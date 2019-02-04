The Tim Cook Indicator: In Which Tim Says The R-Word Under His Breath

Apple’s Q1 was not all that bad, as the market has come around to realizing. Apple stock is driven more by sentiment than fundamentals.

Tim Cook Is My Favorite Leading Indicator

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook sits atop a sprawling empire that gives him and his team a first-hand view of more national economies than just about anyone. He, CFO Luca Maestri, and COO Jeff Williams see the global economy from more angles than anyone, from manufacturing, to retail, to forex, to trade, to regulation. I could go on and on. As evidenced by their insane operational efficiency, I think they understand all these things as well as anyone, from the ground level up.

Moreover, while they are prone to spin, and Apple is more tight-lipped than most, when they do say something, you can usually take it to the bank.

Until January 2, I would not have put that word “usually” in there. What was so shocking about the Apple quarter was not that revenue was down 4.5% YoY, or that EPS growth was a meager 7.5% YoY (only just another record EPS quarter) or that they only socked away $20 billion in their Irish bank. What was shocking was that they missed their estimate, which they have never done in the Tim Cook era, something they take great pride in. I would not count on it happening a second time.

Something happened during the quarter that Apple did not expect, and it was not only China. My fear is that what they saw is that some parts of the world slipped into recession or are on the verge in the last quarter of calendar 2018. We already know that Italy is in recession, the rest of the EU is sluggish, and Chinese growth is decelerating rapidly. So let’s see if we can tease out where the problem areas are.

The World According To Apple

First, let’s look at the segment reporting from Apple’s 10-Q.

Region 2019 Q1 Net Sales 2018 Q1 Net Sales Change Americas $36,940 $35,193 4.96% Europe $20,363 $21,054 -3.28% Greater China $13,169 $17,956 -26.66% Japan $6,910 $7,237 -4.52% Rest of Asia Pacific $6,928 $6,853 1.09%

Cook added some color during the conference call:

Despite iPhone upgrades being lower than we anticipated, our business grew outside of China, including new records in the Americas, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and our rest of Asia Pacific segment. We had record performance in large markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain and Korea.

And Maestri added some more:

…We were able to set new all-time revenue records in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and Korea. Our results were especially strong in the U.S. where revenue was up by more than $1.5 billion compared to a year ago and in several markets where revenue grew by double digits including among others Germany, Spain, Poland, Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam.

So let’s try and parse this.

The Americas were unequivocally good, which is a good thing because 44% of Apple’s revenue comes from the western hemisphere. Let’s assume all the American countries did well outside of Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela.

were unequivocally good, which is a good thing because 44% of Apple’s revenue comes from the western hemisphere. Let’s assume all the American countries did well outside of Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela. Europe is harder to disentangle. Tim and Luca called out Western, Central, and Eastern Europe, and more specifically Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland as “record performance” or double-digit growth. That just about covers everything, yet the entire segment net sales was down 3.3%. What was dragging it down? They mentioned Turkey and their currency issues, but I think that unmentioned here was the faltering Russian economy. Turkey accounts for the entirety of the loss in revenue, but if so many other places did well, it’s unclear what offset that.

is harder to disentangle. Tim and Luca called out Western, Central, and Eastern Europe, and more specifically Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland as “record performance” or double-digit growth. That just about covers everything, yet the entire segment net sales was down 3.3%. What was dragging it down? They mentioned Turkey and their currency issues, but I think that unmentioned here was the faltering Russian economy. Turkey accounts for the entirety of the loss in revenue, but if so many other places did well, it’s unclear what offset that. Greater China down almost 27%. Its share of total net sales plunged from 20% to 16%. Not much else to say.

down almost 27%. Its share of total net sales plunged from 20% to 16%. Not much else to say. Japan also took it on the chin, down 4.5%. Cook blamed this on declining carrier subsidies there, not macro conditions.

also took it on the chin, down 4.5%. Cook blamed this on declining carrier subsidies there, not macro conditions. The Rest of Asia Pacific did well enough, but nothing to write home about.

So here’s a map. White are countries where Apple has little presence. Blue are areas that did well. Light pink are places where we know the quarter was bad, darker pink are my guesses of bad sales where they were not called out.

So, while China was a big hit to top and bottom lines, the rest of the world doesn’t look so bad. Why the long faces?

This Is Why The Long Faces

Somehow lost in the shuffle was Apple’s Q2 guidance. Like I said, don’t count on them getting it wrong again. And the numbers are not good.

Their revenue guidance midpoint indicates an almost 7% drop, and for some reason, they are also guiding increased operating expenses to the tune of over 13%, which shakes out to a 21% drop in net income, and an almost 15% YoY drop in EPS.1 Yikes. That is not just China.

My guess is that weakness in the Eurozone at the end of the last quarter is baked into this guidance. While they called out Italy as having “record performance” in Q1, we know they are already in recession, and it looks like the rest of the Eurozone may not be too far behind. On top of that, Brexit is an omnishambles. So I think this is where they see Q2 weakness and perhaps spreading beyond that.

Still, that billion-dollar YoY jump in OpEx for Q2 is very curious, as is the similar 14% jump in Q1. More curious that no analyst on the call asked about it.

But, The Good News

People wanted signs that Apple was diversifying away from the iPhone, and they got it.

Year over year in Q1, the iPhone went from 69% of total net sales to 62%. The Mac and iPad now combine for almost 17% of net sales, and the two fastest-growing segments - Services and Wearables, etc. - combine for almost 22% of the top line. Q1 is peak iPhone season, while services are less seasonal, so this will be even higher through the rest of the fiscal year. Everyone is focused on services, but the Watch and AirPods are clearly also doing very well.

While it looks like the iPhone is having a bad year like 2016, Services and Wearables, etc.2 are growing nicely. Many Mac lines are due for an update this year, so some renewed attention there should also boost sales.

Apple 10-Q Funtime Playhouse

I love going through Apple’s filings, because there’s so many eye-popping numbers in terms of scale and efficiency.

Even in a quarter where they were admittedly blindsided by macro headwinds, Apple still maintained only 8.8 days of inventory outstanding. Their competition is five or more times that.

Apple’s cash-net-debt is $130 billion, or over $27 per diluted share - more than 16% of the stock price.

Apple’s net haul on marketable securities in Q1 was $9.85 billion.

Even in a bad quarter, Apple turned 62% of their gross margins into profits.

Apple finished 2018 with total assets larger than the GDPs of 35 states.

Apple’s net interest income was over $400 million in Q1.

Apple repurchased $8.24 billion in shares in Q1.

How To Make Tim Cook Mad

This is where he really needed the ghost of Steve Jobs to step in to deliver some choice snark. Tim just served it up cold.

Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein Okay. Tim, at your September event Lisa Jackson an Apple VP stated the company needed to quote design products to last as long as possible. And Apple's clearly doing that by helping with the battery replacement program, iOS working on an older range of products et cetera. But I guess the question is why doesn't that mean that replacement or upgrade cycles for iPhones should continue to extend going forward in part because that's almost one of your objectives? And maybe to that end, maybe you can help us understand what iPhones' average replacement cycle might be today, and how that may have changed over the last three to five years. And again, why wouldn't you expect it to elongate over time given some of the aforementioned things? Thank you. Tim Cook We do design our products to last as long as possible. Some people hold onto those for the life of the product and some people trade them in. And then that phone is then redistributed to someone else. And so it doesn't necessarily follow that one leads to the other. The cycles -- the average cycle has extended. There's no doubt about that. We've said several times I think on this call and before that the upgrades for the quarter were less than we anticipated due to the -- all the reasons that we had mentioned. So, where it goes in the future, I don't know, but I'm convinced that making a great product that is high quality, that is the best thing for the customer and we work for the user. And so that's the way that we look at it.

Do not suggest to Tim Cook that Apple is too generous to their customers.

Recommendation: Hold

If the chart that leads this article doesn’t tell you that Apple’s price is less dependent on fundamentals than it is on wild swings in sentiment, you’re not doing it right. But for the first time in a while, the fundamentals are not great, and they are getting worse if their guidance is correct. We could definitely see more downside ahead in 2019 if sentiment turns, or just surrounding poor Q2 performance.

But when faced with macro headwinds, this is exactly what I want to hear from a CEO:

We are undertaking and accelerating a number of initiatives to improve our results. It's not in our DNA to just stand around and wait for macroeconomic conditions to improve… We are as confident as ever in the fundamental strength of our business and we have a very strong pipeline of products and services with some exciting announcements coming later this year. Apple innovates like no other company on earth and we are not taking our foot off the gas. We'll continue to invest through near-term headwinds just as we always have and we'll emerge stronger as a result.

The last two recessions coincided with the iPod and iPhone. I’m with Tim on this one. No company is better prepared for the long term than Apple, and they have $130 billion with which to solve problems. If you are a long-term investor like I am, there’s no reason to sell at this price.

But if you don’t already own it, now is not the time to hop on. There are too many headwinds, and people have yet to wake up to the fact that Q2 numbers will not be that good. Sentiment will turn sour soon enough, and you will have your buying opportunity.

Sadly...

Endnotes

1 The share total assumes Apple repurchases $16 billion of shares at an average price of $170 during the quarter.

2 This was formerly the “Other” category. Nice they finally gave it a name.

