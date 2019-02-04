Newtonian Finance: The S&P Wants To Go Up

Image credit: www.extremetech.com

A version of this article was first published on 1/31/2019

What goes up must not always go down, but what goes down must in turn go up, at least in financial markets. At the risk of over-simplifying, a rough fourth quarter in all of the major equity markets meant one of two things: an impending crash, or an impending rebound. While fundamental economic data did soften over the course of the fourth quarter, it never reached the level of concern touched briefly last February, when market drops very much were fundamentally driven.

Accordingly, since mid-December, I’ve called for a market bottom and “rip-your-face-off” rally, which has now manifested in the form of the best January in 30 years, and a 15% return on the S&P 500 since Christmas Eve. Over that same time period, economic data has solidified, and the Fed appears to have caved in the face of market pressure.

While much of the noise I identified remains, prospects certainly seem no worse, and likely much better, than when I highlighted market concerns over the government shutdown and Chinese trade (there’s been little impeachment discussion, for that matter, either). And yet, institutional investors seem to be sitting on the sidelines, either gun-shy after getting scalped, twice, in 2018, or hesitant to jump back in for fear of the next drop.

Markets have indeed recently demonstrated their ability to stampede irrationally, but there is great potential remaining for the ongoing rally. With so much pent-up demand sitting on the sidelines, if the market continues its recent trajectory, it won’t be long before the rally is juiced with institutional money that can’t afford to stay out of the action forever. A substantive resolution of trade policy disputes with China next month would kick things into another gear altogether.

Risks remain, as fundamental data may have strengthened, but is not strong. Our proprietary probabilistic data puts a crash risk at nil for 2019, at the moment, but correction probabilities for the same period at just more than 41%. On the balance, however, momentum is pointing upward. I re-emphasize my earlier call for a new market high in the first half of the year, potentially followed by yet another 2018-style correction.

In the near term, I am long on the S&P 500.

Disclaimer: This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial or Meadowlark Financial Technologies. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.