Facebook has a market cap of $480bn but carries $41bn of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet which implies an enterprise value of $439bn. The business generated GAAP net earnings of $22bn in 2018 and recorded a 39% net profit margin. Let us assume earnings growth declines from 39% in 2018 to 25% in 2019. This would create net income of $27.5bn in 2019. Accordingly, the stock trades on a forward estimated price-earnings ratio of 16x excluding cash on the balance sheet for a business with a 20%+ growth rate. Investors are effectively paying a market multiple for a growth profile well in excess of that of the S&P 500.

In the long-term there is further potential optionality around Oculus and the potential for VR and AR-immersed social interaction.

Risks

A key risk would be if Facebook pushes too many ads across its platforms which could lower usage. If ad density becomes excessive and usage became impacted, management would logically take steps to reduce it. However, the overall pricing of ads is trending upwards, which is highly supportive of the investment case.

Conclusion

Facebook started as a matching function to connect people. Nobody could envision at the time how people would engage with the platform. Once on-board people began to keep track of news flow within their social network. The primary reason users keep returning is the news feed – a constantly evolving aggregation of friend’s posts, location information and content uploads presented as a collective production system. The genius of the business – unlike other media enterprises – is that it produces no original content, rather takes a set of relevant inputs around a user’s network and streams it back in a customised way. As long as users stay active by sharing posts and expressing themselves, there is value in aggregating and re-streaming content.

With intensifying scrutiny Facebook is gradually shifting from a platform to a publisher. This shift carries additional responsibilities and costs associated with monitoring content, which included a non-negligible commitment to hire 20,000 additional staff. The key business drivers are usage, ad penetration, pricing and costs. Ad penetration is close to its potential in the US, but has room to increase internationally. The company has yet to start monetising Whatsapp, which has over 1.5bn users. Overall, the business enjoys strong pricing power, particularly in international markets and in the U.S. benefits from the pricing umbrella of linear TV which keeps raising prices to offset usage decline.

It’s early days but a warm thank you of those of you who have supported my content and followed my profile. I’d love to hear your views on Facebook, Takeaway.com, Ryanair, Fair Isaac and any of the other companies I’ve written about. Feel free to comment or ask any questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.