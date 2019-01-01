It looks as though the market has come around to realizing that it's not all doom and gloom for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), as the Swiss drug giant has seen its shares outperform the sector by more than 20% over the past six months, with most of that coming since late October. That outperformance does soak up a lot of the undervaluation I've been seeing in the shares, but I do believe there is a case that expectations for Roche could still be too low, with the company perhaps not as vulnerable to biosimilars as feared and likewise perhaps having a little more long-term growth potential in its pipeline.

I can't call Roche cheap enough to be a table-pounding buy, but I'm happy to own it in the low-to-mid $30s, and I look at it as a solid dividend-paying GARP stock today.

Better-Than-Expected Earnings And A Little Boost To Guidance

Roche reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter/second half, but with no particular driver of the outperformance. Instead, it was more of a "cast of thousands" performance that underlines the breadth and depth of the business, even as its "Big Three" drugs still account for about 45% of drug sales and a third of total revenue.

Revenue rose 9% in local currencies for the fourth quarter, beating expectations by about 3%. The Pharma business grew 8%, with revenue coming in 2% better than expected, while Diagnostics posted an impressive 10% growth rate and beat expectations by 3%.

Within Pharma, all but one of the $2B/year-plus drugs outperformed. Herceptin and Rituxan were both down (3% and 6%, respectively), but better than expected, and Avastin was likewise ahead of expectations with 5% growth. Perjeta grew 35%, and Actemra grew 14%, both about 4% better than expected, while Ocrevus grew 83% but came up about 4% short - a miss that seemed to be timing/inventory-related. Further down the list, Tecentriq grew 89% and is annualizing just under $1 billion - well below Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers' (BMY) Opdivo, but not exactly a disaster - while Hemlibra came in at over $100 million.

The performance of the diagnostics business really impressed me, with 12% growth in point-of-care far above the 9% growth at Abbott (ABT), the mid-single-digit growth at Danaher (DHR), and the sub-3% growth at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), even though growth in North America was just 3%. Molecular diagnostics saw 6% growth despite a sharp drop in HPV testing, and tissue diagnostics grew 13%, while diabetes rose 5%.

Second-half operating earnings (Roche doesn't report quarterly earnings) rose 5%, with Pharma up 4% and Diagnostics up 14%, and the total came in about 2% higher than expected.

With the strong performance in the third quarter, management raised expectations for 2019 by a couple percentage points relative to the sell-side averages going into the quarter.

Biosimilars Are Coming … But Roche Has Some Options

The risk of biosimilars taking away the high-margin revenue produced by Avastin, Herceptin, and Rituxan has loomed over Roche for some time, and it's a pretty well-understood threat … to a point. Biosimilars have indeed had a noticeable impact on the business in Europe, with biosimilars replacing about 90% of Rituxan usage in the UK and around 50% in the EU. And, now, that risk is coming to the U.S., with the launch of a Rituxan biosimilar expected in the second or third quarter of 2019, a Herceptin biosimilar in the third quarter, and an Avastin biosimilar in the fourth quarter.

The "but" is that Roche has cards yet to play. For starters, Roche has highlighted on multiple occasions that the patent coverage for these drugs is "complicated", and it sounds as though there will be further litigation that could potentially delay the launches further. Management was reluctant to say anything of substance about this on the call, which makes sense - why show your legal playbook to other side?

Beyond litigation, Roche has formulation and pipeline options. The company submitted an application for a subcutaneous formulation of Herceptin (using technology from Halozyme (HALO)), and the significant difference in administration (a few minutes for the injection versus over an hour for an infusion) could make it an appealing choice in some instances. Then, there are bispecifics - new antibodies that could, in effect, combine the Rituxan or Herceptin target with another target for improved efficacy.

Last and not least, and one that I'm not going to count on too much, is a question of capacity. It's hard to get good numbers on the biosimilar production capacity that's up and ready to go, but production at volume has proven challenging difficult for many companies, and it is at least plausible that this could limit the initial ramps of biosimilars in the U.S. I'd emphasize "initial", though, as companies like Danaher and Thermo Fisher (TMO) are doing great business selling bioproduction equipment.

As Always, The Pipeline Matters

Roche has a deep pipeline, with well over a dozen NMEs in pivotal studies. As has long been the case, a lot of Roche's pipeline is focused on cancer, and I'm particularly interested in the company's bispecific antibody program, as well as this personalized cancer vaccine (R6180, an mRNA vaccine for melanoma) that it is advancing into Phase II testing.

Beyond oncology, Roche has made a significant commitment in recent years to building up its neurology and rare disease pipeline, with compounds in trials for SMA, Huntington's, autism, and PNH. The company is also, arguably, an underrated player in immunology, with etrolizumab well worth watching in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's.

Of course, pipeline valuation is always tricky, as drugs can surprise in a variety of ways. Six years ago, Kadcyla and Gazyva were expected to be major contributors to Roche's 2018 revenue, but Ocrevus was largely discounted/ignored, and Hemlibra wasn't really even in the picture.

It's also worth noting that former disappointments can still get better. The market has largely been disappointed with the performance of Tecentriq, but the drug still has some worthwhile potential in indications like small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Likewise, while Kadcyla will never be the Herceptin replacement that the company once hoped, but the KATHERINE study in adjuvant HER2+ breast cancer was a positive surprise and should add to the near-term potential of the drug.

The Outlook

I'm not expecting a radical shift or acceleration in Roche's business, and I do believe that biosimilar competition for the Big Three will weigh on growth. Still, the contributions of riskier drugs like risdiplam (for SMA), balovaptan (autism), RG6206 (Duchenne muscular dystrophy), ASO-HTT (Huntington's), and SKY59 (for PNH) are heavily discounted, given that elevated risk and clinical success with one or more of these programs could make a noticeable difference to revenue in a few years.

I would also argue that Roche's diagnostics business is probably overlooked and undervalued, particularly given the longer-term opportunities in personalized therapy. Still, a little perspective is in order; while Roche's diagnostics business would probably get a higher multiple as a standalone business, it generates one-tenth of the profits of the pharmaceuticals business and even with contributions like Flatiron, it's always going to be a relatively small part of the mix.

My basic modeling assumptions haven't changed all that much; 2018 revenue came in within $4 million of my estimate, so I don't feel the need to make major changes at this point. I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3% (and long-term FCF growth in the 3% to 4% range), with barriers to biosimilar competition in the U.S. perhaps the biggest near-term potential driver, but also some longer-term portfolio/pipeline upside if those riskier trials work out.

In a recent initiation report, Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Purcell highlighted an interesting valuation phenomenon in the large-cap Euro pharma space - namely that expected five-year EPS growth rates have a very strong influence on forward P/Es (an r-squared value of close to 0.9). That hasn't worked to Roche's favor, as the company's pipeline/commercialization setbacks and looming biosimilar threats have led to some of the lowest EPS growth expectations in the sector. I do seem room for that to improve, but it also highlights that Roche management may need to do more to improve the sentiment/outlook towards EPS growth to really get the stock moving beyond this recent move (which I consider more of a recovery rally).

The Bottom Line

With a fair value in the low-to-mid $30s, I think Roche shares are priced reasonably for now, but I do think the bias now is for better-than-expected earnings growth rather than worse, so I'm content to hold these shares, collect dividends, and wait for the riskier pipeline assets to develop.