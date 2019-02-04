Pretium And Nordic: 2 Miners With Golden Prospects
About: Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)
by: Robert Kientz
Summary
Pretium Resources is a mid-tier gold producer with a valuable mine in British Columbia.
Nordic Gold is a micro-cap gold producer in Finland, with several upside catalysts for 2019.
Both companies have good projects that also come with well-known risks. Their projects have variable gold vein patterns and operations challenges, but also several reasons for upside optimism.
Having recently arrived back from Vancouver and the annual Resource Investment Conference held at the city's convention center, I was looking for fresh ideas for the gold mining space for my readers. The best of