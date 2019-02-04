ANZ Banking: All Is Not Well Down Under

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. While I have recommended the stock in the past, recent performance leaves little to be desired, and too many headwinds exist on the horizon to make the stock a solid buy. Specifically, housing prices across the continent are on the decline. While helping affordability for new buyers, this has decreased the net worth of current homeowners, which may impact future consumer spending. Furthermore, while the employment picture is generally good, recent jobs reports show the new gains have been for part-time work, which is not helping to boost wages. Therefore, a key driver of economic growth in Australia, consumer spending, may be headed for a bit of a slow down. Finally, interest rates remain at record lows, and the general consensus for now is that rates will remain at current levels throughout 2019. This is not great news for the banking sector, nor for income-oriented investors in the U.S. because that forecast indicates the Australian dollar could see some further weakness by year-end.

First, a little about ANZBY. The bank provides a range of banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional clients. The company conducts its operations mainly in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific region, but it also has a U.S. and U.K. presence. Currently, the stock is trading at $18.11/share and yields 6.4%, based on the 2018 distributions. When I last reviewed ANZBY, back in October, I believed the stock offered a reasonable value proposition. Unfortunately, ANZBY feel victim to the end of year drop along with most of the market, and has not fully recovered. In fact, the stock is down about 3.5% since early October. Furthermore, ANZBY has been under-performing for some time. In fact, over the past year it has lagged the S&P 500, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), and the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA), which measures the performance of large and mid-size companies in Australia, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, ANZBY was a poor investment choice for 2018, as it has lagged the broader U.S. and Australian markets, as well as the Financial sector as a whole. While it may be tempting to view this stock as a value opportunity, I see serious headwinds on the horizon, which I will discuss in detail below.

Housing Slump - A Warning Sign

First, I want to discuss the falling home prices across Australia because that has an impact on the broader economic picture. For years, Australia's housing market has seen fairly consistent growth in prices, which a strong economy and foreign demand helped fuel. This has led the major cities, such as Sydney and Melbourne, to be some of the most expensive in the world to live, and also had a ripple effect across the country, as homeowners saw their net worth increase consistently over the long-term. This helped sustain consumer spending, as well as confidence in the economy.

Despite that positive picture, the trend now appears to be reversing, as a weaker Australian dollar, declining foreign demand, and more restrictive bank lending have all taken their toll on housing prices in the near-term. And the declines have been relatively large, with December's fall in prices being the largest in over three decades, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

The takeaway here is this is a warning sign for the Australian economy. While this is a seemingly short-term trend for now, the sharpness in the drop is noticeable, and will be a trend to watch for some time. Given that interest rates, and therefore mortgage rates, remain at historically low levels, one would not expect housing to be showing such weakness. If this trend continues, it will be a drag on the Australian economy as a whole, likely reduce consumer spending, and be harmful to large banks like ANZBY.

Jobs Report - The Good and Bad

A second point on the broader Australian economy is the employment picture, which is sending some mixed signals. On the surface, the labor market seems strong, with the unemployment rate steadily declining over the past few years, and currently sitting at 5%, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)

This metric certainly looks attractive, and employment gains could help offset some of the declines in housing values which were discussed above.

However, a deeper dive in to the numbers show a mixed success story. Specifically, a look at the seasonally adjusted figures shows that the increase in employment in December was entirely led by part-time work, as illustrated in the notes below:

Source: ABS

While it is indeed a positive sign to see employment increase, ideally it would be led by full-time positions, which likely would offer higher wages and greater job security. The decline in full time positions comes after a similar fall in the November report, which is not an encouraging trend.

My takeaway here is as mixed as the report itself. The jobs report shows some strength, but also gives me some concern that more full-time jobs are not being added. If every other metric across Australia were strong, I would overlook some of the negatives in this report. But given the underlying weakness elsewhere as well, I am going to remain cautious on the labor market too.

Interest Rates - Staying Low

A third point has to do with interest rates, and how the continued policy of low rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is hurting the banking sector, as well as income-investors in the U.S. (who own ANZBY stock). Currently, the RBA has rates set at 1.50%, and left this rate unchanged when the Board met in early December. In justifying this decision, Governor Philip Lowe released a statement that generally painted a positive picture of the Australian economy. He pointed to global economic expansion and low unemployment rates in Australia. He expects 3.5% GDP growth in 2019, and signaled optimism about future wage growth. However, the key decision was to leave rates unchanged, and he gave no mention of this outlook changing any time soon. He expressed concern regarding slow growth in household income, rising debt levels, as well as declining asset prices (notably in housing).

Again, the takeaway is mixed. Australia has some bright spots in its economy to be sure, but there are also warning signs as well. Considering the relatively bullish nature of the statement as a whole, one could take away a general level of confidence from this release. However, I would caution against that, as Governor Lowe highlighted some key concerns that I share and his action of leaving rates unchanged speaks louder than any other statement of optimism.

Of course, interest rates could head higher this year, if economic conditions warrant it, and that could provide some much needed relief for banks. However, the likelihood of this happening seems slim. In a report by ABS News, a number of bankers and analysts were interviewed to give their outlooks on interest rate movements in Australia going forward. While the majority thought a cut in rates seemed unlikely, the general consensus was that rates would remain unchanged throughout 2019, with the next rate hike not coming until 2020. This means there is likely not going to be a short-term positive catalyst for banks with regards to interest rates, which is not a favorable outlook.

Harming Dividend Investors in U.S.

In the preceding paragraph I laid out why it appears unlikely the RBA will hike interest rates this year, and this will undoubtedly have a negative impact on margins for large banks like ANZBY. While not a positive on the surface, it has a double impact for investors in U.S. shares of the company. For example, ANZBY has fortunately been able to maintain its dividend rate at $.80/share (Australian) over the past three years, despite the difficult banking environment. While this does translate to an above-average yield to investors state-side, the rising U.S. dollar against the Australian dollar has impacted the actual value of dividends to investors in America. To illustrate, the chart below shows the comparable amounts received by investors in each country:

Year Annual Dividend Australian Dollars Annual Dividends U.S. Dollars 2018 $1.60/share $1.16/share 2017 $1.60/share $1.22/share 2016 $1.60/share $1.18/share

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the diverging values of the two currencies has had a short-term impact on the income received by U.S. investors. While not overly alarming, this trend is likely to continue as the RBA does not appear positioned to raise rates this year, while the Federal Reserve in the U.S. will likely hike interest rates at least once. Therefore, despite ANZBY holding a constant dividend, the amount of income received by American investors could very well decline again this year.

Inquiry Report To Be Released

A final point on the banking sector is the conclusion of the investigation in to banking misconduct by the Royal Commission, which finished holding hearings in November after nine months of evidence. The final report was given to the government on Friday (2/1) and the results are expected to be published after the market close on Monday (2/4). Initially, I had expected the past few months to provide some support for Australian banking shares, as the inquiry was finally out of the spotlight when hearings ended and the work on the final report began behind the scenes. Unfortunately, that did not pan out, and the actual report itself presents an important headwind for banking shares going forward. The report is likely to present a unflattering image of the banking sector, and could prompt further government regulation in an already heavily regulated sector. With elections coming up soon in Australia, major political parties may want to seem "tough on banks" if the report is quite negative, as most expect it will be. This is a very negative catalyst for all Australian banks, not just ANZBY, and leaves me very wary of investing in the sector at this time.

Bottom-line

ANZBY looked like a value play the last time around, with a below-average price to earnings multiple and a very high dividend yield. Some bright spots existed in the Australian economy, and the conclusion of public hearings by the Royal Commission provided a nice tailwind for potential share price gains for the sector as a whole. Unfortunately, ANZBY continued to see negative pressure, as the broader market saw large drops to end the year, and a continuance of the U.S.-China trade dispute has impacted Australian shares. Furthermore, the broader picture for the Australian economy is not great. Housing prices are declining, job gains are being fueled by part-time employment, and the release of the final report by the Royal Commission is likely to reignite public anger against large banks. While the RBA has generally spoken optimistically about the Australian economy, its lack of movement on interest rates is the real story, despite the window dressing in public speeches. Rates remain low, which is a tailwind for banking shares and general confidence in the underlying strength of the economy. Therefore, until I see a substantial turnaround in the outlook for Australia, and the banking sector in particular, I am avoiding positions in ANZBY at this time.

