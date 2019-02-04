MedMen: J'accuse - From CFO To Plaintiff In 85 Days

MedMen has said they will vigorously defend themselves from these "baseless claims".

J'accuse: From CFO To Plaintiff In 85 Days

J'accuse, the complaint begins, explaining that J'accuse is the title of a French open letter. Here, it is the beginning of a complaint by James Parker against MM Enterprises USA - better known as MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF).

James Parker is the former Chief Financial Officer of MedMen. His resignation was publicly-announced on Nov 16th in a press release from MedMen:

"MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced today that Chief Financial Officer James Parker resigned, and that Jim Miller, the Company’s vice president of accounting, has been appointed interim chief financial officer until Parker’s successor is named." MedMen Press Release, Nov 16, 2018

Only 85 days before the Jan 29th court filing, James Parker was CFO of MedMen - until Nov 5th, according to the complaint. Today, he is suing MedMen, represented by attorneys Fagelbaum & Heller. This is an analysis of Parker's complaint and MedMen's response to date.

Parker's Complaint: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

"Mr. Parker had informed the company that, as a result of its breach of the written employment agreement it had with Mr. Parker, the pervasive and intolerable working conditions to which Mr. Parker was exposed, and forcing Mr. Parker to choose between complying with his fiduciary duty to the company and its shareholders or turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to improper and unlawful behavior, he had been constructively and wrongfully terminated without cause and in violation of public policy." Verified Complaint for Damages, Parker v MM Enterprises USA LLC, ¶ 1 (CA Sup filed Jan 29, 2019) (Parker Brief).

The allegations in this case are, if true, potentially relevant to shareholders. The allegations in the complaint fall into two broad categories:

Allegations of a poor workplace: "[A]n environment replete with racial, homophobic and misogynistic epithets and slurs, drug and alcohol abuse, personal humiliation occasioned by the words and deeds of the CEO and President..." Parker Brief at ¶ 2. Allegations of breaches of duties: "[P]rofligate spending by both the CEO and President, their indifference to management’s fiduciary duty to the company and its shareholders, and their disdain for compliance with the law in general as well as the laws regulating publicly traded companion in the cannabis industry." Id.

Source: MedMen.

In broad strokes, Parker alleges that he was constructively terminated by those above him, primarily CEO Adam Bierman and President and Co-Founder Andrew Modlin. This alleged constructive termination was in violation of Parker's four-year contract to be Chief Financial Officer of MedMen.

Constructive termination means that Parker was not directly fired but the employer knowingly created intolerable working conditions so that Parker had no choice but to resign.

Source: LinkedIn profile of Jim Carmack, former Head of Capital Markets at MedMen.

Here, Parker alleges that CEO Bierman and others sought to upgrade from Parker to a "NASDAQ quality" CFO, including paying an executive search team $50,000 to find a new CFO and lying to Parker about the money. Id at ¶¶ 15, 21. Parker further alleges that this termination is the latest in a series of people at MedMen terminated after "discrete periods of usefulness had passed". Id at ¶ 26. The complaint includes four such examples, including the termination of the former head of capital markets after MedMen's reverse takeover raised $100 million at a record valuation for a U.S. cannabis company.

Among other things, the complaint also quotes CEO Bierman using profanity-laced language full of misogynistic, racist, and homophobic comments as well as citing to incidents of drug use (marijuana and cocaine) and belligerent drunkenness. Bierman's imputed language is colorful, to put it mildly, and I will refrain from quoting it here. Interested parties can read the complaint as desired.

Source: Google.

In general, a corporate officer or director - such as Parker, Bierman, and Medlin - owe a fiduciary duty to both MedMen as a corporation and to MedMen's shareholders. These duties include duties of loyalty, care, good faith and good dealing, obedience, and disclosure. For example, the duty of loyalty requires that officers of a corporation put the welfare and best interests of the corporation over their own personal and business interests.

With those duties in mind, the complaint also lists twelve instances of interfering with Parker's fiduciary duties to shareholders and the company. Parker Brief at ¶ 28. Inter alia, Parker alleges:

Parker was told to wire hundreds of thousands of dollars to a consultant to purchase MedMen shares when the stock is under attack.

Parker alleges the CEO and President refused to retract a materially incorrect press release until Parker forced them to by demanding the correction be placed in an annual report. It isn't immediately clear what this refers to, but it may be referring to an Oct 18th Press Release and an Oct 22nd Press Release, where the latter amended the former. This, if proven, could violate the duty of disclosure.

Parker alleged the CEO and President were not fully-transparent about non-arm's length deals with numerous related parties including Pharmacann and Captor Capital. This, if proven, could violate the duties of loyalty, good faith, and disclosure.

Parker also alleges that management is spending profligately, including:

"After paying each of the founders (who already own combined more than 20% of a $2 Billion market cap entity) $1.5 Million in salary a year, Plaintiff was ordered to spend several millions of company dollars on such items as 24-hour armed Executive Protection (security) for the CEO, President, and their families, high-tech safe rooms and security systems for their new houses, personal drivers, private jets (often with friends and family along for the ride), luxury hotels, special-order pearl white Escalades for the CEO (and another car for his family), a custom $160,000 Tesla SUV demanded by the President, tens of thousands of dollars apiece on multiple extravagant custom conference room tables, and placing CEO Bierman’s personal therapist and marriage counselor on staff full-time as a 'performance improvement expert' at a pay rate in excess of $300,000 a year." Id at ¶ 17.

Parker's complaint alleges four causes of action including breach of contract and wrongful discharge. His prayers for relief include compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorneys' fees.

MedMen's Response: We Will Vigorously Defend

Civil procedure: MedMen has not filed a response yet. Under Rule 3.110, MedMen has 45 days to respond to the complaint after it is served, including a 15-day extension.

The complaint was filed on Jan 29th and was likely served on that day as well, such that a 45-day deadline would fall in mid-March.

MedMen Response: In an email to Marijuana Business Daily, MedMen's senior vice president of communications Daniel Yi promised MedMen would defend itself in court from these allegedly baseless claims:

"'James Parker worked at MedMen for less than a year and half, quit and is now demanding more than $22 million from the company while making wild allegations that have no basis in fact,' Yi wrote in an email to Marijuana Business Daily. 'These are the baseless claims of a disgruntled former employee and MedMen will vigorously defend itself in court.'" Marijuana Business Daily, January 31, 2019

Aside from these statements, MedMen has not released a press release or other material about this complaint.

Notably, less than a month ago, MedMen issued a press release about another lawsuit, MedMen Enterprises Releases Response to ‘Shareholder Lawsuit’. Given that MedMen responded to that suit with a press release, it is possible that MedMen may also respond to this complaint.

Alternatively, MedMen may let their court filings do the talking. In that scenario, we're unlikely to hear further on this case until MedMen's response, due in mid-March.

MedMen Revenue and Earnings Date

Source: MedMen.

That said, it is not all storm clouds and allegations in MedMen's Culver City, CA headquarters.

On Jan 17th, MedMen announced their second quarter revenue for the quarter ending Dec 29, 2018. MedMen reported revenue of $29.9 million (+40% QoQ) and pro forma revenue of $49.5 million (+26% QoQ). MedMen also reported that they had gross margins of 54%, up from 45% in the previous quarter.

In addition, MedMen reported having 31 operational stores, including pending acquisitions, with 77 retail store licences. Based on my U.S. Multi-State Operator Comparison Chart from The Growth Operation, this places MedMen in second place in dispensaries, behind Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and in third place in retail store licenses, behind Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF).

MedMen's earnings will be released on Feb 27, 2019.

While I may have doubts about how management operates, as I expressed in Bad News Bears: MedMen Drops Bad News At Midnight On The Weekend, there is no doubting the company's operational success so far. Operationally - and without regard to cash flow or profitability - MedMen's growth is matching the largest and best multi-state operators in the United States and their brand is arguably the strongest of the multi-state operators.

That said, nothing in this complaint makes me want to become a MedMen shareholder or, even more so, a MedMen employee. I hope to see a strong rebuttal from MedMen in their response to this complaint, although cases of this nature often settle.

If this case doesn't settle, deposition transcripts could be spicy.

Happy investing!

