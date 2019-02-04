Merck: Keytruda Contribution Finally Fairly Valued

Keytruda will be the growth engine for 2019 as well, as declines at legacy drugs continue to cause some overhang.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been a core holding of mine as I continue to be impressed by the contribution of Keytruda and its continued operating momentum, driven by continued approvals rolling in.

In August, I concluded that Keytruda remains the name of the game with shares trading in the high-60s at the time, as shares have seen continued advancements to $76 at the moment. As Merck's multiples have closed the gap with that of the wider market, I consider share to be roughly fairly valued, meaning I have reduced by sizable long position by a third, as I am deploying capital elsewhere. Nonetheless, Merck remains a core holding in my portfolio.

Solid Report, Focus On Keytruda

Merck has long been a household name, and the company has made huge contributions to science as we know it today by making really important breakthroughs in the past. Yet, the pace of innovation and payouts to investors related to that have gone in cycles, with shares peaking at $90 during the dotcom/biotech bubble, which was followed by a lost decade with shares down 75% form that peak during the 2009 crisis.

Instrumental in the comeback has been the 2011 deal with Schering-Plough trough, by which the company obtained Keytruda. This drug has rapidly become a prominent drug in cancer treatment, used in many forms of cancer such as NSCLC, Hodgkin's melanoma, head and neck and bladder cancer. It should be said that, by far, the widest usage application today still lies with NSCLC. It is not just Keytruda being used as monotherapy, the drug is used in many combination treatments with other drugs as well.

FDA approval rolled in late in 2014 as the drug has been a great success. By 2016, the drug obtained "blockbuster" status with sales coming in at $1.4 billion that year, with sales growing to $3.8 billion in 2017. Growth continued during 2018 with first quarter sales coming in at $1.46 billion, only to rise to $1.67 billion in Q2. Sales came in at $1.89 billion in Q3 and rose further to $2.15 billion in the final quarter of 2018. With a current sales rate of $8.6 billion, it is very much possible that sales will exceed $10 billion this year.

Keytruda is driving sales growth for Merck at large. The company reported 5% sales growth for both the fourth quarter and entire year of 2018, with sales coming in at $11.00 billion and $42.29 billion, respectively. It should be said that adverse current moves had a 3-point headwind on the Q4 results. Keytruda now makes up 19.5% of total sales, as this share continues to rise. Reported sales for Q4 rose by $565 million in absolute terms, driven by an $854 million increase in absolute revenues. This means non-Keytruda sales fell by $289 million, or by little over 3%. While Merck has a few growth engines outside of Keytruda, the percentage growth numbers are not that impressive, or their revenue contribution has been too small to make a meaningful dent to the overall operations. Exception to this is a 34% increase in sales of Gardasil to $835 million.

Fall in non-Keytruda sales can be explained by currencies and by weakness at Januvia/Janumet, with fourth quarter sales down 4% to $1.46 billion. Other real weakness was seen at Zetia/Vytorin whose sales fell by 52% to $245 million, as that drug is rapidly losing its blockbuster status.

The 5% reported sales growth for Q4 looks stronger than it is as there were two headwinds to the 2017 results. Borrowings of Gardasil reduced Q4 sales in 2017 by $125 million, as the cyberattack reduced sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 by a similar amount. Those factors combined have inflated growth by roughly 2%. That looks worrying, but note that the fourth quarter growth rate of 5% for Q4 of 2018 included a 3-point headwind from currencies as well.

Nonetheless, prospects for growth continue as Keytruda has been granted multiple approvals again in recent times.

About Earnings

As is typical for Merck, earnings are a complicated issue. GAAP earnings came in at $1.04 per share in the fourth quarter, a 6-cent improvement from last year. The gap with GAAP earnings remains large as earnings only totalled $0.69 per share on that basis. Most of the gap is explained by acquisition and divestiture-related costs. For the year, the gap between both earnings metrics has been even higher with adjusted earnings totalling $4.34 per share, while GAAP earnings came in at $2.32 per share.

The anticipated modest pace of sales growth is expected to continue into 2019 with sales seen at $43.2-44.7 billion, suggesting sales growth of 2-6% which includes 1% headwind from currencies. Earnings are expected to rise, with adjusted earnings seen at $4.57-4.72 per share, for an earnings growth between 5% and 9%. The more rapid pace of earnings per share growth is driven by share buybacks to a large extent.

Trading at $76, that means that Merck trades at 16-17 times earnings, at a multiple roughly in line or slightly lower than the market multiple. With 2.7 billion shares outstanding equity is valued at $205 billion. The company holds $17.9 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, offset by $23.5 billion in debt, for a modest net debt load of $5.6 billion. With an enterprise valuation of roughly $210 billion, Merck trades at a fair multiple of 4.8 times sales.

Given the valuation and expected further growth, Merck appears to be attractively valued, although it relies entirely on Keytruda for its growth, with all other drugs combined being in decline.

Fairly Valued

Having bought Merck in the mid-50s little over a year ago, I was happy to be given the chance to buy a strong franchise with modest growth at a multiple, which represented a sizable discount to that of the market. As shares have risen from $57 in May to $76 currently, for a decent 33% gain, the gap with the overall market valuation has closed to an important degree.

This means that I have actually cut a third of my long position as Merck remains a core holding in my portfolio but currently is valued at a fair multiple, while the rotation in markets provides opportunities to deploy money elsewhere. If multiples expand to 20 times (adjusted earnings) and thus shares rise to the $90 mark, I might be inclined to reduce my position further, but for now, I continue to be a happy holder of albeit a slightly smaller stake in this solid growth engine, driven by Keytruda.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.