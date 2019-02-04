Thor Industries Is Undervalued

Thor stands to benefit over the next decade from being an industry leader in a business that will likely benefit from baby boomer and millennial demographics.

Thor completed a major acquisition that should work out well. Due to the recognition of problems prior to completion, a pretty good deal became a great deal.

Thor (THO) is down about 60% from its 2018 high, and is a cheap stock. Before then, Thor was outperforming the market due to the strength of the domestic RV business that benefited from years of reduced gasoline prices and baby boom demographics. Demographics haven’t changed that much and should continue to benefit Thor.

In 2018, Thor suffered from cost concerns around steel and aluminum tariffs, a weakening domestic economy and strong summer gasoline prices that contributed to weaker than expected sales. Nonetheless, domestic demographics should continue to benefit this business for years to come, where Thor is an industry leader in the US. Similarly, gasoline pricing is less concerning in 2019.

Thor is now a domestic and international market leader

Based on revenue, Thor is the largest RV manufacturer in North America, with over $8 billion in revenue. Also, the company just completed a transformative acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group, which is the largest RV manufacturer in Europe, with forecasted $2.9 billion in revenue for FY18. This was a sensible acquisition, with very little overlap.

Moreover, much of the overlap between their businesses became excluded by the recognition of shady business practices in Erwin Hymer Group’s US unit. The acquisition was modified to carve out those North American businesses, resulting in about a $194 million reduction to the purchase price and a reduction of about $205 million to the obligations Thor would have otherwise assumed under the terms of the original stock purchase agreement.

Where Thor gets around 91 percent of its revenue within the United States, Erwin Hymer Group obtained around 93 percent of its revenue within Europe, and just over half within Germany. The combined company should get around three-quarters of its revenue in North America.

Beyond exposure to new markets, Erwin Hymer Group also brings with it a history of innovation that should benefit the combined company. Their innovations include industry standards such as crank-handle skylights and campervan pop-top roofs. The company also offers many high end, luxury models and options, including being the first company to offer a motorhome built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis. The company’s manufacturing competency is clearly well respected within the industry.

Erwin Hymer Group’s JV in China is similarly founded on the company’s technical and technological competency. Liu Baoshan, chairman of the Lingyu Industries Group, stated that “we are optimistic about our collaboration with the Erwin Hymer Group and believe it will be a joint success story. We are certain that, with German precision manufacturing and Chinese production speed, we can deliver premium quality to Chinese caravan users.”

Erwin Hymer Group’s potential within China is massive. The growth rate in new registrations for recreational vehicles in China is currently fifty percent per year. Beyond demographics and the growth of a Chinese middle class, a major reason for the current level of growth is that the expansion of China’s camping industry is part of a government plan. Over 4,000 campsites are to be built by 2020 as part of a move to promote local tourism. There are around 800 campsites to choose from in China, so this will be a dramatic increase that will make camping considerably more geographically convenient to a significant market.

If a private equity bidder or competing motorhome company had acquired Erwin Hymer Group, it would have likely strengthened the company’s status as a serious global competitor. Thor’s acquisition eliminates that potentially serious threat and instead captured their German manufacturing capacity, European market penetration and nascent Chinese manufacturing and market penetration capabilities.

Thor also appears likely capable of covering the existing dividend while paying for the financing and anticipated buybacks associated. The company has been increasing dividends annually and should have the capacity to continue that policy even with the additional shares created in connection with the transaction. The Hymer family will receive 2.3 million Thor shares, or about four percent of Thor. Thor indicated it will buy back shares over time to offset dilution related to the equity portion of the deal.

The dollar is strong at the moment, and current trade war concerns have put pressure on European and Chinese asset valuations. If global trade and currencies normalize, it should work out well for Thor, which is now buying discounted international growth with the strength of its almost exclusively U.S. dollar based business.

Thor has a history of identifying accretive acquisitions, such as the 2016 acquisition of Jayco. This helped Thor pivot from primarily selling large motorhomes to smaller mounted travel trailers, a segment that is likely to grow in the coming years. These products are considerably less expensive, but also less complicated to produce and easier to maintain, due to the absence of an engine.

Lower average gasoline prices in 2019 will benefit Thor

Even after absorbing Erwin Hymer Group, Thor will be a mostly domestic company that is well situated to benefit from two demographic trends: (1) retiring baby boomers are a strong core customer market upon which to capitalize for the next decade or two; and (2) camping as an experience resonates with a segment of millennials that may become a reliable customer base for decades to come.

Gasoline prices and use cases will present both issues and opportunities for RV sales, as gasoline prices are a strong component of RV purchasing and use. Similarly electric vehicle towing of RVs has limitations due to battery power, range and charging limitations that are lessened over time. In aggregate, domestic RVs offer economically competitive and environmentally friendly options that are likely to retain that profile for the foreseeable future, and potentially become more environmentally friendly.

Industry inventories may be high through the next few quarters, resulting in double digit declines from peak revenue, but that weakness appears already priced into Thor and industry peers such as Winnebago (WGO). Industry leaders with strong cash flow should be able to sustain such headwinds and capture more market share. In the meanwhile, Thor will be able to concentrate on effectively integrating Erwin Hymer Group's operations.

Conclusion

Thor’s acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group appears to be an excellent move by a market leader. Thor’s management showed the ability to competently integrate the Jayco acquisition, and will likely be able to promptly integrate Erwin Hymer Group too. Thor is also taking the gains from that domestic success and using them to fund their global expansion at a time when the U.S. dollar is very strong and international assets are a relative value.

Thor shares are also a value too, with a current P/E of about 10 and a yield over 2.4 percent. Moreover, the market has not yet fully realized the added value from the removal of costs and debt associated with Erwin Hymer Group’s North American operations, most of which were to be wholly wasteful to Thor under the original agreement. This should set up Thor to report stronger and faster than initially anticipated synergies, and a strong turnaround story over the next two years.

